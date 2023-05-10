GHSA Baseball state semifinals/championship schedule

The semifinals are spread out with the Class 7A semis playing May 10-11, Class 6A playing May 12-13, Classes 5A, 4A playing May 13, 15 and Classes A Division I and II playing the quarterfinal rounds on May 10-11 and the semifinal rounds on May 16-17.
See the schedule below.
Class 7A Semifinals
R3#2 North Paulding at R1#1 Lowndes
R8#2 Mill Creek at R4#1 Parkview
Class 6A Semifinals
R6#3 Etowah at R1#1 Houston County
R6#4 River Ridge at R7#2 Pope
Class 5A Semifinals
R1#1 Greenbrier at R8#1 Loganville
R3#1 McIntosh at R6#1 Centennial
Class 4A Semifinals
R4#2 Starr’s Mill at R8#1 North Oconee
R5 #1 Lovett at R4#1 LaGrange
Class 3A Semifinals
R4#2 Harlem at R2#1 Pike County
R3#1 Savannah Christian at R6#1 Ringgold
Class 2A Semifinals
R6#2 Mt. Paran at R8#1 Fellowship Christian
R3#1 Appling County at R6#1 North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I Semifinals
TBA
Class A Division II Semifinals
TBA
About the Author