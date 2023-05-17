X

GHSA Baseball State Championship Updates from Truist Park

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
49 minutes ago

The Lowndes Vikings scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 3-2 Game 1 victory over Parkview. Tuesday’s Class 7A state championship double-header at Truist Park was hit with a two-hour and 15-minute rain delay that pushed Game 2 to Wednesday at 1 p.m. Following the delay, the two teams went scoreless until Lowndes’ junior All-American Tate Sirmans crushed a stand-up RBI triple to center field to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead. Cooper Melvin provided an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to right field to drive home Sirmans as Lowndes closed out the frame with a 2-0 lead.

Lowndes’ Ashton Bohler worked out of a jam in the top of the fourth inning to leave two stranded Panthers on base. Parkview’s Ethan Finch led off the top of the fifth with a triple and was driven home later in the inning to cut the deficit to 2-1, but the Vikings were able to close out the inning with the lead with bases loaded. Parkview’s Colin Houck tied it up 2-2 in the top of the sixth with an RBI single before Noah Thigpen closed out the inning.

Parkview’s potential go-ahead run was negated after it was determined that Makhi Buckley did not touch first base on a triple and Lowndes’ Thigpen was able to close out the top of the seventh with the game still tied 7-7.

The Vikings’ capitalized on an error in the bottom of the seventh to put a runner on second base and Parkview’s pick-off attempt advanced the runner to third to set up Sirman’s game-winning run off the wild pitch. The Vikings are now one win away from capturing the program’s first state title since 2000 and becoming the first non-Metro Atlanta school to win a state title in Georgia’s largest classification since Colquitt County’s 2003 title.

About the Author

Score Atlanta
