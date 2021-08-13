Georgia’s top players by position: Athletes

*Will Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian: Hardy, a senior, had 26 solo tackles, two interceptions and 463 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns for a Class 3A playoff team. Hardy committed to Virginia in April.

*Andrew Mannelly, Marist: Mannelly, a Wofford baseball commit, played running back, defensive end and outside linebacker for the Class 4A champion in 2020. He rushed for 343 yards and 12 touchdowns, and had four sacks and nine other tackles for losses. “Great feet, balance and power, a really great athlete,” Marist coach Alan Chadwick said.

*Jack Tchienchou, St. Pius: Tchienchou, a junior, had 25 solo tackles, six interceptions, nine pass breakups, 322 yards rushing and more than 400 return yards for a Class 5A region champion. Projected as a college cornerback, he has Power 5 conference offers.

*Justin Thomas, Benedictine: The Region 3-4A player of the year in 2020, Thomas had 651 yards rushing, 693 yards receiving and 1,963 all-purpose yards while scoring 25 touchdowns. He had 73 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning two for scores. He also ran two kickoffs for touchdowns. Thomas has committed to Georgia as a baseball player.

*Bryce Thornton, Milton: Thornton, a junior, had 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and 242 yards from scrimmage for a Class 7A region champion. Projected as a college cornerback, he has Power 5 conference offers.

*Taeo Todd, Troup: Todd was the Atlanta Touchdown Club’s freshman of the year in 2020, when he rushed for 1,457 yards and passed for 726. He’s a 5-foot-9 quarterback with an offer from Georgia Tech.

*Maurice Turner, Coffee: Turner, at 5-8, 170, rushed for 689 yards and had 712 yards receiving, scoring 18 touchdowns for a Class 5A semifinal team. He rushed for more than 100 yards in three playoff games. He’s run a sub-11 second 100 meters. Louisville is his reported leader in recruiting.

