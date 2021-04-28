ajc logo
GHSA boys and girls lacrosse state championship schedules/scores

James Gurr is the highest ranked player in Georgia in the Inside Lacrosse national rankings for the Class of 2021, coming in at No. 75. He has signed with Ohio State.
By Score Atlanta

The GHSA boys and girls state lacrosse championships begin Wednesday with the first round of the playoff brackets. The second round will take place May 3-4 and the quarterfinals begin May 6-7. The semifinals are scheduled for May 11-12 before the state championships on May 15.

See the schedule/scores below.

6A-7A Boys

A4 #3 Walton at A1 #2 Buford

A2 #4 Dunwoody at A3 #1 Harrison

A6 #3 West Forsyth at A7 #2 Parkview

A8 #4 Grovetown at A5 #1 Allatoona

A7 #3 Mountain View at A6 #2 South Forsyth

A5 #4 Woodstock at A8 #1 Evans

A1 #3 Centennial at A4 #2 Pope

A3 #4 Carrollton at A2 #1 Roswell

A8 #3 Grayson at A5 #2 North Paulding

A6 #4 Creekview at A7 #1 Mill Creek

A2 #3 Cambridge at A3 #2 Hillgrove

A4 #4 Kennesaw Mountain at A1 #1 Johns Creek

A3 #3 Newnan at A2 #2 Milton

A1 #4 North Gwinnett at A4 #1 Lassiter

A5 #3 Etowah at A8 #2 Lakeside-Evans

A7 #4 Brookwood at A6 #1 Lambert

1A-5A Boys

A4 #3 North Oconee at A1 #2 Marist

A2 #4 Lovett at A3 #1 Whitefield Academy

A6 #3 Stratford Academy at A7 #2 McIntosh

A8 #4 Effingham County at A5 #1 Blessed Trinity

A7 #3 Trinity Christian at A6 #2 Union Grove

A5 #4 Fellowship Christian at A8 #1 Benedictine

A1 #3 Wesleyan at A4 #2 Oconee County

A3 #4 North Cobb Christian at A2 #1 Westminster

A8 #3 Savannah Country Day at A5 #2 King’s Ridge

A6 #4 Eagle’s Landing Christian at A7 #1 Starr’s Mill

A2 #3 Woodward Academy at A3 #2 Mount Paran Christian

A4 #4 George Walton at A1 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

A3 #3 Darlington at A2 #2 Pace Academy

A1 #4 Decatur at A4 #1 Greenbrier

A5 #3 Holy Innocents’ at A8 #2 Richmond Hill

A7 #4 Northgate at A6 #1 Whitewater

6A-7A Girls

A4 #3 Walton at A1 #2 Johns Creek

A2 #4 Cambridge at A3 #1 Hillgrove

A6 #3 Lambert at A7 #2 Mountain View

A8 #4 Evans at A5 #1 North Paulding

A7 #3 Brookwood at A6 #2 Creekview

A5 #4 Allatoona at A8 #1 Grayson

A1 #3 Buford at A4 #2 Lassiter

A3 #4 East Coweta at A2 #1 Milton

A8 #3 Lakeside-Evans at A5 #2 East Paulding

A6 #4 South Forsyth at A7 #1 Mill Creek

A2 #3 Alpharetta at A3 #2 Carrollton

A4 #4 Pope at A1 #1 Chattahoochee

A3 #3 Harrison at A2 #2 Roswell

A1 #4 Centennial at A4 #1 Kell

A5 #3 Cherokee at A8 #2 Archer

A7 #4 Parkview at A6 #1 West Forsyth

1A-5A Girls

A4 #3 Oconee County at A1 #2 Marist

A2 #4 Grady at A3 #1 Walker

A6 #3 Union Grove at A7 #2 McIntosh

BYE at A5 #1 Blessed Trinity

A7 #3 Northgate at A6 #2 Ola

A5 #4 King’s Ridge at A8 #1 Richmond Hill

A1 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at A4 #2 Greenbrier

A3 #4 Darlington at A2 #1 Westminster

A8 #3 South Effingham at A5 #2 Fellowship Christian

A6 #4 Stratford Academy at A7 #1 Starr’s Mill

A2 #3 Pace Academy at A3 #2 Mount Paran Christian

BYE at A1 #1 Wesleyan

A3 #3 Columbus at A2 #2 Lovett

A1 #4 Decatur at A4 #1 North Oconee

A5 #3 Northview at A8 #2 Effingham County

A7 #4 Trinity Christian at A6 #1 Whitewater

