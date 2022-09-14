Georgia’s 466 high school football teams ranked by county

Below are Georgia’s 466 11-man football teams by county and ranked by the computer Maxwell Ratings. The teams include those from the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) and the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS). The list provides a different way of looking at the state’s teams, grouping them as county rivals, and provides some insight into the strength of certain counties relative to others. The list also might be informative to those who aren’t certain of the location or county of the teams they read about, especially in parts of the state less familiar to them.
|Appling
|59.35 - Appling County (1-1)
|Atkinson
|25.13 - Atkinson County (1-3)
|Bacon
|27.62 - Bacon County (1-3)
|Baldwin
|63.03 - John Milledge Academy (3-0)
|48.50 - Baldwin (1-3)
|14.95 - GMC Prep (0-4)
|Banks
|35.53 - Banks County (3-0)
|Barrow
|51.63 - Winder-Barrow (3-1)
|38.32 - Apalachee (0-4)
|35.13 - Bethlehem Christian (4-0)
|Bartow
|81.12 - Cartersville (4-0)
|60.80 - Adairsville (2-1)
|49.89 - Cass (1-3)
|25.49 - Woodland (1-3)
|Ben Hill
|74.61 - Fitzgerald (4-0)
|Berrien
|42.68 - Berrien (3-1)
|Bibb
|61.56 - Northeast (1-2)
|52.75 - Westside (4-0)
|51.53 - Howard (3-0)
|47.03 - Stratford Academy (3-0)
|45.37 - Tattnall Square (2-2)
|39.30 - Mount de Sales (2-1)
|38.80 - First Presbyterian (1-2)
|31.58 - Central (0-3)
|29.34 - Central Fellowship (4-0)
|26.94 - ACE Charter (4-0)
|26.90 - Rutland (2-1)
|10.85 - Southwest (0-3)
|Bleckley
|63.92 - Bleckley County (3-0)
|Brantley
|34.81 - Brantley County (3-1)
|Brooks
|73.16 - Brooks County (3-1)
|Bryan
|69.33 - Richmond Hill (2-2)
|39.40 - Bryan County (2-1)
|Bulloch
|45.81 - Statesboro (1-2)
|32.96 - Southeast Bulloch (0-3)
|29.00 - Portal (3-0)
|24.88 - Bulloch Academy (2-1)
|Burke
|72.30 - Burke County (3-0)
|23.74 - Edmund Burke Academy (2-0)
|Butts
|56.20 - Jackson (2-1)
|Calhoun
|3.33 - Pataula Charter (3-1)
|Camden
|60.60 - Camden County (2-2)
|Candler
|56.36 - Metter (2-2)
|Carroll
|85.48 - Carrollton (4-0)
|58.72 - Central (3-1)
|54.45 - Bowdon (3-1)
|53.73 - Villa Rica (1-2)
|35.80 - Temple (2-2)
|34.60 - Mount Zion (3-0)
|Catoosa
|56.75 - Heritage (4-0)
|48.45 - Ringgold (1-2)
|24.66 - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe (1-2)
|Charlton
|49.55 - Charlton County (3-1)
|Chatham
|76.59 - Benedictine (2-2)
