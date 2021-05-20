GHSA baseball state championship preview

Several programs have done what Loganville has in the past three seasons – most recently was Greenbrier which won the 3A title from 1997-1999. Columbus won three titles from 1994-1996 and Pace Academy from 1993 to 1995. In the 80s, Harlem won state championships in 1981-1983. Pepperell won three straight from 1952-54. Americus (now Americus-Sumter) has twice won three titles in a row from 1953-55 and 1964-66.

Many state title trophies are housed in the trophy cases of programs competing in the finals this season. In Class 7A, Parkview is trying for its ninth title. In 6A, Lassiter and Houston County each want their third championship. In 4A, Benedictine will play for its fourth title against 13-time champion Marist. North Hall will compete for its second title in 3A. Lovett is trying for the team’s tenth title against a Jeff Davis program that wants to defend 2019′s championship for the program’s third. Gordon Lee is trying for its fifth championship in Class A Public and third consecutive title. Wesleyan is trying for the program’s fifth title in Class A Private.