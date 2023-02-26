GHSA basketball state tournament: Second round updates from Saturday

Norcross 59, Lambert 34

No. 3-ranked Norcross got its 27th win of the season with an emphatic 59-34 victory over visiting Lambert. Jania Akins (19 points), Veronaye Charlton (18) and Mariyah Valrie (10) all scored in double digits for the top-seeded Blue Devils, who will host Archer in the next round.

North Paulding 49, Pebblebrook 39

The seventh-ranked Wolfpack advanced to the third round of the playoffs following a 49-39 road win over top-seeded Pebblebrook and improved to 26-3 on the season. North Paulding will travel to No 2-ranked Buford next week in its first-ever Elite 8 appearance in program history.

McEachern 50, Campbell 47

No 6-ranked McEachern held on through a couple of second-half rallies from Campbell to edge out the visiting Spartans 50-47 and set up an Elite 8 showdown with two-seeded Central Gwinnett. The Indians led 13-5 after the opening frame and 30-15 at the half before Campbell cut its deficit to five points in the third. McEachern finished the quarter strong for a 43-32 advantage and remained out in front the remainder of the game, despite being outscored 15-7 in the fourth. Jada Bates finished with 19 points (14 of which came in the first half), nine rebounds and four assists.

In other 7A girls games: No. 2 seed Archer led at the end of each quarter of its 56-53 second-round victory over host Lowndes and will travel to Norcross in the Elite 8.

Class 6A

Boys

Girls

Class 5A

Boys

Union Grove 61, McIntosh 60

No. 1 seed McIntosh fought back from a 15-point deficit with four minutes remaining but fell short at home against No. 2 seed Union Grove, which was led by Tony Colley’s 27 points. Also for Union Grove, Chase Williamson scored 15 points, and Nile King and Chance Whitfield scored eight points each. Union Grove will travel to No. 1 seed Chapel Hill in the quarterfinals.

Girls

Class 4A

Boys

McDonough 78, Sonoraville 38

Visiting McDonough had four players finish in double-figures—including junior Keenan Gray—who finished with a game-high 22 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and three assists. Zaiden Greene added 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Amon Sterr finished with 10 points and Avante Nichols notched a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. The third-seeded Warhawks will take on No. 1 seed Westover in the Elite 8 after the Patriots’ 67-55 win over Southeast Bulloch. Benedictine 72, Perry 57

Top-seeded Benedictine outscored visiting Perry 16-9 in the second quarter to pull ahead 31-24 at the half. The Cadets grew the lead to 49-38 at the end of the third quarter before stamping their ninth-straight victory. Benedictine will host No. 2 seed Madison County in the second round after its dramatic 49-48 win over the top-seeded Lions.

Fayette County 61, Bainbridge 59

Top-seeded Fayette County saw its 33-24 halftime lead evaporate in the third quarter as Bainbridge used a 22-12 scoring advantage to take a 46-45 edge into the final frame. Bainbridge’s Ked Bryant tied the game up 59-59 before Fayette County’s Keith Gillespie scored the game-winning shot for the Tigers. Gillespie finished with eight points and teammate Sean Van Dorn added 13 points. Bainbridge was led by KJ Cochran’s game-high 25 points. Fayette County will host No. 4 seed Woodland-Stockbridge in the Elite 8 after the Wolfpacks’ road win over North Oconee.

Pace Academy 58, Walnut Grove 41

No. 2 seed Pace Academy built a 50-24 lead at the end of the third quarter and cruised past top-seeded Walnut Grove. LJ Moore led Pace Academy with 15 points in the first three quarters and finished with a game-high 18.

Girls

Baldwin 62, Troup 46

No. 2 seed Baldwin opened a 26-18 halftime lead over No. 4 seed Troup. The Braves increased the lead to 44-31 heading into the fourth quarter before advancing to the Elite 8, where they will be visiting top-seed Luella.

Class 3A

Boys

Johnson-Savannah 78, Crisp County 54

Johnson-Savannah had little trouble moving past Crisp County and into the quarterfinals against Sandy Creek. The Atomsmashers led 47-23 at the half. Joshua Quarterman scored 24 points with six rebounds and two assists to lead Johnson. Antonio Baker scored 24 points with six assists and six rebounds and Malachi Robinson added 15 points with 12 rebounds and four assists. Last season, Johnson lost out in the quarterfinals against Thomson 79-66. The Atomsmashers are searching for the program’s first state title since 2013.

Sandy Creek 68, Wesleyan 22

Amari Brown scored 19 points to lead top-ranked Sandy Creek past Wesleyan and into the quarterfinal matchup against No. 2-ranked Johnson-Savannah. The Patriots also got double-digit scoring from Vic Newsome (18 points) and Micah Smith (10 points) in the victory.

Cross Creek 65, Monroe 54

Jaden Priester scored 21 points to lead the Razorbacks past Monroe and into the quarterfinals against Monroe. Antoine Lorick added 15 points, Quavon Henry and Isam Anthony each scored eight points and Kylen Clark finished with seven points for Cross Creek.

Cedar Grove 62, Monroe Area 55

Jayden Adside scored 21 points with four assists to lead the Saints past Monroe Area. EJ Colson scored 20 points with five rebounds. Colson scored two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Cedar Grove pull away. Emanuel Green added 17 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks. Green scored six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

In other 3A boys games: Douglass beat Hebron Christian 74-43 and will face Dougherty in the quarterfinals. … Hart County led 52-42 entering the fourth quarter in its 68-60 victory over Adairsville. The Bulldogs will face Cross Creek in the quarterfinals. …

Class 2A

Boys

Model 52, Washington 44

Top-seeded Model earned its second-straight trip to the Elite 8 and was led by Jeremias Heard’s game-high 22 points. Jakenes Heard finished with 10 and Model also had Jayden Hames score eight points and Stevie Dallas contribute seven points. The Blue Devils will

South Atlanta 72, North Murray 63

Top-seeded South Atlanta led by 12 points midway through the second quarter before a 12-2 run by North Murray cut the Hornets’ lead to 34-30 at the half. North Murray remained in the game and cut it within 57-53 midway through the fourth quarter before South Atlanta’s 9-1 run put the Hornets up 66-54 with 2:41 left. South Atlanta will take on No. 1 seed Westside-Augusta in the Elite 8 after its 82-49 win over Sumter County.

Columbia 83, Union County 49

Top-seeded Windsor Forest got off to a hot start and built a 21-6 lead after the first quarter and held on for a 72-50 victory. Windsor Forest will take on No. 1 seed Columbia in the Elite 8 after the Eagles’ 83-49 win over Union County Friday Night that extended their win streak to 21-straight.Girls

Class A Division I

Boys

Girls

Class Division II

Boys

Greenforest Christian 60, Manchester 56

No. 1 seed Greenforest Christian outlasted visiting No. 2 seed Manchester, led by 15 points from Elijah Lewis. The 2022 Class A Private champions also got 11 points apiece from Isaiah Lloyd and Dhiaukuei Manyiel Dut. Darius Bryant led Manchester with 15 points.

Girls