|62.12 - Calvary Day (2-0)
|49.45 - Savannah Christian (3-0)
|48.62 - New Hampstead (4-0)
|46.29 - Savannah Country Day (2-1)
|45.81 - Jenkins (1-2)
|38.97 - Johnson (2-1)
|24.99 - Windsor Forest (1-3)
|18.84 - Islands (0-4)
|17.32 - Beach (0-3)
|10.46 - St. Andrew's (1-2)
|8.25 - Groves (1-2)
|-9.11 - Savannah (0-4)
|-13.28 - Memorial Day (2-1)
|Chattahoochee
|38.48 - Chattahoochee County (1-2)
|Chattooga
|46.22 - Trion (3-0)
|17.27 - Chattooga (0-3)
|Cherokee
|63.53 - River Ridge (3-1)
|61.22 - Sequoyah (1-3)
|60.28 - Etowah (4-0)
|59.65 - Creekview (1-3)
|50.22 - Cherokee (1-3)
|26.65 - Cherokee Christian (2-2)
|22.98 - Woodstock (0-4)
|14.28 - King's Academy (2-1)
|Clarke
|60.09 - Clarke Central (1-2)
|35.10 - Athens Christian (1-1)
|34.17 - Cedar Shoals (0-3)
|Clayton
|57.41 - Lovejoy (2-2)
|51.72 - Jonesboro (1-2)
|49.05 - Mundy's Mill (2-1)
|44.09 - Riverdale (2-2)
|33.76 - Morrow (2-2)
|26.37 - Drew (0-3)
|15.71 - Forest Park (1-2)
|12.43 - Mount Zion (0-3)
|-4.78 - North Clayton (1-3)
|Clinch
|52.56 - Clinch County (3-1)
|Cobb
|91.16 - North Cobb (2-1)
|85.90 - Walton (2-1)
|74.96 - Marietta (1-3)
|71.29 - McEachern (2-2)
|70.77 - Kell (4-0)
|69.68 - Kennesaw Mountain (3-0)
|64.61 - Pebblebrook (2-2)
|64.29 - Allatoona (1-3)
|63.83 - Harrison (1-3)
|59.00 - Whitefield Academy (4-0)
|55.01 - Sprayberry (1-3)
|54.70 - Hillgrove (1-3)
|49.71 - North Cobb Christian (4-0)
|47.95 - Lassiter (2-1)
|46.13 - Pope (0-3)
|45.50 - Osborne (3-0)
|45.29 - Campbell (1-3)
|40.04 - Wheeler (1-2)
|30.81 - Mount Paran Christian (0-2)
|26.30 - South Cobb (0-4)
|-12.35 - Walker (1-2)
|Coffee
|75.13 - Coffee (2-1)
|Colquitt
|102.64 - Colquitt County (4-0)
|Columbia
|52.46 - Evans (2-1)
|43.97 - Harlem (3-1)
|40.26 - Grovetown (2-1)
|39.17 - Lakeside (2-1)
|28.37 - Greenbrier (0-4)
|15.37 - Augusta Prep (1-2)
|Cook
|75.37 - Cook (3-1)
|Coweta
|71.35 - East Coweta (3-1)
|61.95 - Trinity Christian (1-2)
|57.38 - Newnan (1-2)
|46.06 - Northgate (1-3)
|28.20 - Heritage (3-0)
|Crawford
|0.81 - Crawford County (0-4)
|Crisp
|64.19 - Crisp County (3-1)
|Dade
|32.32 - Dade County (2-1)
|Dawson
|53.78 - Dawson County (2-2)
|Decatur
|78.90 - Bainbridge (2-2)
|-21.37 - Grace Christian (1-2)
|DeKalb
|99.37 - Cedar Grove (3-0)
|68.36 - Marist (2-2)
|59.14 - St. Pius (1-3)
|57.30 - Columbia (3-1)
|54.96 - Tucker (2-1)
|53.37 - Stephenson (1-2)
|50.58 - Southwest DeKalb (1-3)
|43.65 - Miller Grove (2-2)
|42.73 - Decatur (1-3)
|42.19 - Chamblee (2-1)
|40.25 - Arabia Mountain (1-3)
