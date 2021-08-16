Georgia’s top players by position: Specialists

*Henry Bates, Ware County: Bates was MaxPreps’ first-team All-America punter last season, when he averaged 45.2 yards per punt. He also made 10 of 15 field goals with a long of 45 and put 84% of kickoffs in the end zone.

*Chase Folser, Ola: Folser has made 15 of 19 field-goal attempts in his career, including six of seven in 2020 with a long of 48. He made a 52-yarder in a scrimmage game last week. He’s rated the No. 48 senior PK prospect nationally by Kohl’s.

*Preston Gentry, Carrollton: Gentry averaged 40.1 yards per punt, putting 10 of 36 inside the 20-yard line, and was 3-of-3 on field goals with a long of 49 yards. He put 13 of 21 kickoffs in the end zone.

*Preston Hart, Lowndes: Hart was 9-of-9 on field goals with a long of 44 yards in 2020.

*Dawson Jones, Marist: Jones was 8-of-9 on field goals with a long of 48 yards in 2020.

*Alejandro Mata, Buford: Mata was 13-of-16 on field goals with a long of 48 yards last season. He put 34 of 93 kickoffs into the end zone. Mata was among five members of Buford’s 2020 championship team to make first-team AJC all-state.

*Jack Pirinelli, Blessed Trinity: Pirinelli, rated the No. 12 long snapper nationally by Rubio, committed to Army in July. He’s also his team’s two-year starting center and plays defensive tackle.

*Brooks Sturgeon, Wesleyan: Sturgeon, who has committed to N.C. State, had the best all-around season of any Georgia specialist last season, when he made 15 of 17 field-goal attempts (long of 44), and averaged 41.2 yards per punt (long of 72). Kohl’s rates him the No. 37 senior punter nationally.

*Cooper West, Alpharetta: West, ranked the No. 17 PK prospect nationally among juniors by Kohl’s, made five of his seven attempts as a sophomore last season at Dunwoody. His long was 43 yards.

