Georgia Southern welcomes Class A Division I, II baseball championships

Five state championships reside in the trophy cases of two of the programs competing in the Class A Division I and II state championships on Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday at Georgia Southern’s JI Clements Field.
RETURNING TO THE TOP? OR BREAKING THROUGH, FINALLY
Irwin County (Division I) has three championships and Charlton County (Division II) has two titles and their opponents – Prince Avenue Christian (Irwin) and Emanuel County Institute (Charlton) – have never won a state title. Irwin County’s three championships were achieved in 1973, 1975 and 1997. Charlton County won its titles in back-to-back seasons in 2013 and 2014.
NEW-LOOK CLASSIFICATIONS PROVIDING NEW-LOOK CHAMPIONSHIPS
In Class A Division I, Irwin County will meet Prince Avenue Christian Monday at 5 p.m. for the first game of the double-header with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes after the end of the first game. If needed, a Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday at Noon. Irwin County (31-5) swept every team it faced and opened the playoffs as the No. 1 team from Region 1 and beat Jefferson County 5-0, 16-0 in the first round. The Indians earned their quarterfinals berth with victories over Crawford County 13-3, 5-4. In the quarterfinals, Irwin defeated King’s Ridge Christian 3-2, 13-2. Against Bleckley County in the semifinals, Irwin County earned the championship berth beating the Royals 8-4, 10-3.
Prince Avenue Christian’s (33-3-1) path to the finals was a bit more tedious after facing a Game 3 in the quarterfinals against Metter. The Wolverines entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 5 and beat Mount Vernon 6-1, 24-2 to open the tournament. Prince Avenue advanced past Athens Christian 4-3, 10-0 in the second round. Against Metter in the quarterfinals, Prince Avenue lost the opening game 11-9 and rallied with two victories to secure the semifinals berth. The Wolverines beat Metter 11-3 in the second game to force a decisive Game 3 and advanced with a 9-7 victory. In the semifinals, Prince Avenue Christian moved past Darlington 10-3, 6-4 to earn the championship berth.
In Class A Division II, Charlton County will face Emanuel County Institute Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the first game of the double-header with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes after the end of the first game. If needed, a Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at Noon. Charlton County (34-4) was not taken to a Game 3 in each of its playoff rounds so far and has enjoyed relatively comfortable margins during its championship run. The Indians opened the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and beat Early County 5-4, 13-5 in the first round to advance. Charlton beat Jenkins County handedly 15-0, 12-2 in the second round, earning a quarterfinal berth. Against Washington-Wilkes in the quarters, Charlton won 4-0, 5-2 to earn the program’s semifinal berth. Against McIntosh County Academy in the semis, the Indians won 11-1 in the first game and 7-2 in the second game, earning the championship berth.
Emanuel County Institute entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed from Region 3 and swept teams in each round on the way to the championship. The Bulldogs opened with victories of 7-1 and 13-0 in the first round to advance. Against Lanier County in the second round, Emanuel County Institute enjoyed a 5-1 victory in the first game and won 14-3 in the second game to earn a quarterfinal berth. Against Towns County, the Bulldogs won 13-3 in the first game and 7-0 to earn its semifinal berth. In the semifinals against Schley County, Emanuel County Institute won 6-2 in the first game and 5-3 in the second game to earn its championship berth.
