Georgia’s 466 high school football teams ranked by county

Milton's Ahmad Junearick (32) rushes with Roswell's Doneiko Slaughter (3) and Will Troutman (9) defending during the first quarter of Friday's game. (John Amis/Special)

Milton's Ahmad Junearick (32) rushes with Roswell's Doneiko Slaughter (3) and Will Troutman (9) defending during the first quarter of Friday's game. (John Amis/Special)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Below are Georgia’s 466 11-man football teams by county and ranked by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The teams include those from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The list provides a different way of looking at the state’s teams, grouping them as county rivals, and provides some insight into the strength of certain counties relative to others. The list also might be informative to those who aren’t certain of the location or county of the teams they read about, especially in parts of the state less familiar to them.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Appling
59.35 - Appling County (1-1)
Atkinson
25.13 - Atkinson County (1-3)
Bacon
27.62 - Bacon County (1-3)
Baldwin
63.03 - John Milledge Academy (3-0)
48.50 - Baldwin (1-3)
14.95 - GMC Prep (0-4)
Banks
35.53 - Banks County (3-0)
Barrow
51.63 - Winder-Barrow (3-1)
38.32 - Apalachee (0-4)
35.13 - Bethlehem Christian (4-0)
Bartow
81.12 - Cartersville (4-0)
60.80 - Adairsville (2-1)
49.89 - Cass (1-3)
25.49 - Woodland (1-3)
Ben Hill
74.61 - Fitzgerald (4-0)
Berrien
42.68 - Berrien (3-1)
Bibb
61.56 - Northeast (1-2)
52.75 - Westside (4-0)
51.53 - Howard (3-0)
47.03 - Stratford Academy (3-0)
45.37 - Tattnall Square (2-2)
39.30 - Mount de Sales (2-1)
38.80 - First Presbyterian (1-2)
31.58 - Central (0-3)
29.34 - Central Fellowship (4-0)
26.94 - ACE Charter (4-0)
26.90 - Rutland (2-1)
10.85 - Southwest (0-3)
Bleckley
63.92 - Bleckley County (3-0)
Brantley
34.81 - Brantley County (3-1)
Brooks
73.16 - Brooks County (3-1)
Bryan
69.33 - Richmond Hill (2-2)
39.40 - Bryan County (2-1)
Bulloch
45.81 - Statesboro (1-2)
32.96 - Southeast Bulloch (0-3)
29.00 - Portal (3-0)
24.88 - Bulloch Academy (2-1)
Burke
72.30 - Burke County (3-0)
23.74 - Edmund Burke Academy (2-0)
Butts
56.20 - Jackson (2-1)
Calhoun
3.33 - Pataula Charter (3-1)
Camden
60.60 - Camden County (2-2)
Candler
56.36 - Metter (2-2)
Carroll
85.48 - Carrollton (4-0)
58.72 - Central (3-1)
54.45 - Bowdon (3-1)
53.73 - Villa Rica (1-2)
35.80 - Temple (2-2)
34.60 - Mount Zion (3-0)
Catoosa
56.75 - Heritage (4-0)
48.45 - Ringgold (1-2)
24.66 - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe (1-2)
Charlton
49.55 - Charlton County (3-1)
Chatham
76.59 - Benedictine (2-2)
62.12 - Calvary Day (2-0)
49.45 - Savannah Christian (3-0)
48.62 - New Hampstead (4-0)
46.29 - Savannah Country Day (2-1)
45.81 - Jenkins (1-2)
38.97 - Johnson (2-1)
24.99 - Windsor Forest (1-3)
18.84 - Islands (0-4)
