ajc logo
X

Georgia’s top players by position: Defensive backs

On to the state finals: Buford's Jake Pope (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's Class 6A state semifinal contest against Valdosta in Buford. Buford topped Valdosta 45-26 and will play defending champion and No. 1-ranked Lee County for the championship on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Caption
On to the state finals: Buford's Jake Pope (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of Friday's Class 6A state semifinal contest against Valdosta in Buford. Buford topped Valdosta 45-26 and will play defending champion and No. 1-ranked Lee County for the championship on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
10 minutes ago

Four of the state’s top 25 senior recruits are cornerbacks, according to the 247Sports Composite. That’s the most since 2017, when current Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell was a Westlake Lion.

This year’s group includes North Cobb’s Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Valdosta’s JaDarian Rhym and Walton’s Marcus Allen. The fourth, Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter, is the first consensus No. 1 cornerback nationally from the state since Eric Berry in 2007. He’s not on the list below, however, as he made the Georgia Power 100 as a wide receiver.

These 10 are the latest members of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100.

*Marcus Allen, Walton: Allen (6-2, 175) is a three-year starter and was first-team all-region and GACA all-state as a junior cornerback for a Class 7A playoff team. Only 26 passes were thrown his way last season. He broke up nine and intercepted two. He also blocked two kicks. A top-300 national prospect, Allen committed to North Carolina in June.

*Deyon Bouie, Bainbridge: Bouie (5-11, 170) is the consensus No. 50 senior prospect nationally, though he missed last season with ACL and MCL injuries. Bouie started as a freshman and intercepted six passes for Bainbridge’s 2018 Class 5A championship team. He had 510 yards receiving as a sophomore. Bouie, an early Georgia pledge, is now uncommitted.

*Caleb Downs, Mill Creek: Downs (6-0, 185) is the consensus No. 2 safety prospect nationally among juniors, making him his school’s highest-rated player ever. He’s started since he was a freshman. As a sophomore, he had 70 tackles, broke up 14 passes and intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns for a Class 7A team. He also played wide receiver and wildcat quarterback. He made GACA all-state. His coach, Josh Lovelady, says he has the best football IQ of any player he’s coached in 25 years.

*Marquis Groves-Killebrew, North Cobb: Groves-Killebrew (6-0, 180) is a top-100 national prospect and cornerback who committed to Georgia in May. He’s the highest-rated prospect at North Cobb this century. He played his junior season at Brookwood.

*Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove: Lee (6-0, 160) is a top-100 national junior prospect and was the Region 5-3A defensive player of the year in 2020. In eight games, he had 27 tackles and intercepted three passes. He’s the top secondary prospect in his school’s history.

*Ethan Nation, Roswell: Nation (5-10, 170) is a consensus top-150 prospect and the No. 20 cornerback among juniors. He was GACA all-state as a sophomore in 2020, when he intercepted eight passes for a Class 7A playoff team. Nation is uncommitted.

*Jake Pope, Buford: Pope (6-1, 190) is a top-300 national prospect and Buford’s best all-around player, a two-way starter who excels at safety, receiver and return man. As a junior on a state-winning team, he had 60 tackles, six behind the line, seven TD receptions and more than 400 return yards. He’s the highest-rated safety prospect Buford has had this century. He’s uncommitted.

*JaDarian “J.D.” Rhym, Valdosta: Rhym (6-1, 170), a three-year starter at cornerback, made first-team AJC all-state last season for a Class 6A semifinal team. A top-200 national prospect, he committed to LSU in January. He’s Valdosta’s top college prospect since Malcolm Mitchell and Jay Rome in 2010.

*Marcus Washington, Grovetown: Washington (6-0, 170) is his school’s first consensus four-star cornerback prospect in history. A rising junior, he committed to Georgia in May. He made GACA all-state in 2020. He’s run 100 meters in 10.76 seconds and triple-jumped 44 feet, 3 inches.

*Caleb Wooden, Archer: Wooden (6-2, 185) had 53 solo tackles and four interceptions for a Class 7A playoff team last season. He was second-team all-Gwinnett County. Wooden committed to Auburn last month.

Coming Friday: Athletes/two-way players

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

In Other News
1
4 Questions with Carrollton head coach Joey King
2
List: Returning passers with at least 2,500 yards last season
3
Preseason all-state teams: Class 5A
4
Georgia’s top players by position: Linebackers
5
New coaches in A Public: Pinkins, Brown move to other side of rivalries

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top