GHSA boys high school basketball playoff schedule

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
40 minutes ago

First Round Feb 21-22

Class 7A

R5 #3 Osborne at R6 #2 Denmark

R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross

R3 #3 Harrison at R4 #2 Newton

R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Lowndes

R6 #3 West Forsyth at R5 #2 Cherokee

R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Buford

R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Hillgrove

R1 #4 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Carrollton

R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 Westlake

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 McEachern

R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Mill Creek

R6 #4 Milton at R5 #1 Wheeler

R2 #3 Campbell at R1 #2 Valdosta

R3 #4 Marietta at R4 #1 Grayson

R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge

R5 #4 Walton at R6 #1 Lambert

Class 6A

R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R6 #2 River Ridge

R8 #4 North Forsyth at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R3 #3 Woodward Academy at R4 #2 Riverwood

R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Lee County

R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 South Paulding

R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Lanier

R4 #3 Marist at R3 #2 Lovejoy

R1 #4 Houston County at R2 #1 Grovetown

R1 #3 Tift County at R2 #2 Brunswick

R4 #4 South Cobb at R3 #1 Jonesboro

R7 #3 Alpharetta at R8 #2 Shiloh

R6 #4 Rome at R5 #1 Alexander

R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Veterans

R3 #4 Rockdale County at R4 #1 St. Pius X

R8 #3 Habersham Central at R7 #2 Pope

R5 #4 Paulding County at R6 #1 Etowah

Class 5A

R5 #3 Tri-Cities at R6 #2 Cambridge

R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R7 #1 Hiram

R3 #3 Northgate at R4 #2 Tucker

R2 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Bradwell Institute

R6 #3 North Springs at R5 #2 Mays

R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Winder-Barrow

R4 #3 Lithonia at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus

R1 #4 Greenbrier at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing

R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Union Grove

R4 #4 Chamblee at R3 #1 McIntosh

R7 #3 Cass at R8 #2 Jefferson

R6 #4 Chattahoochee at R5 #1 Chapel Hill

R2 #3 Dutchtown at R1 #2 Coffee

R3 #4 Harris County at R4 #1 Decatur

R8 #3 Eastside at R7 #2 Calhoun

R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #1 Kell

Class 4A

R5 #3 McDonough at R6 #2 Holy Innocents’

R8 #4 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville

R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #2 Whitewater

R2 #4 Spalding at R1 #1 Westover

R6 #3 Miller Grove at R5 #2 Pace Academy

R7 #4 Southeast Whitefield at R8 #1 Walnut Grove

R4 #3 LaGrange at R3 #2 Burke County

R1 #4 Cairo at R2 #1 Baldwin

R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 Perry

R4 #4 Trinity Christian at R3 #1 Benedictine

R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #2 Madison County

R6 #4 Druid Hills at R5 #1 Lovett

R2 #3 Westside-Macon at R1 #2 Bainbridge

R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Fayette County

R8 #3 North Oconee at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton

R5 #4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #1 Southwest DeKalb

Class 3A

R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 White County

R3 #3 Beach at R4 #2 Harlem

R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Dougherty

R6 #3 LaFayette at R5 #2 Cedar Grove

R7 #4 Pickens at R8 #1 Monroe Area

R4 #3 Salem at R3 #2 Long County

R1 #4 Carver-Columbus at R2 #1 Upson-Lee

R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Jackson

R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah

R7 #3 Wesleyan at R8 #2 Stephens County

R6 #4 Ringgold at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R2 #3 Peach County at R1 #2 Monroe

R3 #4 Groves at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R8 #3 Hart County at R7 #2 Gilmer

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Adairsville

Class 2A

R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 Washington

R8 #4 Athens Academy at R7 #1 Model

R3 #3 Toombs County at R4 #2 Putnam County

R2 #4 Rutland at R1 #1 Dodge County

R6 #3 North Cobb Christian at R5 #2 Redan

R7 #4 Rockmart at R8 #1 Providence Christian

R4 #3 Butler at R3 #2 Tattnall County

R1 #4 Cook at R2 #1 Spencer

R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R2 #2 Central-Macon

R4 #4 Thomson at R3 #1 Windsor Forest

R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Union County

R6 #4 Drew Charter at R5 #1 Columbia

R2 #3 Northeast-Macon at R1 #2 Sumter County

R3 #4 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta

R8 #3 Banks County at R7 #2 North Murray

R5 #4 Landmark Christian at R6 #1 South Atlanta

Class A Division I

R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah

R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R6 #3 Mt. Bethel at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County

R7 #4 Dade County at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Savannah

R1 #4 Bacon County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 East Laurens

R4 #4 Lamar County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Rabun County

R6 #4 King’s Ridge at R5 #1 Social Circle

R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Screven County at R4 #1 Temple

R8 #3 Tallulah Falls at R7 #2 Chattooga

R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II

R5 #3 GMC at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Hawkinsville

R2 #4 Atkinson County at R1 #1 Calhoun County

R6 #3 Chattahoochee County at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R7 #4 SACA at R8 #1 Warren County

R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 Charlton County

R1 #3 Randolph-Clay at R2 #2 Turner County

R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 Portal

R7 #3 Fulton Leadership Academy at R8 #2 Aquinas

R6 #4 Greenville at R5 #1 Wilkinson County

R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 Mitchell County

R3 #4 Montgomery County at R4 #1 Dooly County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage

R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 Macon County

Score Atlanta
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

