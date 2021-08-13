Georgia’s top players by position: Athletes

They’re often called athletes. They might play offense and defense, return kicks or play in the backfield or in the slot.
Here are 10 Georgia players hard to peg because of their multiple dimensions. They’re the latest members of GHSF Daily’s Georgia Power 100.
*Omari Arnold, Brooks County: This Class A running back has rushed for 4,014 yards in his career, but he’s also compiled 672 yards receiving and 672 returning. He ran back two interceptions for touchdowns last season for a state runner-up team. He has about 10 Division I offers.
*Sammy Brown, Jefferson: Brown was the offensive player of the year in Region 8-A Public last season as a Commerce freshman. He rushed for 1,368 yards, scored 19 touchdowns, three receiving, and averaged more than 10 yards per touch. Now at Jefferson, he’ll play running back, some slot receiver and linebacker, his projected college position.
*Kyle Efford, Dacula: Efford rushed for 1,420 yards and 22 touchdowns and had 20 tackles for losses while playing linebacker for a Class 6A playoff team. He committed to Georgia Tech last month.
*Will Hardy, Greater Atlanta Christian: Hardy, a senior, had 26 solo tackles, two interceptions and 463 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 touchdowns for a Class 3A playoff team. Hardy committed to Virginia in April.
*Andrew Mannelly, Marist: Mannelly, a Wofford baseball commit, played running back, defensive end and outside linebacker for the Class 4A champion in 2020. He rushed for 343 yards and 12 touchdowns, and had four sacks and nine other tackles for losses. “Great feet, balance and power, a really great athlete,” Marist coach Alan Chadwick said.
*Jack Tchienchou, St. Pius: Tchienchou, a junior, had 25 solo tackles, six interceptions, nine pass breakups, 322 yards rushing and more than 400 return yards for a Class 5A region champion. Projected as a college cornerback, he has Power 5 conference offers.
*Justin Thomas, Benedictine: The Region 3-4A player of the year in 2020, Thomas had 651 yards rushing, 693 yards receiving and 1,963 all-purpose yards while scoring 25 touchdowns. He had 73 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning two for scores. He also ran two kickoffs for touchdowns. Thomas has committed to Georgia as a baseball player.
*Bryce Thornton, Milton: Thornton, a junior, had 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and 242 yards from scrimmage for a Class 7A region champion. Projected as a college cornerback, he has Power 5 conference offers.
*Taeo Todd, Troup: Todd was the Atlanta Touchdown Club’s freshman of the year in 2020, when he rushed for 1,457 yards and passed for 726. He’s a 5-foot-9 quarterback with an offer from Georgia Tech.
*Maurice Turner, Coffee: Turner, at 5-8, 170, rushed for 689 yards and had 712 yards receiving, scoring 18 touchdowns for a Class 5A semifinal team. He rushed for more than 100 yards in three playoff games. He’s run a sub-11 second 100 meters. Louisville is his reported leader in recruiting.
Coming Monday: Special-teams specialists
