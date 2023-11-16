GHSA approves region transfers, to reconsider points ratings

Credit: POUYA DIANAT / pdianat@ajc.com



The GHSA’s reclassification committee on Thursday approved 16 appeals from schools seeking to change regions for 2024-26 reclassification cycle, denied six similar appeals and agreed to reconsider the points rating model that would determine playoff qualifiers from classes 3A to A starting next year.

Those losing appeals to change regions were Jones County, Jonesboro, Mundy’s Mill, Holy Innocents’, Spalding and Brantley County. Those winning appeals are below.

Aquinas won a petition to play into Class 3A while Screven was approved to play down in Class A Division II because of geographical isolation.

The decision to give further study to the points rating system means that seeding and selecting playoff teams for the 2024-26 cycle remains uncertain for Class 3A and below.

Playoff selection and seeding became an issue when the GHSA moved to separate private schools in 3A to A for the state playoffs. Those private schools need a rating system to select and seed their teams since their teams compete in three classifications during the regular season.

The reclass committee originally planned to apply the same points rating system to the public school playoffs in 3A, 2A, A Division I and A Division II and still might, but many public schools want something more similar to the traditional playoff selection, where regions pick their champions and playoff qualifiers.

The reclass committee and the GHSA office hope to have a new proposal ready for the full executive committee, which meets Nov. 29.

Approved region transfers:

Class 6A

Paulding County from 2 to 3

Class 4A

Pace Academy from 6 to 4; Northview from 6 to 5; North Springs from 6 to 5

Class 3A

Gilmer from 6 to 7; Johnson-Gainesville from 8 to 6

Class 2A

North Cobb Christian from 5 to 7; Union County from 8 to 7

Class A Division I

Dodge County from 1 to 2; Landmark Christian from 4 to 5; Armuchee from 6 to 7; Coosa from 6 to 7; Oglethorpe County from 8 to 4; Wesleyan from 8 to 5

Class A Division II

Crawford County from 4 to 6; Elite Scholars Academy from 5 to 7

