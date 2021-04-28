GHSA baseball state championship schedule/scores

The GHSA baseball state championships begin Wednesday with the first round. The second round will take place May 3-6 and the quarterfinals May 8-12. The semifinals begin May 14-17 before the state championships May 20-21.
See the full schedule/scores below.
7A First Round (April 29-30)
R4#3 Brookwood at R1#2 Tift County
R2#4 McEachern at R3#1 North Paulding
R6#3 South Forsyth at R7#2 Dunwoody
R8#4 Collins Hill at R5#1 Woodstock
R7#3 Archer at R6#2 Forsyth Central
R5#4 Milton at R8#1 Mill Creek
R1#3 Camden County at R4#2 Grayson
R3#4 North Cobb at R2#1 Campbell
R8#3 Mountain View at R5#2 Cherokee
R6#4 Lambert at R7#1 Norcross
R2#3 Newnan at R3#2 Walton
R4#4 Newton at R1#1 Lowndes
R3#3 Harrison at R2#2 East Coweta
R1#4 Colquitt County at R4#1 Parkview
R5#3 Etowah at R8#2 North Gwinnett
R7#4 Duluth at R6#1 Denmark
Class 6A First Round (April 29-30)
R4#3 North Atlanta at R1#2 Valdosta
R2#4 Statesboro at R3#1 Lakeside-Evans
R6#3 Lassiter at R7#2 Cambridge
R8#4 Habersham Central at R5#1 Carrollton
R7#3 Riverwood at R6#2 Pope
R5#4 Alexander at R8#1 Buford
R1#3 Lee County at R4#2 Lakeside-DeKalb
R3#4 Heritage-Conyers at R2#1 South Effingham
R8#3 Lanier at R5#2 East Paulding
R6#4 Kennesaw Mountain at R7#1 River Ridge
R2#3 Richmond Hill at R3#2 Evans
R4#4 Tucker at R1#1 Houston County
R3#3 Grovetown at R2#2 Glynn Academy
R1#4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4#1 Westlake
R5#3 South Paulding at R8#2 Winder-Barrow
R7#4 Sequoyah at R6#1 Allatoona
Class 5A First Round (April 28-29)
R4#3 Union Grove at R1#2 Ware County
R2#4 McIntosh at R3#1 Woodward Academy
R6#3 Chapel Hill at R7#2 Cartersville
R8#4 Walnut Grove at R5#1 Decatur
R7#3 Calhoun at R6#2 Villa Rica
R5#4 Northview at R8#1 Greenbrier
R1#3 Coffee at R4#2 Locust Grove
R3#4 Tri-Cities at R2#1 Starr’s Mill
R8#3 Eastside at R5#2 St. Pius
R6#4 Grady at R7#1 Blessed Trinity
R2#3 Northside-Columbus at R3#2 Forest Park
R4#4 Jones County at R1#1 Wayne County
R3#3 Mundy’s Mill at R2#2 Harris County
R1#4 Veterans at R4#1 Ola
R5#3 Chamblee at R8#2 Loganville
R7#4 Cass at R6#1 North Springs
Class 4A First Round (April 28-29)
R4#3 Howard at R1#2 Thomas County Central
R2#4 Shaw at R3#1 Benedictine
R6#3 Stephenson at R7#2 Heritage-Catoosa
R8#4 Chestatee at R5#1 Hampton
R7#3 NW Whitfield at R6#2 Druid Hills
R5#4 Luella at R8#1 North Oconee
R1#3 Cairo at R4#2 Perry
R3#4 New Hampstead at R2#1 Troup
R8#3 Flowery Branch at R5#2 Fayette County
R6#4 Mays at R7#1 Cedartown
R2#3 Columbus at R3#2 Islands
R4#4 Spalding at R1#1 Bainbridge
R3#3 Jenkins at R2#2 LaGrange
R1#4 Westover at R4#1 West Laurens
R5#3 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8#2 Jefferson
R7#4 Central-Carroll at R6#1 Marist
