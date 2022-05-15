GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship Recap

Each team got its five largest catches tallied and the highest cumulative weight was crowned the state champion. Brown and Dill were among the hundreds of championship-hopefuls that took to Georgia’s largest lake on Saturday and were hit with an unexpected weather delay before the tournament began.

“We didn’t lose vision and it was that three or four hour delay that we thought was going to mess us up,” said the team. " We thought it had messed us up, but when we got out there and started fishing, it started kicking back in after a couple hours.”