17.32 - Beach (0-3)
10.46 - St. Andrew's (1-2)
8.25 - Groves (1-2)
-9.11 - Savannah (0-4)
-13.28 - Memorial Day (2-1)
Chattahoochee
38.48 - Chattahoochee County (1-2)
Chattooga
46.22 - Trion (3-0)
17.27 - Chattooga (0-3)
Cherokee
63.53 - River Ridge (3-1)
61.22 - Sequoyah (1-3)
60.28 - Etowah (4-0)
59.65 - Creekview (1-3)
50.22 - Cherokee (1-3)
26.65 - Cherokee Christian (2-2)
22.98 - Woodstock (0-4)
14.28 - King's Academy (2-1)
Clarke
60.09 - Clarke Central (1-2)
35.10 - Athens Christian (1-1)
34.17 - Cedar Shoals (0-3)
Clayton
57.41 - Lovejoy (2-2)
51.72 - Jonesboro (1-2)
49.05 - Mundy's Mill (2-1)
44.09 - Riverdale (2-2)
33.76 - Morrow (2-2)
26.37 - Drew (0-3)
15.71 - Forest Park (1-2)
12.43 - Mount Zion (0-3)
-4.78 - North Clayton (1-3)
Clinch
52.56 - Clinch County (3-1)
Cobb
91.16 - North Cobb (2-1)
85.90 - Walton (2-1)
74.96 - Marietta (1-3)
71.29 - McEachern (2-2)
70.77 - Kell (4-0)
69.68 - Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)
64.61 - Pebblebrook (2-2)
64.29 - Allatoona (1-3)
63.83 - Harrison (1-3)
59.00 - Whitefield Academy (4-0)
55.01 - Sprayberry (1-3)
54.70 - Hillgrove (1-3)
49.71 - North Cobb Christian (4-0)
47.95 - Lassiter (2-1)
46.13 - Pope (0-3)
45.50 - Osborne (3-0)
45.29 - Campbell (1-3)
40.04 - Wheeler (1-2)
30.81 - Mount Paran Christian (0-2)
26.30 - South Cobb (0-4)
-12.35 - Walker (1-2)
Coffee
75.13 - Coffee (2-1)
Colquitt
102.64 - Colquitt County (4-0)
Columbia
52.46 - Evans (2-1)
43.97 - Harlem (3-1)
40.26 - Grovetown (2-1)
39.17 - Lakeside (2-1)
28.37 - Greenbrier (0-4)
15.37 - Augusta Prep (1-2)
Cook
75.37 - Cook (3-1)
Coweta
71.35 - East Coweta (3-1)
61.95 - Trinity Christian (1-2)
57.38 - Newnan (1-2)
46.06 - Northgate (1-3)
28.20 - Heritage (3-0)
Crawford
0.81 - Crawford County (0-4)
Crisp
64.19 - Crisp County (3-1)
Dade
32.32 - Dade County (2-1)
Dawson
53.78 - Dawson County (2-2)
Decatur
78.90 - Bainbridge (2-2)
-21.37 - Grace Christian (1-2)
DeKalb
99.37 - Cedar Grove (3-0)
68.36 - Marist (2-2)
59.14 - St. Pius (1-3)
57.30 - Columbia (3-1)
54.96 - Tucker (2-1)
53.37 - Stephenson (1-2)
50.58 - Southwest DeKalb (1-3)
43.65 - Miller Grove (2-2)
42.73 - Decatur (1-3)
42.19 - Chamblee (2-1)
40.25 - Arabia Mountain (1-3)
35.72 - Dunwoody (2-1)
25.79 - Lakeside (3-1)
25.52 - Redan (1-2)
25.40 - M.L. King (1-3)
20.81 - Lithonia (0-4)
13.05 - Stone Mountain (0-4)
10.30 - Towers (0-3-1)
6.65 - Druid Hills (1-2)
3.33 - McNair (2-2)
-3.38 - Clarkston (1-2)
-32.86 - Cross Keys (0-3)
Dodge
46.70 - Dodge County (1-3)
Dooly
48.59 - Dooly County (1-2)
6.49 - Fullington Academy (2-1)
Dougherty
61.04 - Dougherty (4-0)
48.38 - Monroe (3-1)
40.89 - Westover (1-3)
35.42 - Deerfield-Windsor (3-1)
Douglas
65.56 - Douglas County (2-1)
51.10 - Lithia Springs (1-2)
47.31 - Alexander (1-2)
38.70 - New Manchester (0-3)
38.08 - Chapel Hill (2-1)
-24.84 - Harvester Christian (0-4)
Early
49.79 - Early County (4-0)
11.85 - Southwest Georgia Academy (1-3)
Effingham
