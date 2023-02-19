GHSA boys high school basketball playoff schedule

First Round Feb 21-22
Class 7A
R5 #3 Osborne at R6 #2 Denmark
R8 #4 Collins Hill at R7 #1 Norcross
R3 #3 Harrison at R4 #2 Newton
R2 #4 Pebblebrook at R1 #1 Lowndes
R6 #3 West Forsyth at R5 #2 Cherokee
R7 #4 Berkmar at R8 #1 Buford
R4 #3 Parkview at R3 #2 Hillgrove
R1 #4 Colquitt County at R2 #1 Carrollton
R1 #3 Camden County at R2 #2 Westlake
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R3 #1 McEachern
R7 #3 North Gwinnett at R8 #2 Mill Creek
R6 #4 Milton at R5 #1 Wheeler
R2 #3 Campbell at R1 #2 Valdosta
R3 #4 Marietta at R4 #1 Grayson
R8 #3 Mountain View at R7 #2 Peachtree Ridge
R5 #4 Walton at R6 #1 Lambert
Class 6A
R5 #3 Langston Hughes at R6 #2 River Ridge
R8 #4 North Forsyth at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R3 #3 Woodward Academy at R4 #2 Riverwood
R2 #4 Evans at R1 #1 Lee County
R6 #3 Sequoyah at R5 #2 South Paulding
R7 #4 Sprayberry at R8 #1 Lanier
R4 #3 Marist at R3 #2 Lovejoy
R1 #4 Houston County at R2 #1 Grovetown
R1 #3 Tift County at R2 #2 Brunswick
R4 #4 South Cobb at R3 #1 Jonesboro
R7 #3 Alpharetta at R8 #2 Shiloh
R6 #4 Rome at R5 #1 Alexander
R2 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R1 #2 Veterans
R3 #4 Rockdale County at R4 #1 St. Pius X
R8 #3 Habersham Central at R7 #2 Pope
R5 #4 Paulding County at R6 #1 Etowah
Class 5A
R5 #3 Tri-Cities at R6 #2 Cambridge
R8 #4 Heritage-Conyers at R7 #1 Hiram
R3 #3 Northgate at R4 #2 Tucker
R2 #4 Jones County at R1 #1 Bradwell Institute
R6 #3 North Springs at R5 #2 Mays
R7 #4 Cartersville at R8 #1 Winder-Barrow
R4 #3 Lithonia at R3 #2 Northside-Columbus
R1 #4 Greenbrier at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing
R1 #3 Statesboro at R2 #2 Union Grove
R4 #4 Chamblee at R3 #1 McIntosh
R7 #3 Cass at R8 #2 Jefferson
R6 #4 Chattahoochee at R5 #1 Chapel Hill
R2 #3 Dutchtown at R1 #2 Coffee
R3 #4 Harris County at R4 #1 Decatur
R8 #3 Eastside at R7 #2 Calhoun
R5 #4 Jackson-Atlanta at R6 #1 Kell
Class 4A
R5 #3 McDonough at R6 #2 Holy Innocents’
R8 #4 Seckinger at R7 #1 Sonoraville
R3 #3 Southeast Bulloch at R4 #2 Whitewater
R2 #4 Spalding at R1 #1 Westover
R6 #3 Miller Grove at R5 #2 Pace Academy
R7 #4 Southeast Whitefield at R8 #1 Walnut Grove
R4 #3 LaGrange at R3 #2 Burke County
R1 #4 Cairo at R2 #1 Baldwin
R1 #3 Shaw at R2 #2 Perry
R4 #4 Trinity Christian at R3 #1 Benedictine
R7 #3 Northwest Whitfield at R8 #2 Madison County
R6 #4 Druid Hills at R5 #1 Lovett
R2 #3 Westside-Macon at R1 #2 Bainbridge
R3 #4 New Hampstead at R4 #1 Fayette County
R8 #3 North Oconee at R7 #2 Central-Carrollton
R5 #4 Woodland-Stockbridge at R6 #1 Southwest DeKalb
Class 3A
R5 #3 Douglass at R6 #2 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
R8 #4 Hebron Christian at R7 #1 White County
R3 #3 Beach at R4 #2 Harlem
R2 #4 Mary Persons at R1 #1 Dougherty
R6 #3 LaFayette at R5 #2 Cedar Grove
R7 #4 Pickens at R8 #1 Monroe Area
R4 #3 Salem at R3 #2 Long County
R1 #4 Carver-Columbus at R2 #1 Upson-Lee
R1 #3 Crisp County at R2 #2 Jackson
R4 #4 Hephzibah at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah
R7 #3 Wesleyan at R8 #2 Stephens County
R6 #4 Ringgold at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R2 #3 Peach County at R1 #2 Monroe
R3 #4 Groves at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R8 #3 Hart County at R7 #2 Gilmer
R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R6 #1 Adairsville
Class 2A
R5 #3 Callaway at R6 #2 Washington
R8 #4 Athens Academy at R7 #1 Model
R3 #3 Toombs County at R4 #2 Putnam County
R2 #4 Rutland at R1 #1 Dodge County
R6 #3 North Cobb Christian at R5 #2 Redan
R7 #4 Rockmart at R8 #1 Providence Christian
R4 #3 Butler at R3 #2 Tattnall County
R1 #4 Cook at R2 #1 Spencer
R1 #3 Fitzgerald at R2 #2 Central-Macon
R4 #4 Thomson at R3 #1 Windsor Forest
R7 #3 Murray County at R8 #2 Union County
R6 #4 Drew Charter at R5 #1 Columbia
R2 #3 Northeast-Macon at R1 #2 Sumter County
R3 #4 Vidalia at R4 #1 Westside-Augusta
R8 #3 Banks County at R7 #2 North Murray
R5 #4 Landmark Christian at R6 #1 South Atlanta
Class A Division I
R5 #3 Prince Avenue at R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah
R8 #4 Elbert County at R7 #1 Darlington
R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Heard County
R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Irwin County
R6 #3 Mt. Bethel at R5 #2 Oglethorpe County
R7 #4 Dade County at R8 #1 Athens Christian
R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Savannah
R1 #4 Bacon County at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 East Laurens
R4 #4 Lamar County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins
R7 #3 Trion at R8 #2 Rabun County
R6 #4 King’s Ridge at R5 #1 Social Circle
R2 #3 Dublin at R1 #2 Brooks County
R3 #4 Screven County at R4 #1 Temple
R8 #3 Tallulah Falls at R7 #2 Chattooga
R5 #4 Jasper County at R6 #1 Mt. Vernon
Class A Division II
R5 #3 GMC at R6 #2 Manchester
R8 #4 Towns County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R4 #2 Hawkinsville
R2 #4 Atkinson County at R1 #1 Calhoun County
R6 #3 Chattahoochee County at R5 #2 Hancock Central
R7 #4 SACA at R8 #1 Warren County
R4 #3 Telfair County at R3 #2 Jenkins County
R1 #4 Early County at R2 #1 Charlton County
R1 #3 Randolph-Clay at R2 #2 Turner County
R4 #4 Treutlen at R3 #1 Portal
R7 #3 Fulton Leadership Academy at R8 #2 Aquinas
R6 #4 Greenville at R5 #1 Wilkinson County
R2 #3 Clinch County at R1 #2 Mitchell County
R3 #4 Montgomery County at R4 #1 Dooly County
R8 #3 Lincoln County at R7 #2 Christian Heritage
R5 #4 Twiggs County at R6 #1 Macon County