|35.72 - Dunwoody (2-1)
|25.79 - Lakeside (3-1)
|25.52 - Redan (1-2)
|25.40 - M.L. King (1-3)
|20.81 - Lithonia (0-4)
|13.05 - Stone Mountain (0-4)
|10.30 - Towers (0-3-1)
|6.65 - Druid Hills (1-2)
|3.33 - McNair (2-2)
|-3.38 - Clarkston (1-2)
|-32.86 - Cross Keys (0-3)
|Dodge
|46.70 - Dodge County (1-3)
|Dooly
|48.59 - Dooly County (1-2)
|6.49 - Fullington Academy (2-1)
|Dougherty
|61.04 - Dougherty (4-0)
|48.38 - Monroe (3-1)
|40.89 - Westover (1-3)
|35.42 - Deerfield-Windsor (3-1)
|Douglas
|65.56 - Douglas County (2-1)
|51.10 - Lithia Springs (1-2)
|47.31 - Alexander (1-2)
|38.70 - New Manchester (0-3)
|38.08 - Chapel Hill (2-1)
|-24.84 - Harvester Christian (0-4)
|Early
|49.79 - Early County (4-0)
|11.85 - Southwest Georgia Academy (1-3)
|Effingham
|59.12 - Effingham County (2-2)
|45.11 - South Effingham (2-1)
|Elbert
|54.66 - Elbert County (3-0)
|Emanuel
|67.97 - Swainsboro (4-0)
|43.46 - Emanuel County Institute (1-2)
|Evans
|36.33 - Pinewood Christian (1-2)
|25.99 - Claxton (3-1)
|Fannin
|40.54 - Fannin County (1-2)
|Fayette
|71.41 - Starr's Mill (3-0)
|66.87 - Sandy Creek (3-1)
|60.53 - Whitewater (3-0)
|44.49 - McIntosh (1-3)
|31.43 - Fayette County (0-3)
|-30.64 - St. Mary's Academy (0-3)
|Floyd
|73.28 - Rome (3-1)
|58.15 - Darlington (3-0)
|43.01 - Pepperell (2-1)
|34.39 - Model (1-2)
|22.17 - Armuchee (2-1)
|6.78 - Coosa (1-2)
|Forsyth
|78.05 - Lambert (3-0)
|71.85 - South Forsyth (2-1)
|71.06 - Denmark (2-1)
|65.89 - West Forsyth (2-2)
|60.10 - North Forsyth (2-2)
|42.16 - Forsyth Central (1-2)
|38.56 - East Forsyth (2-0)
|-5.69 - Pinecrest Academy (2-1)
|Franklin
|14.61 - Franklin County (0-4)
|Fulton (Atlanta)
|72.39 - North Atlanta (4-0)
|61.87 - Carver (3-0)
|60.68 - Pace Academy (3-1)
|57.98 - South Atlanta (3-0)
|57.35 - Westminster (1-2)
|56.05 - Mays (1-2)
|54.76 - Lovett (1-2)
|39.99 - Maynard Jackson (2-1)
|36.03 - Douglass (2-2)
|32.07 - Washington (0-3)
|24.82 - Therrell (3-0)
|20.25 - Midtown (2-1)
|13.99 - B.E.S.T. Academy (0-2-1)
|-8.19 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (0-3)
|Fulton (North)
|95.34 - Milton (1-2)
|85.50 - Roswell (3-1)
|78.65 - Blessed Trinity (3-0)
|66.84 - Cambridge (2-2)
|65.02 - Alpharetta (2-1)
|55.25 - Holy Innocents' (2-2)
|53.58 - Johns Creek (0-3)
|53.31 - Fellowship Christian (1-2)
|49.06 - St. Francis (3-0)
|48.17 - Mount Pisgah Christian (3-1)
|48.02 - Centennial (1-2)
|38.31 - Mount Vernon (2-1)
|32.29 - North Springs (2-1)
|31.97 - Riverwood (0-3)
|27.17 - Chattahoochee (0-3)
