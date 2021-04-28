GHSA boys and girls lacrosse state championship schedules/scores

The GHSA boys and girls state lacrosse championships begin Wednesday with the first round of the playoff brackets. The second round will take place May 3-4 and the quarterfinals begin May 6-7. The semifinals are scheduled for May 11-12 before the state championships on May 15.
See the schedule/scores below.
6A-7A Boys
A4 #3 Walton at A1 #2 Buford
A2 #4 Dunwoody at A3 #1 Harrison
A6 #3 West Forsyth at A7 #2 Parkview
A8 #4 Grovetown at A5 #1 Allatoona
A7 #3 Mountain View at A6 #2 South Forsyth
A5 #4 Woodstock at A8 #1 Evans
A1 #3 Centennial at A4 #2 Pope
A3 #4 Carrollton at A2 #1 Roswell
A8 #3 Grayson at A5 #2 North Paulding
A6 #4 Creekview at A7 #1 Mill Creek
A2 #3 Cambridge at A3 #2 Hillgrove
A4 #4 Kennesaw Mountain at A1 #1 Johns Creek
A3 #3 Newnan at A2 #2 Milton
A1 #4 North Gwinnett at A4 #1 Lassiter
A5 #3 Etowah at A8 #2 Lakeside-Evans
A7 #4 Brookwood at A6 #1 Lambert
1A-5A Boys
A4 #3 North Oconee at A1 #2 Marist
A2 #4 Lovett at A3 #1 Whitefield Academy
A6 #3 Stratford Academy at A7 #2 McIntosh
A8 #4 Effingham County at A5 #1 Blessed Trinity
A7 #3 Trinity Christian at A6 #2 Union Grove
A5 #4 Fellowship Christian at A8 #1 Benedictine
A1 #3 Wesleyan at A4 #2 Oconee County
A3 #4 North Cobb Christian at A2 #1 Westminster
A8 #3 Savannah Country Day at A5 #2 King’s Ridge
A6 #4 Eagle’s Landing Christian at A7 #1 Starr’s Mill
A2 #3 Woodward Academy at A3 #2 Mount Paran Christian
A4 #4 George Walton at A1 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
A3 #3 Darlington at A2 #2 Pace Academy
A1 #4 Decatur at A4 #1 Greenbrier
A5 #3 Holy Innocents’ at A8 #2 Richmond Hill
A7 #4 Northgate at A6 #1 Whitewater
6A-7A Girls
A4 #3 Walton at A1 #2 Johns Creek
A2 #4 Cambridge at A3 #1 Hillgrove
A6 #3 Lambert at A7 #2 Mountain View
A8 #4 Evans at A5 #1 North Paulding
A7 #3 Brookwood at A6 #2 Creekview
A5 #4 Allatoona at A8 #1 Grayson
A1 #3 Buford at A4 #2 Lassiter
A3 #4 East Coweta at A2 #1 Milton
A8 #3 Lakeside-Evans at A5 #2 East Paulding
A6 #4 South Forsyth at A7 #1 Mill Creek
A2 #3 Alpharetta at A3 #2 Carrollton
A4 #4 Pope at A1 #1 Chattahoochee
A3 #3 Harrison at A2 #2 Roswell
A1 #4 Centennial at A4 #1 Kell
A5 #3 Cherokee at A8 #2 Archer
A7 #4 Parkview at A6 #1 West Forsyth
1A-5A Girls
A4 #3 Oconee County at A1 #2 Marist
A2 #4 Grady at A3 #1 Walker
A6 #3 Union Grove at A7 #2 McIntosh
BYE at A5 #1 Blessed Trinity
A7 #3 Northgate at A6 #2 Ola
A5 #4 King’s Ridge at A8 #1 Richmond Hill
A1 #3 Greater Atlanta Christian at A4 #2 Greenbrier
A3 #4 Darlington at A2 #1 Westminster
A8 #3 South Effingham at A5 #2 Fellowship Christian
A6 #4 Stratford Academy at A7 #1 Starr’s Mill
A2 #3 Pace Academy at A3 #2 Mount Paran Christian
BYE at A1 #1 Wesleyan
A3 #3 Columbus at A2 #2 Lovett
A1 #4 Decatur at A4 #1 North Oconee
A5 #3 Northview at A8 #2 Effingham County
A7 #4 Trinity Christian at A6 #1 Whitewater
About the Author