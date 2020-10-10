Friday night football scores

Adairsville 43, LaFayette 14
Allatoona 37, Osborne 0
Appling County 23, Wayne County 20
Aquinas 47, Tattnall Square 7
Archer 49, Dunwoody 0
Armuchee 14, King’s Academy, GA 13
Athens Academy 35, Hebron Christian 7
Baldwin 35, Westside-Macon 28
Berrien 28, Tattnall County 21
Bowdon 42, Trion 13
Brookwood 56, Marietta 42
Brunswick 24, Glynn Academy 21
Buford 51, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 58, Cross Creek 0
Callaway 16, Thomas County Central 14
Calvary Day 35, Strong Rock Christian 7
Campbell 17, Morrow 6
Carrollton 34, Rome 12
Cedar Grove 35, Carver-Atlanta 12
Central-Carroll 32, Heard County 13
Central-Macon 36, Mary Persons 20
Chapel Hill 47, North Springs 0
Charlton County 18, Clinch County 14
Chattahoochee County 6, Marion County 0
Cherokee Bluff 21, Gilmer 6
Christian Heritage 44, Mt. Pisgah Christian 24
Clarke Central 38, Jackson County 10
Coffee 37, Camden County 13
Collins Hill at East Coweta, late
Colquitt County 63, Northside-Warner Robins 14
Commerce 41, Mt. Paran Christian 9
Cook 40, Brantley County 23
Coosa 23, Lakeview Academy 15
Crisp County 32, Upson-Lee 0
Dacula 28, Lanier 27
Darlington 27, King’s Ridge 0
Dawson County 42, White County 35
Decatur 30, Stone Mountain 0
Douglas County 7, Alexander 0
Dublin 50, Dooly County 0
Dutchtown 28, Union Grove 7
Effingham County 10, South Effingham 0
Emanuel County Institute 42, Portal 20
Fannin County 57, Gordon Central 6
Fellowship Christian 58, St. Francis 7
Fitzgerald 27, Pierce County 17
Flint River Academy, GA 40, Cross Keys 19
Frederica Ac. (GISA) 31, Long County 7
George Walton Academy 39, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 13
Gordon Lee 48, Southeast Whitfield 0
Grayson 20, Mill Creek 13 OT
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, Westminster 6
Griffin 38, McIntosh 7
Habersham Central 27, Winder-Barrow 21
Hapeville Charter 21, Mays 0
Haralson County 44, Banks County 0
Hillgrove 28, Gainesville 27
Holy Innocents' 28, Athens Christian 7
Houston County 21, Newton 7
Irwin County 21, Brooks County 13
Jackson 35, Pike County 14
Jefferson 40, Flowery Branch 10
Jefferson County 59, Josey 20
Johns Creek 27, Riverwood 20
Jones County 34, Stockbridge 6
Jordan 37, Kendrick 14
Langston Hughes 33, Cambridge 14
Lee County 27, Warner Robins 7
Lincoln County 27, Elbert County 20
Lithia Springs 20, New Manchester 14 OT
Loganville 59, Johnson-Gainesville 0
Lowndes 33, Valdosta 21
McDonough 20, Luella 14
McIntosh County Academy 43, Claxton 22
Metter 42, Jenkins County 0
Milton 16, McEachern 3
Mitchell County 36, Miller County 27
Mt. Zion, Carroll 28, Heritage School-Newnan 10
New Hampstead 42, Groves 6
Newnan 41, M. L. King 6
North Gwinnett 16, North Cobb 0
North Hall 42, West Hall 13
North Murray 40, Sonoraville 20
North Oconee 41, Madison County 26
Oconee County 14, Veterans 6
Oglethorpe County 28, Butler 14r
Ola 30, Woodland-Stockbridge 6
Pataula Charter 48, Rock Springs Christian 0
Peach County 53, Americus-Sumter 3
Pebblebrook 20, North Atlanta 17
Pepperell 41, Dade County 14
Perry 49, Rutland 12
Pope 35, South Cobb 7
Putnam County 24, Laney 8
Rabun County 70, East Jackson 36
Redan 28, Lakeside-DeKalb 20
Richmond Academy 20, Harlem 10
Richmond Hill 42, Bradwell Institute 7
Ringgold 34, Murray County 13
Roswell 23, Walton 17
Sandy Creek 12, Douglass 2
Savannah Christian 41, Mt. de Sales 11
Schley County 28, Greenville 0
Screven County 55, Bryan County 22
Seminole County 27, Baconton Charter 0
South Atlanta 22, Pace Academy 14
South Forsyth 39, Alcovy 7
South Paulding 20, Dalton 15
St. Anne Pacelli 21, Landmark Christian 7
St. Pius X 42, Northview 7
Starr’s Mill 14, Harris County 10
Statesboro 33, Liberty County 13
Stephenson 7, Arabia Mountain 0
Stratford Academy 28, Savannah Country Day 21
Taylor County 27, Manchester 17
Temple 49, B.E.S.T. Academy 20
Terrell County 33, Randolph-Clay 0
Thomson 33, Morgan County 7
Tift County 47, Worth County 0
Toombs County 17, Macon County 14
Turner County 26, Atkinson County 12
Villa Rica 59, Grady 8
Walnut Grove 21, Greenbrier 7
Ware County 43, Benedictine 21
Washington-Wilkes 43, Southeast Bulloch 20
West Laurens 14, Spalding 7
Westlake 50, Shiloh 35
Wheeler 13, Lassiter 12
Whitefield Academy 34, Brookstone 31
Wilcox County 56, Montgomery County 21
Windsor Forest 49, Savannah 12
Woodward Academy 41, Banneker 14
