GHSA Baseball State Championship Updates from Truist Park

Lowndes’ Ashton Bohler worked out of a jam in the top of the fourth inning to leave two stranded Panthers on base. Parkview’s Ethan Finch led off the top of the fifth with a triple and was driven home later in the inning to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the Vikings were able to close out the inning with the lead with bases loaded. Parkview’s Colin Houck tied it up 2-2 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single before Noah Thigpen closed out the inning.

Parkview’s potential go-ahead run was negated after it was determined that Makhi Buckley did not touch first base on a triple and Lowndes’ Thigpen was able to close out the top of the seventh with the game still tied 7-7.