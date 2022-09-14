Georgia’s 466 high school football teams ranked by county

Below are Georgia’s 466 11-man football teams by county and ranked by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The teams include those from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The list provides a different way of looking at the state’s teams, grouping them as county rivals, and provides some insight into the strength of certain counties relative to others. The list also might be informative to those who aren’t certain of the location or county of the teams they read about, especially in parts of the state less familiar to them.