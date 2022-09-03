Friday recap: No. 1-ranked Buford, Cartersville, Fitzgerald narrowly escape

Other No. 1 teams had an easier time of it, especially Cedar Grove, the defending Class 3A champion. The Saints (2-0) beat Class 7A’s No. 9 team, Westlake, 30-20. Cedar Grove lost twice against 7A teams last season.

Hughes, No. 1 in 6A, beat Mays 62-12 to start the season 3-0. Benedictine, No. 1 in 4A, beat Westminster 28-0, bouncing back from a defeat the previous week by Florida power Christopher Columbus. Prince Avenue Christian, No. 1 in A Division I, beat Athens Academy 48-14 to take a 10-9 lead in that Athens-area rivalry called the Backyard Brawl.

Only a few Friday results involving top-10 teams would be considered upsets.

One involved Perry, the No. 6 team in 4A, which blew out No. 3 Jones County of 5A 42-14. Perry’s defense arrived after a 57-56 loss the previous week to another bigger school, Houston County.

Stephens County, a Class 3A school, beat Class 4A No. 7 Flowery Branch 27-11, and Emanuel County Institute beat No. 7 Lincoln County 34-20 in a Class A Division II game. ECI had been 0-5 all-time against Lincoln County, though the last meeting was 1991.

Other South Georgia schools had wins over top-10 teams, albeit against those from lower classifications.

Calvary Day, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, beat Eagle’s Landing Christian 28-21. ELCA is the No. 2 team in 2A behind Fitzgerald. Both were Class A schools last season.

Wayne County of 4A beat No. 3 Appling County of 2A 7-0. Wayne County, 0-9 last season, is 2-1 under first-year coach Jaybo Shaw.

Thomas County Central, a 6A school, beat No. 5 Bainbridge of 4A 35-14. Thomas County Central, under first-year coach Justin Rogers, is 3-0 after going 5-6 last season.

In the highest class, Carrollton and Collins Hill defended their top-10 rankings against quality opponents.

Carrollton, ranked No. 8, beat Rome, the No. 3 team in 6A, 23-6. Rome had beaten Carrollton easily in 2021.

Collins Hill, the defending champion and ranked No. 6, beat Brookwood 16-13. Collins Hill is 2-0. Brookwood, a preseason top-10 team, fell to 1-2.

And in one of the night’s most exciting games, Warner Robins defeated crosstown rival Northside 17-10 in overtime. Warner Robins is the defending Class 5A champion.