|13.48 - Northview (1-2)
|8.32 - King's Ridge Christian (0-2)
|Fulton (South)
|85.72 - Hughes (3-0)
|83.22 - Westlake (2-2)
|77.82 - Woodward Academy (2-1)
|65.09 - Creekside (1-2)
|53.86 - Hapeville Charter (0-4)
|48.24 - Banneker (2-1)
|32.14 - Tri-Cities (1-2)
|31.95 - Landmark Christian (2-1)
|Gilmer
|40.51 - Gilmer (3-1)
|Glascock
|5.48 - Glascock County (0-3)
|Glynn
|68.45 - Brunswick (3-0)
|52.41 - Glynn Academy (2-2)
|19.55 - Frederica Academy (1-2)
|Gordon
|69.61 - Calhoun (2-2)
|48.00 - Sonoraville (3-1)
|-2.03 - Gordon Central (0-4)
|Grady
|58.12 - Cairo (2-2)
|Greene
|35.55 - Greene County (3-1)
|-0.24 - Lake Oconee Academy (1-3)
|Gwinnett
|101.05 - Buford (3-0)
|95.31 - Mill Creek (3-0)
|89.17 - Grayson (4-0)
|86.02 - Parkview (3-0)
|79.60 - Collins Hill (2-1)
|75.01 - South Gwinnett (3-0)
|74.76 - North Gwinnett (2-2)
|73.41 - Brookwood (1-2)
|69.13 - Norcross (1-2)
|64.31 - Mountain View (2-2)
|63.04 - Peachtree Ridge (3-1)
|60.99 - Meadowcreek (3-1)
|60.28 - Dacula (1-3)
|59.94 - Archer (0-4)
|58.25 - Shiloh (1-2)
|57.82 - Central Gwinnett (4-0)
|56.81 - Hebron Christian (4-0)
|54.71 - Lanier (1-2)
|53.79 - Greater Atlanta Christian (2-2)
|44.51 - Duluth (2-1)
|43.41 - Wesleyan (1-3)
|32.79 - Discovery (1-3)
|27.79 - Providence Christian (1-3)
|13.34 - Berkmar (2-1)
|3.83 - Seckinger (0-3)
|-23.15 - Notre Dame Academy (1-2)
|Habersham
|51.96 - Habersham Central (1-2)
|Hall
|80.13 - Gainesville (4-0)
|61.06 - Flowery Branch (2-1)
|51.80 - Cherokee Bluff (1-2)
|37.84 - North Hall (0-3)
|33.97 - Chestatee (1-2)
|22.87 - Lanier Christian (3-0)
|18.74 - East Hall (2-1)
|15.48 - Lakeview Academy (2-2)
|13.98 - West Hall (1-2)
|5.04 - Johnson (0-3)
|1.38 - Riverside Military (0-3)
|Hancock
|24.54 - Hancock Central (1-2)
|Haralson
|48.43 - Haralson County (1-2)
|42.43 - Bremen (1-2)
|Harris
|42.24 - Harris County (1-3)
|Hart
|52.39 - Hart County (1-2)
|Heard
|43.47 - Heard County (1-2)
|Henry
|71.29 - Dutchtown (4-0)
|63.59 - Hampton (4-0)
|59.75 - Eagle's Landing Christian (1-2)
|57.89 - Stockbridge (2-2)
|54.25 - Ola (2-1)
|49.01 - Woodland (2-2)
|46.66 - Union Grove (2-2)
|44.60 - Eagle's Landing (1-3)
|37.46 - Strong Rock Christian (2-2)
|36.59 - Luella (0-4)
|36.18 - McDonough (2-1)
|14.59 - Locust Grove (0-3)
|-9.41 - Community Christian (2-0)
|-13.85 - Creekside Christian (0-3)
|Houston
|83.54 - Houston County (4-0)
|79.22 - Warner Robins (1-2)
|76.60 - Perry (2-1)
|70.94 - Northside (1-2)
|54.56 - Veterans (2-1)
