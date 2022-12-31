Gainesville boys, girls win Lanierland titles; holiday basketball scores from Friday

The boys defeated North Hall 64-49 to secure the program’s 24th Lanierland title in the tournament which began in 1960. On the girls side, Gainesville defeated North Hall 59-50 to win the team’s 13th Lanierland championship.

Gainesville’s girls were paced by Keidra Young, who led the Red Elephants with 20 points – 11 in the fourth quarter – to help Gainesville erase a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Gainesville trailed 30-28 at the half.