Class 3A First Round (April 29-30)
R4#3 Burke County at R1#2 Appling County
R2#4 Crisp County at R3#1 SE Bulloch
R6#3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7#2 Cherokee Bluff
R8#4 Stephens County at R5#1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R7#3 White County at R6#2 Sonoraville
R5#4 Westminster at R8#1 Franklin
R1#3 Long County at R4#2 Morgan County
R3#4 Savannah at R2#1 Pike County
R8#3 Hart County at R5#2 Redan
R6#4 Coahulla Creek at R7#1 North Hall
R2#3 Upson-Lee at R3#2 Liberty County
R4#4 Thomas at R1#1 Pierce County
R3#3 Windsor Forest at R2#2 Mary Persons
R1#4 Tattnall County at R4#1 Harlem
R5#3 Sandy Creek at R8#2 Oconee County
R7#4 West Hall at R6#1 Ringgold
Class 2A First Round (April 29-30)
R4#3 Putnam County at R1#2 Worth County
R2#4 Toombs County at R3#1 Bleckley County
R6#3 Columbia at R7#2 Model
R8#4 Rabun County at R5#1 Bremen
R7#3 Coosa at R6#2 Lovett
R5#4 Heard County at R8#1 Elbert County
R1#3 Berrien at R4#2 Westside-Augusta
R3#4 Washington County at R2#1 Vidalia
R8#3 Union County at R5#2 Callaway
R6#4 Washington at R7#1 Pepperell
R2#3 Bacon County at R3#2 Dodge County
R4#4 Oglethorpe County at R1#1 Thomasville
R3#3 Jasper/Moticello at R2#2 Jeff Davis
R1#4 Fitzgerald at R4#1 Jefferson County
R5#3 Haralson County at R8#2 Banks County
R7#4 Dade County at R6#1 Pace Academy
Class A Private (April 29-30)
R4#3 Heritage-Newnan at R1#2 First Presbyterian Day
R2#4 Paideia at R3#1 Savannah Christian
R6#3 Mt. Pisgah at R7#2 Walker
R8#4 Tallulah Falls at R5#1 Wesleyan
R7#3 North Cobb Christian at R6#2 King’s Ridge
R5#4 Mt. Vernon at R8#1 Athens Christian
R1#3 Strong Rock Christian at R4#2 St. Anne-Pacelli
R3#4 Aquinas at R2#1 Whitefield Academy
R8#3 Athens Academy at R5#2 Hebron Christian
R6#4 St. Francis at R7#1 Mt. Paran Christian
R2#3 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R3#2 Savannah Country Day
R4#4 Trinity Christian at R1#1 Tattnall Square Academy
R3#3 Calvary Day at R2#2 Landmark Christian
R1#4 Stratford Academy at R4#1 Brookstone
R5#3 Holy Innocents’ at R8#2 Prince Avenue Christian
R7#4 Darlington at R6#1 Fellowship Christian
Class A Public First Round (April 29-30)
R4#3 Montgomery County at R1#2 Pataula Charter
R2#4 Lanier County at R3#1 Metter
R6#3 Trion at R7#2 Crawford County
R8#4 Lake Oconee Academy at R5#1 Schley County
R7#3 Georgia Military at R6#2 Bowdon
R5#4 Marion County at R8#1 Commerce
R1#3 Pelham at R4#2 Johnson County
R3#4 McIntosh County Academy at R2#1 Charlton County
R8#3 Social Circle at R5#2 Taylor County
R6#4 Mt. Zion-Carroll at R7#1 ACE Charter
R2#3 Clinch County at R3#2 Claxton
R4#4 Treutlen at R1#1 Seminole County
R3#3 Emanuel County Institute at R2#2 Irwin County
R1#4 Baconton Charter at R4#1 Wilcox County
R5#3 Chattahoochee County at R8#2 Washington-Wilkes
R7#4 Glascock County at R6#1 Gordon Lee
