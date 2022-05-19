Georgia HS Football Hall to announce first 32 on ballot, 9 automatic inductees, during televised jamboree

The first 32 hold no advantage over those to be announced later, said I.J. Rosenberg, the executive director of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Rather, they serve to showcase the range and standard of accomplishment that will be represented on the full ballot.

“We are not saying these 32 players are the best among the nominees for the Hall of Fame,’’ said Rosenberg, whose company, Score Atlanta, is producing tonight’s telecast. “We feel like these 32 announced tonight are a good mixture of what to expect when we finalize the nominee list. Our plan is to have the final nominee list by the second week of June.’’

The Hall of Fame’s induction is set for Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta.

The 32 included four players from eight eras.

Pre-1950

HB – Clint Castleberry, Boys (1941)

HB – Bob McWhorter, Gordon Institute (1911)

E – Vernon “Catfish” Smith, Lanier-Macon (1927)

E – George Maloof, Marist (1947)

1950s

B – Larry Morris, Decatur (1950)

L – Bill Curry, College Park (1959)

G/LB – Pat Dye, Richmond Academy (1956)

QB – Stan Gann, Northside-Atlanta (1957)

1960s

RB - Doyle Orange, Waycross (1969)

RB - Andy Johnson, Athens (1969)

L - Chip Kell, Avondale (1966)

L - Bill Stanfill, Cairo (1964)

Georgia Interscholastic Association (1948-69)

B – Emerson Boozer, Laney (1961)

QB – Jack Pitts, Trinity (1965)

WR/CB – Clarence Scott, Trinity (1966)

L – Otis Sistrunk, Spencer (1964)

1970s

RB - Herschel Walker, Johnson County (1979)

WR/TE - Stan Rome, Valdosta (1973)

RB - George Rogers, Duluth (1976)

LB - Lucius Sanford, West Fulton (1973)

1980s

RB - Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County (1989)

QB - Charlie Ward, Central-Thomasville (1987)

OL - John Davis, Gilmer (1982)

LB/DB - Pat Swilling, Stephens County (1981)

1990s

QB – Eric Zeier, Marietta (1990)

LB/TE - Takeo Spikes, Washington County (1994)

OL – Jeff Saturday, Shamrock (1992)

QB – Hines Ward, Forest Park (1993)

2000s

RB – Monte Williams, Commerce (2000)

QB/DB - Eric Berry, Creekside

QB – Hutson Mason, Lassiter (2009)

LB - Rennie Curran, Brookwood (2006)