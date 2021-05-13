Georgia’s top track and field talent returns to compete for ultimate prize

On the boys side, St. Pius will attempt to win its third-straight team state title in a new classification after capturing back-to-back championships in Class 4A (2018-19). St. Pius moved into Class 5A and reigning Class 3A state champion Jefferson jumped up to Class 4A where the Dragons will be a top contender this weekend.

In addition to the many changes introduced by the recent reclassification cycle, this year’s state championship will also be formatted differently with three separate locations. Hughs Mills Stadium in Albany, Ga. will host the Class A Public, Class 3A and Class 4A action. Class 7A, Class 2A and Class A Private will be held at McEachern’s Cantrell Stadium and then Grisham Stadium in Carrollton, Ga. will host the Class 5A, Class 6A and Adapted Sports competition. The various events that will be featured in the boys and girls GHSA Wheelchair and Ambulatory Track state champion action are the shot put, the 200 meter race, the 800 meter race, and the discus throw. Cade Maynor out of Pepperell set a state record in 2019 when he clocked a 30.96 in the 200 meter race and history will once again be on the table this weekend.