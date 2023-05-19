Georgia Southern welcomes Class A Division I, II baseball championships

Prince Avenue Christian’s (33-3-1) path to the finals was a bit more tedious after facing a Game 3 in the quarterfinals against Metter. The Wolverines entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 5 and beat Mount Vernon 6-1, 24-2 to open the tournament. Prince Avenue advanced past Athens Christian 4-3, 10-0 in the second round. Against Metter in the quarterfinals, Prince Avenue lost the opening game 11-9 and rallied with two victories to secure the semifinals berth. The Wolverines beat Metter 11-3 in the second game to force a decisive Game 3 and advanced with a 9-7 victory. In the semifinals, Prince Avenue Christian moved past Darlington 10-3, 6-4 to earn the championship berth.

In Class A Division II, Charlton County will face Emanuel County Institute Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the first game of the double-header with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes after the end of the first game. If needed, a Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at Noon. Charlton County (34-4) was not taken to a Game 3 in each of its playoff rounds so far and has enjoyed relatively comfortable margins during its championship run. The Indians opened the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and beat Early County 5-4, 13-5 in the first round to advance. Charlton beat Jenkins County handedly 15-0, 12-2 in the second round, earning a quarterfinal berth. Against Washington-Wilkes in the quarters, Charlton won 4-0, 5-2 to earn the program’s semifinal berth. Against McIntosh County Academy in the semis, the Indians won 11-1 in the first game and 7-2 in the second game, earning the championship berth.

Emanuel County Institute entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Region 3 and swept teams in each round on the way to the championship. The Bulldogs opened with victories of 7-1 and 13-0 in the first round to advance. Against Lanier County in the second round, Emanuel County Institute enjoyed a 5-1 victory in the first game and won 14-3 in the second game to earn a quarterfinal berth. Against Towns County, the Bulldogs won 13-3 in the first game and 7-0 to earn its semifinal berth. In the semifinals against Schley County, Emanuel County Institute won 6-2 in the first game and 5-3 in the second game to earn its championship berth.