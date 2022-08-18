ajc logo
Georgia commit Harris on IMG Academy’s roster after Valdosta eligibility denied

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Within days of losing an appeal to win eligibility at Valdosta, four-star defensive end Gabriel Harris is on the roster of IMG Academy, a Bradenton, Fla., prep boarding school whose football team regularly fields several highly rated prospects.

IMG didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking confirmation that Harris was enrolled or on the team. His name appears on IMG’s roster on MaxPreps, the most popular national website for schools to enter their players.

Harris, who is committed to Georgia, transferred to Valdosta from Thomas County Central in the offseason, but the GHSA didn’t approve his eligibility, which required that he move to the Valdosta school district with his family unit. Valdosta appealed for a hardship twice but failed.

Harris is rated the consensus No 233 national prospect among seniors. That would make him merely the eight-highest-rated senior player at IMG in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Several other IMG players have major Division I offers.

Georgia has seven former IMG players and one starter, Nolan Smith, on its current roster.