59.12 - Effingham County (2-2)
45.11 - South Effingham (2-1)
Elbert
54.66 - Elbert County (3-0)
Emanuel
67.97 - Swainsboro (4-0)
43.46 - Emanuel County Institute (1-2)
Evans
36.33 - Pinewood Christian (1-2)
25.99 - Claxton (3-1)
Fannin
40.54 - Fannin County (1-2)
Fayette
71.41 - Starr's Mill (3-0)
66.87 - Sandy Creek (3-1)
60.53 - Whitewater (3-0)
44.49 - McIntosh (1-3)
31.43 - Fayette County (0-3)
-30.64 - St. Mary's Academy (0-3)
Floyd
73.28 - Rome (3-1)
58.15 - Darlington (3-0)
43.01 - Pepperell (2-1)
34.39 - Model (1-2)
22.17 - Armuchee (2-1)
6.78 - Coosa (1-2)
Forsyth
78.05 - Lambert (3-0)
71.85 - South Forsyth (2-1)
71.06 - Denmark (2-1)
65.89 - West Forsyth (2-2)
60.10 - North Forsyth (2-2)
42.16 - Forsyth Central (1-2)
38.56 - East Forsyth (2-0)
-5.69 - Pinecrest Academy (2-1)
Franklin
14.61 - Franklin County (0-4)
Fulton (Atlanta)
72.39 - North Atlanta (4-0)
61.87 - Carver (3-0)
60.68 - Pace Academy (3-1)
57.98 - South Atlanta (3-0)
57.35 - Westminster (1-2)
56.05 - Mays (1-2)
54.76 - Lovett (1-2)
39.99 - Maynard Jackson (2-1)
36.03 - Douglass (2-2)
32.07 - Washington (0-3)
24.82 - Therrell (3-0)
20.25 - Midtown (2-1)
13.99 - B.E.S.T. Academy (0-2-1)
-8.19 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (0-3)
Fulton (North)
95.34 - Milton (1-2)
85.50 - Roswell (3-1)
78.65 - Blessed Trinity (3-0)
66.84 - Cambridge (2-2)
65.02 - Alpharetta (2-1)
55.25 - Holy Innocents' (2-2)
53.58 - Johns Creek (0-3)
53.31 - Fellowship Christian (1-2)
49.06 - St. Francis (3-0)
48.17 - Mount Pisgah Christian (3-1)
48.02 - Centennial (1-2)
38.31 - Mount Vernon (2-1)
32.29 - North Springs (2-1)
31.97 - Riverwood (0-3)
27.17 - Chattahoochee (0-3)
13.48 - Northview (1-2)
8.32 - King's Ridge Christian (0-2)
Fulton (South)
85.72 - Hughes (3-0)
83.22 - Westlake (2-2)
77.82 - Woodward Academy (2-1)
65.09 - Creekside (1-2)
53.86 - Hapeville Charter (0-4)
48.24 - Banneker (2-1)
32.14 - Tri-Cities (1-2)
31.95 - Landmark Christian (2-1)
Gilmer
40.51 - Gilmer (3-1)
Glascock
5.48 - Glascock County (0-3)
Glynn
68.45 - Brunswick (3-0)
52.41 - Glynn Academy (2-2)
19.55 - Frederica Academy (1-2)
Gordon
69.61 - Calhoun (2-2)
48.00 - Sonoraville (3-1)
-2.03 - Gordon Central (0-4)
Grady
58.12 - Cairo (2-2)
Greene
35.55 - Greene County (3-1)
-0.24 - Lake Oconee Academy (1-3)
Gwinnett
101.05 - Buford (3-0)
95.31 - Mill Creek (3-0)
89.17 - Grayson (4-0)
86.02 - Parkview (3-0)
79.60 - Collins Hill (2-1)
75.01 - South Gwinnett (3-0)
74.76 - North Gwinnett (2-2)
73.41 - Brookwood (1-2)
69.13 - Norcross (1-2)
64.31 - Mountain View (2-2)
63.04 - Peachtree Ridge (3-1)
60.99 - Meadowcreek (3-1)
60.28 - Dacula (1-3)
59.94 - Archer (0-4)
58.25 - Shiloh (1-2)
57.82 - Central Gwinnett (4-0)
56.81 - Hebron Christian (4-0)
54.71 - Lanier (1-2)
53.79 - Greater Atlanta Christian (2-2)
44.51 - Duluth (2-1)
43.41 - Wesleyan (1-3)
32.79 - Discovery (1-3)
27.79 - Providence Christian (1-3)
13.34 - Berkmar (2-1)
3.83 - Seckinger (0-3)
