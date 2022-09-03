ajc logo
X

Friday recap: No. 1-ranked Buford, Cartersville, Fitzgerald narrowly escape

090222 Buford, Ga.: North Cobb wide receiver Jordan Lonas (4) is hit by Buford defensive back Jack Damron (4) on a kick off return by Lonas during the first half at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, September 2, 2022, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
090222 Buford, Ga.: North Cobb wide receiver Jordan Lonas (4) is hit by Buford defensive back Jack Damron (4) on a kick off return by Lonas during the first half at Tom Riden Stadium, Friday, September 2, 2022, in Buford, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
1 hour ago

No. 1-ranked Georgia high school football teams had close calls Friday night, but only one, Class A Schley County, failed to pull out it close games. Buford, Cartersville and Fitzgerald called on late heroics to survive.

Buford, of Class 7A, defeated No. 4 North Cobb 21-14, scoring the winning touchdown on Justice Haynes’ 5-yard run with 42 seconds. North Cobb had rallied from a 14-0 third-quarter deficit. Buford (3-0) has beaten North Cobb two of the past three seasons, each time in a tight battle.

In 5A, Cartersville won 28-20 after trailing 20-0 late in the third quarter. The Purple Hurricanes (2-0) took a 21-20 lead with midway in the fourth quarter and again with 3:04 left.

Fitzgerald, the defending Class 2A champion, beat Northeast-Macon 28-27. Northeast led 21-7 in the first half and 21-20 entering the fourth quarter. Fitzgerald scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion for a 28-21 lead, and Northeast missed an extra point after its final touchdown.

The lone No. 1-team team to fall was Schley, beaten by Early County 19-17. Early entered ranked No. 10 in Class A’s Division II, a new category for schools generally smaller than 400 students.

Other No. 1 teams had an easier time of it, especially Cedar Grove, the defending Class 3A champion. The Saints (2-0) beat Class 7A’s No. 9 team, Westlake, 30-20. Cedar Grove lost twice against 7A teams last season.

Hughes, No. 1 in 6A, beat Mays 62-12 to start the season 3-0. Benedictine, No. 1 in 4A, beat Westminster 28-0, bouncing back from a defeat the previous week by Florida power Christopher Columbus. Prince Avenue Christian, No. 1 in A Division I, beat Athens Academy 48-14 to take a 10-9 lead in that Athens-area rivalry called the Backyard Brawl.

Only a few Friday results involving top-10 teams would be considered upsets.

One involved Perry, the No. 6 team in 4A, which blew out No. 3 Jones County of 5A 42-14. Perry’s defense arrived after a 57-56 loss the previous week to another bigger school, Houston County.

Stephens County, a Class 3A school, beat Class 4A No. 7 Flowery Branch 27-11, and Emanuel County Institute beat No. 7 Lincoln County 34-20 in a Class A Division II game. ECI had been 0-5 all-time against Lincoln County, though the last meeting was 1991.

Other South Georgia schools had wins over top-10 teams, albeit against those from lower classifications.

Calvary Day, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 28-21. ELCA is the No. 2 team in 2A behind Fitzgerald. Both were Class A schools last season.

Wayne County of 4A beat No. 3 Appling County of 2A 7-0. Wayne County, 0-9 last season, is 2-1 under first-year coach Jaybo Shaw.

Thomas County Central, a 6A school, beat No. 5 Bainbridge of 4A 35-14. Thomas County Central, under first-year coach Justin Rogers, is 3-0 after going 5-6 last season.

In the highest class, Carrollton and Collins Hill defended their top-10 rankings against quality opponents.

Carrollton, ranked No. 8, beat Rome, the No. 3 team in 6A, 23-6. Rome had beaten Carrollton easily in 2021.

Collins Hill, the defending champion and ranked No. 6, beat Brookwood 16-13. Collins Hill is 2-0. Brookwood, a preseason top-10 team, fell to 1-2.

And in one of the night’s most exciting games, Warner Robins defeated crosstown rival Northside 17-10 in overtime. Warner Robins is the defending Class 5A champion.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award 7h ago
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record
2h ago
After transfer portal, where former Georgia Tech players landed
9h ago
5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Clemson
10h ago
5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Clemson
10h ago
Gonzalo Pineda: Atlanta United must continue to believe
6h ago
The Latest
Buford 21, North Cobb 14
15m ago
Week 3 Friday Night Roundups
38m ago
Cartersville 28, Allatoona 20
45m ago
Featured
Justice has been served: Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) leaps into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against North Cobb in Buford. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
3h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
11h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top