High school eligibility denied again for Georgia football commit

GHSA rules say a student who transfers is ineligible for sports for one year unless the student makes a bona fide move with his or her family unit to a new school district. Failing that, the student must win a hardship appeal, arguing for special circumstances that necessitated a move that did not meet eligibility requirements.

Harris may make one final appeal to the GHSA’s full executive committee or board of trustees. Harris remains ineligible at any GHSA school. The GHSA routinely has no comment on matters that remain appealable.