Gainesville boys, girls win Lanierland titles; holiday basketball scores from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
41 minutes ago

Gainesville had a good showing on the final day of competition at the Lanierland Tournament at Chestatee and for the second time in three years, the Red Elephants are champions on both the boys and girls side of the tournament.

The boys defeated North Hall 64-49 to secure the program’s 24th Lanierland title in the tournament which began in 1960. On the girls side, Gainesville defeated North Hall 59-50 to win the team’s 13th Lanierland championship.

Gainesville’s girls were paced by Keidra Young, who led the Red Elephants with 20 points – 11 in the fourth quarter – to help Gainesville erase a four-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Gainesville trailed 30-28 at the half.

Cherokee Bluff’s boys beat West Hall 70-58 to finish in third place. Boston Kersch led with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, Byrce Horton scored 12 points and Logan Holmes finished with eight points. For the girls, Lakeview Academy defeated Flowery Branch to take third place.

See the other scores below.

Boys

Alcovy 92, Lamar County 67

Alexander 60, Etowah 51

Auburn, AL 58, Woodland-Stockbridge 55

Bainbridge 62, Deerfield-Windsor 29

Brookwood 62, North Gwinnett 59

Calhoun 68, Murray County 43

Carrollton 67, Sequoyah 61

Cartersville 54, Sonoraville 47

Cass 71, Johnson-Gainesville 54

Central-Carroll 48, Rome 44

Charlton County 77, M. L. King 52

Cherokee Bluff 70, West Hall 59

Columbia 52, Hewitt-Trussville, Ala. 41

Commerce 68, Brookland-Cayce 57

Deltona 55, Jenkins 42

Dodge County 63, West Laurens 45

Douglas County 86, Pike County 18

Drew 58, King 49

Excel Christian 61, Woodland-Cartersville 53

Flowery Branch 83, Lakeview Academy 60

Franklin 70, Coosa 41

Gainesville 64, North Hall 49

Gilmer 81, Savannah Christian 31

Gordon Central 61, Mt. Zion, Carroll 52

Greenbrier 63, Harlem 51

Hardaway 57, Lanett 40

Harrison 59, Dunwoody 44

Heritage-Conyers 65, Jackson County 39

Holy Innocents’ 43, Atlantic Shores 41

Houston County 64, Perry 50

Jenkins County 59, Treutlen 48

John Marshall 68, Wheeler 55

Jonesboro 68, St. James 46

King’s Ridge 71, Groves 40

LaGrange 76, Lovejoy 67

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 64, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 57

Lambert 63, Lebanon 50

Lassiter 57, Pickens 44

Lumpkin County 64, Hanahan 61

Madison County 73, Hebron Christian 57

Marianna 70, Central-Macon 51

McIntosh 77, Opelika, AL 65

Mt. Pisgah Christian 55, University Christian, FL 42

Murphy, NC 61, Towns County 54

Myers Park, NC. 66, Norcross 62

New Faith 70, Heritage-Catoosa 61

Newnan 54, Harris County 46

Oconee County 67, Oglethorpe County 49

Peachtree Ridge 85, Bishop Verot 23

Piedmont, AL 69, Athens Academy 45

Portal 62, Statesboro 37

Rockmart 55, Bowdon 54

South Gwinnett 48, Shiloh 33

South Paulding 78, Adairsville 49

Strom Thurmond, SC. 60, Josey 48

Terrell Academy 64, Pataula Charter 39

Troup County 62, Heard County 53

Valley 77, Carver-Columbus 48

Walnut Grove 57, West Forsyth 55

Walton 42, Pope 35

Washington County 61, Dublin 56

White Plains 60, Savannah Country Day 34

Whitewater 69, Lakeshore 62

Girls

Alexander 58, Pike County 21

Archer 72, Woodstock 48

Armwood, FL 67, Fayette County 44

Blessed Trinity 52, Woodland-Cartersville 19

Calhoun 58, Adairsville 28

Calhoun Falls 48, Lincoln County 40

Cass 64, Coahulla Creek 53

Chattahoochee 54, Kennesaw Mountain 29

Cherokee 70, North Gwinnett 40

Chestatee 63, Cherokee Bluff 62

Coffee 40, Early County 39

Creekview 52, James Island 18

Darlington 74, Christian Heritage 26

Decatur 58, Marietta 50

Dodge County 61, West Laurens 34

East Jackson 51, Mays 45

Elizabethton 64, Lumpkin County 46

Galloway School 65, Bishop McGuinness 52

George Walton Academy 43, Commerce 31

Hebron Christian 85, Madison County 32

Jenkins County 60, Treutlen 36

Johns Creek 52, Centennial 47

Jones County 63, Elbert County 41

Jonesboro 50, Shiloh 34

Lamar County 62, Manchester 55

Lipscomb Aca. 59, Mitchell County 28

Lovejoy 60, Palmer Trinity 54

Montgomery County 63, East Laurens 38

Morrow 62, Miller Grove 34

Murphy, NC 61, Coosa 43

North Paulding 64, Dawson County 33

Peachtree Ridge 56, Miami 51

Peachtree Ridge 60, Pope 43

Perry 45, Houston County 41

Sequoyah 45, North Forsyth 42

Sonoraville 62, Chattooga 24

South Gwinnett 57, Osborne 8

South Paulding 51, Northgate 27

Sprayberry 37, Harrison 31

Spring Garden, AL. 52, Model 37

St. Mary’s Ryken 76, Luella 59

St. Vincents 41, Effingham County 29

Temple 48, Haralson County 43

Thomson 59, Strom Thurmond, SC. 26

Tift County 47, Forest Park 44

Troup County 68, Charlton County 61

Union County 72, Towns County 46

Valdosta 57, Duluth 36

Walker Valley 54, Johnson-Gainesville 22

Walton 63, Etowah 51

Warner Robins 52, Palm Beach Gardens 43

Washington County 45, Dublin 41

Wesleyan 64, Collins Hill 59

Woodward Academy 85, Cedar Shoals 48

