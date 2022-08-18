Georgia commit Harris on IMG Academy’s roster after Valdosta eligibility denied

IMG didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking confirmation that Harris was enrolled or on the team. His name appears on IMG’s roster on MaxPreps, the most popular national website for schools to enter their players.

Harris, who is committed to Georgia, transferred to Valdosta from Thomas County Central in the offseason, but the GHSA didn’t approve his eligibility, which required that he move to the Valdosta school district with his family unit. Valdosta appealed for a hardship twice but failed.