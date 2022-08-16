High school eligibility denied again for Georgia football commit

Valdosta defensive lineman Gabriel Harris, a four-star prospect who committed to Georgia, was denied his hardship appeal Tuesday and remains ineligible for his senior season, which begins for his team Friday. A four-person appeals committee heard Harris’ case at the GHSA’s Thomaston office and was unanimous in its decision.
GHSA rules say a student who transfers is ineligible for sports for one year unless the student makes a bona fide move with his or her family unit to a new school district. Failing that, the student must win a hardship appeal, arguing for special circumstances that necessitated a move that did not meet eligibility requirements.
Harris may make one final appeal to the GHSA’s full executive committee or board of trustees. Harris remains ineligible at any GHSA school. The GHSA routinely has no comment on matters that remain appealable.
Harris had 34 solo tackles, 12.5 tackles for losses and seven sacks as a junior for Thomas County Central in 2021.