-23.15 - Notre Dame Academy (1-2)
Habersham
51.96 - Habersham Central (1-2)
Hall
80.13 - Gainesville (4-0)
61.06 - Flowery Branch (2-1)
51.80 - Cherokee Bluff (1-2)
37.84 - North Hall (0-3)
33.97 - Chestatee (1-2)
22.87 - Lanier Christian (3-0)
18.74 - East Hall (2-1)
15.48 - Lakeview Academy (2-2)
13.98 - West Hall (1-2)
5.04 - Johnson (0-3)
1.38 - Riverside Military (0-3)
Hancock
24.54 - Hancock Central (1-2)
Haralson
48.43 - Haralson County (1-2)
42.43 - Bremen (1-2)
Harris
42.24 - Harris County (1-3)
Hart
52.39 - Hart County (1-2)
Heard
43.47 - Heard County (1-2)
Henry
71.29 - Dutchtown (4-0)
63.59 - Hampton (4-0)
59.75 - Eagle's Landing Christian (1-2)
57.89 - Stockbridge (2-2)
54.25 - Ola (2-1)
49.01 - Woodland (2-2)
46.66 - Union Grove (2-2)
44.60 - Eagle's Landing (1-3)
37.46 - Strong Rock Christian (2-2)
36.59 - Luella (0-4)
36.18 - McDonough (2-1)
14.59 - Locust Grove (0-3)
-9.41 - Community Christian (2-0)
-13.85 - Creekside Christian (0-3)
Houston
83.54 - Houston County (4-0)
79.22 - Warner Robins (1-2)
76.60 - Perry (2-1)
70.94 - Northside (1-2)
54.56 - Veterans (2-1)
33.06 - Westfield (2-2)
Irwin
68.26 - Irwin County (2-1)
Jackson
66.10 - Jefferson (2-2)
49.08 - Jackson County (1-3)
43.66 - Commerce (1-2)
24.95 - East Jackson (1-2)
Jasper
28.32 - Jasper County (1-3)
6.46 - Piedmont Academy (0-3)
Jeff Davis
41.57 - Jeff Davis (0-4)
Jefferson
46.14 - Jefferson County (1-2)
34.11 - Thomas Jefferson (3-0)
Jenkins
34.84 - Jenkins County (3-1)
Johnson
45.88 - Johnson County (2-0)
Jones
65.51 - Jones County (2-2)
Lamar
54.94 - Lamar County (4-0)
-8.22 - Rock Springs Christian (1-3)
Lanier
28.01 - Lanier County (2-2)
Laurens
51.82 - Dublin (2-1)
49.51 - West Laurens (1-2)
19.38 - East Laurens (0-3)
11.04 - Trinity Christian (1-3)
Lee
89.15 - Lee County (3-1)
Liberty
43.53 - Liberty County (2-1)
23.95 - Bradwell Institute (0-4)
Lincoln
40.40 - Lincoln County (2-1)
Long
37.67 - Long County (2-1)
Lowndes
99.14 - Valdosta (4-0)
87.88 - Lowndes (2-1)
30.64 - Valwood (3-0)
-4.19 - Georgia Christian (1-2-1)
Lumpkin
49.53 - Lumpkin County (4-0)
Macon
44.02 - Macon County (0-3)
Madison
42.68 - Madison County (1-2)
Marion
12.57 - Marion County (0-3)
McDuffie
64.82 - Thomson (2-1)
McIntosh
44.47 - McIntosh County Academy (2-1)
Meriwether
42.57 - Manchester (1-2)
6.48 - Greenville (0-3)
-14.88 - Flint River Academy (1-3)
Miller
10.58 - Miller County (1-3)
Mitchell
48.15 - Pelham (2-1)
39.50 - Mitchell County (0-3)
-29.73 - Baconton Charter (0-2)
Monroe
61.76 - Mary Persons (3-1)
Montgomery
33.83 - Montgomery County (2-1)
Morgan
50.72 - Morgan County (3-1)
Murray
40.84 - North Murray (2-2)
12.97 - Murray County (0-3)
Muscogee
57.17 - Carver (2-1)
51.34 - Northside (3-1)
47.87 - St. Anne-Pacelli (3-1)
44.96 - Brookstone (2-0)
33.94 - Hardaway (0-4)
29.73 - Shaw (2-2)
27.59 - Columbus (1-2)
24.06 - Spencer (1-2)
16.00 - Calvary Christian (3-1)
-0.67 - Kendrick (0-3)
-11.66 - Jordan (0-3)
