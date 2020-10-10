Friday recap: 3 No. 1 teams lose; South Atlanta gets historic win

Callaway, No. 1 in 2A, narrowly edged a Class 4A team, Thomas County Central, 16-14. Callaway is 4-0, Thomas Central 1-3.

In a Class 1A Public game, No. 1 Brooks County fell to the defending champion, Irwin County, 21-13. Irwin (3-2) was ranked No. 4 after losing its first two games to Fitzgerald and Cook of Class 2A. Brooks, the 2A runner-up in 2019 but now in Class 1A, fell to 4-1.

Another big winner Friday was South Atlanta, which upset No. 7 Pace Academy of Class 2A 22-14. South Atlanta had been 0-27 in games against top-10 opponents since the city school opened in 1994. South Atlanta started 1-3, but each loss came to a currently ranked team, and the Hornets have quietly reached the playoffs each of the past three seasons.

Other teams that had impressive victories were East Coweta, North Gwinnett, Ware County, Jefferson, Oconee County, Fitzgerald and Dawson County.

East Coweta defeated No. 7 Collins Hill 24-17 in two overtimes of a 7A game. East Coweta is 5-1, its best start since 2015.

North Gwinnett, knocked out of the 7A top 10 last week after consecutive losses, bounced back with a 16-0 victory over previously unbeaten North Cobb, the No. 6 team in 7A.

Ware County, the No. 3 team in 5A, beat 4A’s No. 3 team, Benedictine, 43-21 in a game between undefeated southeast Georgia teams.

No. 3 Oconee County of 3A beat No. 3 Veterans of 5A 14-6. Oconee County (5-0) has beaten four ranked opponents, three from higher classifications.

No. 3 Fitzgerald of 2A beat No. 6 Pierce County of 3A 27-17 in another game between unbeaten teams. Fitzgerald is 5-0 for the first time since 2015.

In northeast Georgia, No. 2 Jefferson (5-0) beat No. 6 Flowery Branch 40-10 in their Region 8-4A opener, and unranked Dawson County, which entered 1-3, pinned the first loss on White County (5-1) with a 42-35 victory.