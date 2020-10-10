X

Friday night football scores

High schools
By Score Atlanta

Adairsville 43, LaFayette 14

Allatoona 37, Osborne 0

Appling County 23, Wayne County 20

Aquinas 47, Tattnall Square 7

Archer 49, Dunwoody 0

Armuchee 14, King’s Academy, GA 13

Athens Academy 35, Hebron Christian 7

Baldwin 35, Westside-Macon 28

Berrien 28, Tattnall County 21

Bowdon 42, Trion 13

Brookwood 56, Marietta 42

Brunswick 24, Glynn Academy 21

Buford 51, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 58, Cross Creek 0

Callaway 16, Thomas County Central 14

Calvary Day 35, Strong Rock Christian 7

Campbell 17, Morrow 6

Carrollton 34, Rome 12

Cedar Grove 35, Carver-Atlanta 12

Central-Carroll 32, Heard County 13

Central-Macon 36, Mary Persons 20

Chapel Hill 47, North Springs 0

Charlton County 18, Clinch County 14

Chattahoochee County 6, Marion County 0

Cherokee Bluff 21, Gilmer 6

Christian Heritage 44, Mt. Pisgah Christian 24

Clarke Central 38, Jackson County 10

Coffee 37, Camden County 13

Collins Hill at East Coweta, late

Colquitt County 63, Northside-Warner Robins 14

Commerce 41, Mt. Paran Christian 9

Cook 40, Brantley County 23

Coosa 23, Lakeview Academy 15

Crisp County 32, Upson-Lee 0

Dacula 28, Lanier 27

Darlington 27, King’s Ridge 0

Dawson County 42, White County 35

Decatur 30, Stone Mountain 0

Douglas County 7, Alexander 0

Dublin 50, Dooly County 0

Dutchtown 28, Union Grove 7

Effingham County 10, South Effingham 0

Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 20

Fannin County 57, Gordon Central 6

Fellowship Christian 58, St. Francis 7

Fitzgerald 27, Pierce County 17

Flint River Academy, GA 40, Cross Keys 19

Frederica Ac. (GISA) 31, Long County 7

George Walton Academy 39, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 13

Gordon Lee 48, Southeast Whitfield 0

Grayson 20, Mill Creek 13 OT

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Westminster 6

Griffin 38, McIntosh 7

Habersham Central 27, Winder-Barrow 21

Hapeville Charter 21, Mays 0

Haralson County 44, Banks County 0

Hillgrove 28, Gainesville 27

Holy Innocents' 28, Athens Christian 7

Houston County 21, Newton 7

Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13

Jackson 35, Pike County 14

Jefferson 40, Flowery Branch 10

Jefferson County 59, Josey 20

Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20

Jones County 34, Stockbridge 6

Jordan 37, Kendrick 14

Langston Hughes 33, Cambridge 14

Lee County 27, Warner Robins 7

Lincoln County 27, Elbert County 20

Lithia Springs 20, New Manchester 14 OT

Loganville 59, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Lowndes 33, Valdosta 21

McDonough 20, Luella 14

McIntosh County Academy 43, Claxton 22

Metter 42, Jenkins County 0

Milton 16, McEachern 3

Mitchell County 36, Miller County 27

Mt. Zion, Carroll 28, Heritage School-Newnan 10

New Hampstead 42, Groves 6

Newnan 41, M. L. King 6

North Gwinnett 16, North Cobb 0

North Hall 42, West Hall 13

North Murray 40, Sonoraville 20

North Oconee 41, Madison County 26

Oconee County 14, Veterans 6

Oglethorpe County 28, Butler 14r

Ola 30, Woodland-Stockbridge 6

Pataula Charter 48, Rock Springs Christian 0

Peach County 53, Americus-Sumter 3

Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17

Pepperell 41, Dade County 14

Perry 49, Rutland 12

Pope 35, South Cobb 7

Putnam County 24, Laney 8

Rabun County 70, East Jackson 36

Redan 28, Lakeside-DeKalb 20

Richmond Academy 20, Harlem 10

Richmond Hill 42, Bradwell Institute 7

Ringgold 34, Murray County 13

Roswell 23, Walton 17

Sandy Creek 12, Douglass 2

Savannah Christian 41, Mt. de Sales 11

Schley County 28, Greenville 0

Screven County 55, Bryan County 22

Seminole County 27, Baconton Charter 0

South Atlanta 22, Pace Academy 14

South Forsyth 39, Alcovy 7

South Paulding 20, Dalton 15

St. Anne Pacelli 21, Landmark Christian 7

St. Pius X 42, Northview 7

Starr’s Mill 14, Harris County 10

Statesboro 33, Liberty County 13

Stephenson 7, Arabia Mountain 0

Stratford Academy 28, Savannah Country Day 21

Taylor County 27, Manchester 17

Temple 49, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Terrell County 33, Randolph-Clay 0

Thomson 33, Morgan County 7

Tift County 47, Worth County 0

Toombs County 17, Macon County 14

Turner County 26, Atkinson County 12

Villa Rica 59, Grady 8

Walnut Grove 21, Greenbrier 7

Ware County 43, Benedictine 21

Washington-Wilkes 43, Southeast Bulloch 20

West Laurens 14, Spalding 7

Westlake 50, Shiloh 35

Wheeler 13, Lassiter 12

Whitefield Academy 34, Brookstone 31

Wilcox County 56, Montgomery County 21

Windsor Forest 49, Savannah 12

Woodward Academy 41, Banneker 14

Score Atlanta