|33.06 - Westfield (2-2)
|Irwin
|68.26 - Irwin County (2-1)
|Jackson
|66.10 - Jefferson (2-2)
|49.08 - Jackson County (1-3)
|43.66 - Commerce (1-2)
|24.95 - East Jackson (1-2)
|Jasper
|28.32 - Jasper County (1-3)
|6.46 - Piedmont Academy (0-3)
|Jeff Davis
|41.57 - Jeff Davis (0-4)
|Jefferson
|46.14 - Jefferson County (1-2)
|34.11 - Thomas Jefferson (3-0)
|Jenkins
|34.84 - Jenkins County (3-1)
|Johnson
|45.88 - Johnson County (2-0)
|Jones
|65.51 - Jones County (2-2)
|Lamar
|54.94 - Lamar County (4-0)
|-8.22 - Rock Springs Christian (1-3)
|Lanier
|28.01 - Lanier County (2-2)
|Laurens
|51.82 - Dublin (2-1)
|49.51 - West Laurens (1-2)
|19.38 - East Laurens (0-3)
|11.04 - Trinity Christian (1-3)
|Lee
|89.15 - Lee County (3-1)
|Liberty
|43.53 - Liberty County (2-1)
|23.95 - Bradwell Institute (0-4)
|Lincoln
|40.40 - Lincoln County (2-1)
|Long
|37.67 - Long County (2-1)
|Lowndes
|99.14 - Valdosta (4-0)
|87.88 - Lowndes (2-1)
|30.64 - Valwood (3-0)
|-4.19 - Georgia Christian (1-2-1)
|Lumpkin
|49.53 - Lumpkin County (4-0)
|Macon
|44.02 - Macon County (0-3)
|Madison
|42.68 - Madison County (1-2)
|Marion
|12.57 - Marion County (0-3)
|McDuffie
|64.82 - Thomson (2-1)
|McIntosh
|44.47 - McIntosh County Academy (2-1)
|Meriwether
|42.57 - Manchester (1-2)
|6.48 - Greenville (0-3)
|-14.88 - Flint River Academy (1-3)
|Miller
|10.58 - Miller County (1-3)
|Mitchell
|48.15 - Pelham (2-1)
|39.50 - Mitchell County (0-3)
|-29.73 - Baconton Charter (0-2)
|Monroe
|61.76 - Mary Persons (3-1)
|Montgomery
|33.83 - Montgomery County (2-1)
|Morgan
|50.72 - Morgan County (3-1)
|Murray
|40.84 - North Murray (2-2)
|12.97 - Murray County (0-3)
|Muscogee
|57.17 - Carver (2-1)
|51.34 - Northside (3-1)
|47.87 - St. Anne-Pacelli (3-1)
|44.96 - Brookstone (2-0)
|33.94 - Hardaway (0-4)
|29.73 - Shaw (2-2)
|27.59 - Columbus (1-2)
|24.06 - Spencer (1-2)
|16.00 - Calvary Christian (3-1)
|-0.67 - Kendrick (0-3)
|-11.66 - Jordan (0-3)
|Newton
|64.91 - Newton (3-1)
|56.30 - Eastside (2-1)
|38.39 - Alcovy (1-2)
|Oconee
|75.54 - Prince Avenue Christian (3-0)
|75.45 - North Oconee (2-0)
|72.90 - Oconee County (3-1)
|55.93 - Athens Academy (3-1)
|Oglethorpe
|28.66 - Oglethorpe County (2-1)
|Paulding
|73.96 - North Paulding (3-1)
|67.63 - South Paulding (1-2)
|58.36 - Paulding County (3-1)
|49.75 - East Paulding (2-2)
|43.23 - Hiram (2-2)
|Peach
|68.41 - Peach County (2-1)
|Pickens
|29.75 - Pickens (0-3)
|Pierce
|73.58 - Pierce County (3-0)
|Pike
|22.77 - Pike County (2-2)
|Polk
|85.44 - Cedartown (4-0)
