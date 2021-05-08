GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship recap

Anglers from across the state competed in the first-ever GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship at Lake Lanier on Saturday and concluded the historic inaugural season. The championship action followed a circuit of four qualifying tournaments that took place previously this year at Lakes Seminole, West Point Lake, Lake Oconee and Lake Hartwell a field of 68 two-person teams ascended on the state’s second-largest lake to compete for the ultimate prize.
Each team gets its five largest catches tallied and the team with the highest cumulative total is crowned the state champion. This year, it was the duo of Jayden Faulkner and Davis Madden of Evans High School that brought in the largest haul and earned the state title. Faulkner and Madden qualified following a second-place finish at the Lake Hartwell state qualifier this past month.
About the Author