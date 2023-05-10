X

GHSA Baseball state semifinals/championship schedule

Credit: GHSA

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago

The semifinals are spread out with the Class 7A semis playing May 10-11, Class 6A playing May 12-13, Classes 5A, 4A playing May 13, 15 and Classes A Division I and II playing the quarterfinal rounds on May 10-11 and the semifinal rounds on May 16-17.

See the schedule below.

Class 7A Semifinals

R3#2 North Paulding at R1#1 Lowndes

R8#2 Mill Creek at R4#1 Parkview

Class 6A Semifinals

R6#3 Etowah at R1#1 Houston County

R6#4 River Ridge at R7#2 Pope

Class 5A Semifinals

R1#1 Greenbrier at R8#1 Loganville

R3#1 McIntosh at R6#1 Centennial

Class 4A Semifinals

R4#2 Starr’s Mill at R8#1 North Oconee

R5 #1 Lovett at R4#1 LaGrange

Class 3A Semifinals

R4#2 Harlem at R2#1 Pike County

R3#1 Savannah Christian at R6#1 Ringgold

Class 2A Semifinals

R6#2 Mt. Paran at R8#1 Fellowship Christian

R3#1 Appling County at R6#1 North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I Semifinals

TBA

Class A Division II Semifinals

TBA

