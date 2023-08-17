Games to watch: Northgate looks to build on positive finish at Coweta-Fayette Classic

Northgate will try to build on late-season momentum from 2022 when it opens the season on Saturday as part of the fourth annual Coweta-Fayette Kickoff Classic.

The popular southside tripleheader moves to Newnan’s Drake Stadium on Saturday. The lineup features Starr’s Mill vs. East Coweta at 12:30 p.m., Whitewater vs. Northgate at 4 p.m., and Sandy Creek vs. Newnan at 7:30 p.m.

This is the second straight year Northgate has met Whitewater in the Challenge. Whitewater won 27-14 in 2022.

Northgate went 5-7 a year ago and finished second in Region 3-5A. The Vikes beat Arabia Mountain in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Dutchtown in the second round. It was Northgate’s first postseason win since 2016 and coach Mike McDonald brings back a solid core of returning players.

“We finished up on a positive note and we want to carry some of that momentum forward,” McDonald said.

The Vikings have plenty of experienced skill players returning, starting with running back Evan Garrett, who rushed for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Northgate will also try to exploit receivers Josh Vigne, who had a breakout scrimmage against Fayette County, Cameron Coleman and Clifford Polk. Ishan Metts, who threw for 1,003 yards and 11 touchdowns, is back at quarterback, but is still being challenged by sophomore Dylan Barber.

The offensive line has holdovers in tackle Malachi Mitchell (6-2, 260), center Trey Gaddy and tight end Bryce Oswalt.

The defense is led up front by three-year starter Amir Hopper at nose tackle, Cade Bates and Marcus Barnes. Middle linebacker Jaden Middleton, who led the team in tackles for loss in 2022, returns and the secondary features Antwan Herring and Mason McKnight. Talented Jake Anderson will punt and kick.

“We have lot of positive vibes coming back,” McDonald said. “Whitewater is a good team with a lot of talent. We will certainly have our hands full.”

Whitewater leads the series 9-2 and has won the last five games against Northgate.

Other interesting non-region games on Friday include:

Ware County at Appling County: Ware County opens the defense of their state title by hosting Appling County. The two were supposed to play last year, but the game was cancelled because of bad weather and never rescheduled. That’s why Ware County finished with only 14 games. The Gators are loaded again – defensive lineman Demetrius Baldwin and defensive end Jamar Birden were both preseason all-state choices – and looked great in the scrimmage with Cairo. Appling is the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A and is coming off an 11-2 season that saw the Pirates reach the state semifinals.

Decatur at Flowery Branch: This could be one of the best non-region games featuring two Class 5A teams, with both figuring to be in the middle of the playoff chase in their respective leagues. Flowery Branch won last year’s game 39-38 on a late touchdown after the lead changed four times in the final quarter. That turned out to be a highlight for The Branch, which finished 3-7 and suffered only the second losing season in school history.

The Falcons have a new offensive coordinator in Michael Hill, who moved over from Cherokee Bluff, and will run Josh Oliver or Buford transfer Tristan Gabreals at quarterback. They should get a boost from the return of receiver Seth Larson, who missed most of 2022 with an injury.

Decatur’s defense is expected to be stout with the return of Asa Bailey (69 tackles, eight tackles for loss), Ethan Johnson (57 tackles, nine for loss, six sacks), Tyjae Richardson (52 tackles, 10 for loss, three fumble recoveries) and Quay Hood, a 6-3, 260-pound force.

Clarke Central at Cedar Shoals (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.): The Classic City Championship has been dominated of late by Clarke Central, who have won four straight and 14 of the last 15, including 40-0 last year. Clarke is led by Kendrick Curry, who will start at middle linebacker (65 tackles) and at running back, where he is the top returning rusher (589 yards, eight touchdowns).

Chase Berrong, who transferred from Jackson County, should get a shot to replace two-year starter Lucian Anderson at quarterback. Berrong threw for 1,475 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. But Clarke’s breakthrough player could be dynamic Corey Watkins, a junior running back with big-play potential.

Jones County vs. Northside Warner Robins, (Saturday, 4 p.m., Mercer University): Jones County is trying to bounce back from last season’s disappointing 6-5 season. The Greyhounds return quarterback Judd Anderson (1,776 yards, 15 TDs), running back Omarion Tucker and speedy Zion Ragins, one of the most dangerous playmakers in the state. Ragins, an Oklahoma commit, had 46 catches last year and is a threat to break loose whenever he touches the ball.

Fayette County at McIntosh: The rivalry game between the two oldest Fayette County schools has been dominated by Fayette County, which holds a 25-12 series lead. But McIntosh has won two straight and four of the last five meetings. McIntosh won 20-7 last year in Derek Smith’s debut as head coach. Fayette County coach Nick Davis needs one win to reach No. 100 for his career.