Newton
64.91 - Newton (3-1)
56.30 - Eastside (2-1)
38.39 - Alcovy (1-2)
Oconee
75.54 - Prince Avenue Christian (3-0)
75.45 - North Oconee (2-0)
72.90 - Oconee County (3-1)
55.93 - Athens Academy (3-1)
Oglethorpe
28.66 - Oglethorpe County (2-1)
Paulding
73.96 - North Paulding (3-1)
67.63 - South Paulding (1-2)
58.36 - Paulding County (3-1)
49.75 - East Paulding (2-2)
43.23 - Hiram (2-2)
Peach
68.41 - Peach County (2-1)
Pickens
29.75 - Pickens (0-3)
Pierce
73.58 - Pierce County (3-0)
Pike
22.77 - Pike County (2-2)
Polk
85.44 - Cedartown (4-0)
64.88 - Rockmart (2-1)
Pulaski
18.64 - Hawkinsville (1-3)
Putnam
53.00 - Putnam County (2-1)
26.74 - Gatewood (2-1)
Rabun
76.04 - Rabun County (3-0)
Randolph
0.83 - Randolph-Clay (0-3)
Richmond
52.66 - Aquinas (3-0)
46.12 - Laney (3-0)
42.51 - Richmond Academy (3-1)
34.45 - Hephzibah (2-2)
22.80 - Westside (0-3)
15.06 - Butler (2-1)
14.62 - Josey (2-1)
-1.24 - Glenn Hills (1-3)
-14.46 - Cross Creek (0-3)
-49.82 - GSIC (0-3)
Rockdale
28.91 - Heritage (2-1)
24.74 - Rockdale County (1-2)
11.25 - Salem (0-3)
Schley
48.17 - Schley County (1-2)
Screven
37.54 - Screven County (3-0)
Seminole
20.28 - Seminole County (1-2)
Spalding
53.68 - Spalding (2-2)
39.89 - Griffin (0-4)
21.28 - Skipstone Academy (2-0)
Stephens
70.90 - Stephens County (3-1)
Sumter
46.37 - Sumter County (1-2)
26.26 - Southland Academy (3-1)
Talbott
-29.66 - Central (0-2)
Tattnall
39.14 - Tattnall County (2-1)
Taylor
20.85 - Taylor County (1-2)
Telfair
28.78 - Telfair County (2-1)
Terrell
34.59 - Terrell County (1-2)
28.18 - Terrell Academy (2-0)
Thomas
90.30 - Thomas County Central (4-0)
63.13 - Thomasville (1-3)
27.42 - Brookwood (2-2)
Tift
55.18 - Tift County (0-3)
13.39 - Tiftarea Academy (0-4)
Toombs
60.61 - Vidalia (4-0)
44.50 - Toombs County (2-1)
22.73 - Robert Toombs Academy (2-2)
Towns
15.01 - Towns County (1-2)
Treutlen
7.59 - Treutlen (0-3)
Troup
63.25 - Troup (3-0)
59.82 - LaGrange (3-0)
56.12 - Callaway (1-3)
Turner
40.72 - Turner County (1-3)
Twiggs
-0.38 - Twiggs County (2-1)
Union
42.82 - Union County (3-1)
Upson
39.31 - Upson-Lee (0-4)
Walker
31.95 - LaFayette (1-2)
27.91 - Ridgeland (0-3)
24.07 - Gordon Lee (1-2)
Walton
71.73 - Loganville (4-0)
63.00 - Monroe Area (1-3)
49.38 - Walnut Grove (3-0)
36.60 - Social Circle (3-1)
28.13 - George Walton Academy (1-3)
-2.69 - Loganville Christian (1-2)
Ware
85.12 - Ware County (3-0)
Warren
26.60 - Warren County (1-2)
18.11 - Briarwood Academy (1-2)
Washington
39.34 - Washington County (0-3)
29.31 - Brentwood (1-3)
Wayne
60.62 - Wayne County (2-1)
Wheeler
32.60 - Wheeler County (2-2)
White
49.63 - White County (2-1)
Whitfield
59.70 - Northwest Whitfield (4-0)
48.16 - Dalton (1-2)
42.48 - Christian Heritage (1-2)
40.60 - Coahulla Creek (2-1)
13.18 - Southeast Whitfield (2-1)
Wilcox
43.12 - Wilcox County (0-3)
Wilkes
39.75 - Washington-Wilkes (3-0)
Wilkinson
22.38 - Wilkinson County (1-2)
Worth
51.89 - Worth County (4-0)