GHSA announces baseball finals schedule, return to Truist Park

Two state championship baseball series will be played at the Braves’ Truist Park on May 19-21, the GHSA announced Tuesday.
Other neutral sites for the eight finals will be the Rome Braves’ home field, also called Truist Park; Coolray Field in Gwinnett County; and Clements Field in Statesboro.
The GHSA will assign classifications for each venue after the state quarterfinals. The geographical locations of potential finalists will be the main selection criterion.
In 2021, classes 7A, 6A and 5A played their finals on the Braves’ home field. More than 6,000 attended the Parkview-North Paulding Class 7A championship doubleheader.
Coolray Field, home of the minor league Gwinnett Stripers, staged the 4A, 3A and 1A Private finals last season. The 2A and 1A Public finals were played in Savannah.
This season, the Rome Braves’ stadium, recently renamed Truist Park, is a host site along with Georgia Southern’s home park, Clement Field.
The GHSA began playing the baseball finals on neutral sites in 2017. Before that, finals were played at the home field of one of the finalists.
Below is the schedule:
Truist Park (Atlanta Braves)
Thursday, May 19
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Friday, May 20
Noon – Game 3 (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Saturday, May 21
7 p.m. – Game 3 (if necessary)
Truist Park (Rome Braves)
Friday, May 20
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Saturday, May 21
Noon – Game 3 (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Monday, May 23
7 p.m. – Game 3 (if necessary)
Coolray Field (Gwinnett Stripers)
Monday, May 23
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 24
Noon – Game 3 (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Wednesday, May 25
7 p.m. – Game 3 (if necessary)
Clements Field (Georgia Southern)
Monday, May 23
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Tuesday, May 24
Noon – Game 3 (if necessary)
5 p.m. – Games 1 and 2 (doubleheader)
Wednesday, May 25
7 p.m. – Game 3 (if necessary)
About the Author