|64.88 - Rockmart (2-1)
|Pulaski
|18.64 - Hawkinsville (1-3)
|Putnam
|53.00 - Putnam County (2-1)
|26.74 - Gatewood (2-1)
|Rabun
|76.04 - Rabun County (3-0)
|Randolph
|0.83 - Randolph-Clay (0-3)
|Richmond
|52.66 - Aquinas (3-0)
|46.12 - Laney (3-0)
|42.51 - Richmond Academy (3-1)
|34.45 - Hephzibah (2-2)
|22.80 - Westside (0-3)
|15.06 - Butler (2-1)
|14.62 - Josey (2-1)
|-1.24 - Glenn Hills (1-3)
|-14.46 - Cross Creek (0-3)
|-49.82 - GSIC (0-3)
|Rockdale
|28.91 - Heritage (2-1)
|24.74 - Rockdale County (1-2)
|11.25 - Salem (0-3)
|Schley
|48.17 - Schley County (1-2)
|Screven
|37.54 - Screven County (3-0)
|Seminole
|20.28 - Seminole County (1-2)
|Spalding
|53.68 - Spalding (2-2)
|39.89 - Griffin (0-4)
|21.28 - Skipstone Academy (2-0)
|Stephens
|70.90 - Stephens County (3-1)
|Sumter
|46.37 - Sumter County (1-2)
|26.26 - Southland Academy (3-1)
|Talbott
|-29.66 - Central (0-2)
|Tattnall
|39.14 - Tattnall County (2-1)
|Taylor
|20.85 - Taylor County (1-2)
|Telfair
|28.78 - Telfair County (2-1)
|Terrell
|34.59 - Terrell County (1-2)
|28.18 - Terrell Academy (2-0)
|Thomas
|90.30 - Thomas County Central (4-0)
|63.13 - Thomasville (1-3)
|27.42 - Brookwood (2-2)
|Tift
|55.18 - Tift County (0-3)
|13.39 - Tiftarea Academy (0-4)
|Toombs
|60.61 - Vidalia (4-0)
|44.50 - Toombs County (2-1)
|22.73 - Robert Toombs Academy (2-2)
|Towns
|15.01 - Towns County (1-2)
|Treutlen
|7.59 - Treutlen (0-3)
|Troup
|63.25 - Troup (3-0)
|59.82 - LaGrange (3-0)
|56.12 - Callaway (1-3)
|Turner
|40.72 - Turner County (1-3)
|Twiggs
|-0.38 - Twiggs County (2-1)
|Union
|42.82 - Union County (3-1)
|Upson
|39.31 - Upson-Lee (0-4)
|Walker
|31.95 - LaFayette (1-2)
|27.91 - Ridgeland (0-3)
|24.07 - Gordon Lee (1-2)
|Walton
|71.73 - Loganville (4-0)
|63.00 - Monroe Area (1-3)
|49.38 - Walnut Grove (3-0)
|36.60 - Social Circle (3-1)
|28.13 - George Walton Academy (1-3)
|-2.69 - Loganville Christian (1-2)
|Ware
|85.12 - Ware County (3-0)
|Warren
|26.60 - Warren County (1-2)
|18.11 - Briarwood Academy (1-2)
|Washington
|39.34 - Washington County (0-3)
|29.31 - Brentwood (1-3)
|Wayne
|60.62 - Wayne County (2-1)
|Wheeler
|32.60 - Wheeler County (2-2)
|White
|49.63 - White County (2-1)
|Whitfield
|59.70 - Northwest Whitfield (4-0)
|48.16 - Dalton (1-2)
|42.48 - Christian Heritage (1-2)
|40.60 - Coahulla Creek (2-1)
|13.18 - Southeast Whitfield (2-1)
|Wilcox
|43.12 - Wilcox County (0-3)
|Wilkes
|39.75 - Washington-Wilkes (3-0)
|Wilkinson
|22.38 - Wilkinson County (1-2)
|Worth
|51.89 - Worth County (4-0)