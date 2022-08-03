ajc logo
Georgia commit Harris ineligible for senior season pending appeal

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

Valdosta defensive end Gabe Harris, who committed to Georgia in April, is ineligible for his senior high school football season pending appeal.

The Georgia High School Association denied the senior’s hardship request Tuesday, and Valdosta submitted an appeal Wednesday morning.

Harris transferred to Valdosta from Thomas County Central in the offseason. At issue is whether Harris made what the GHSA defines as a bona fide move into his new school district. For immediate eligibility, a transfer student athlete must change residences and live inside his new school zone or win a hardship case to waive the rule.

Valdosta has two potential appeal options remaining, the first with a second four-member GHSA appeals board comprising members of the GHSA’s executive committee. Failing that, Valdosta can appeal to the GHSA’s full board of trustees or executive committee.

Harris is the consensus No. 10 prospect in the state and No. 13 edge rusher nationally. He is Georgia’s ninth-rated committed recruit in the 2023 class.

Harris made first-team Class 4A all-state as a Thomas Central junior. He had 12.5 tackles for losses and seven sacks.

Valdosta is a Class 7A school scheduled to open its season Aug. 19 at home against North Miami Senior High of Florida.

Valdosta coach Shelton Felton didn’t respond immediately to a call for comment. The GHSA does not comment on pending cases.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

