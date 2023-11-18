Friday highlights: Rome, Warner Robins, Toombs beat defending champs

Warner Robins, ranked No. 9, has won seven straight games after a 1-3 start and has reached seven straight quarterfinals. Ware, ranked No. 5, and finished 8-4.

Toombs County beat No. 1-ranked and defending 2A champion Thomson 41-31. Toombs (12-1) is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. Thomson finished 10-2.

A fourth defending champion, Bowdon of Class A Division II, barely escaped at sixth-ranked Greene County, winning 28-23 after trailing 23-14 in the fourth quarter. Bowdon is 10-2 and ranked No. 5.

Lumpkin County of Class 3A and Bryan County of Class A Division I continued their magical seasons. Neither had won a playoff games until this season.

Lumpkin (12-0) beat Oconee County 45-42 in overtime. Lumpkin lost to Oconee 49-21 in last year’s first round. Lumpkin began football in 1961.

Bryan County (11-1) defeated Pelham 34-8. Bryan broke a 23-game winning streak just two seasons ago but is now 11-1. Bryan started football in 1976.

Four other teams reached the final eight for the first time this century.

Douglas County (last quarterfinal 1988) beat Sequoyah 48-14 in Class 6A. Cass (1983) beat Mays 17-7 in Class 5A. Columbia (1997) beat North Cobb Christian 18-13 in 3A. Telfair County (1993) beat eighth-ranked Portal 14-12 in Class A Division II.

No. 1 teams, aside from Thomson, won comfortably. They are Mill Creek in 7A, Gainesville in 6A, Coffee in 5A, Benedictine in 4A, Calvary Day in 3A, Prince Avenue Christian in A Division I and Schley County in A Division II. Mill Creek won 59-20 against Peachtree Ridge, which entered 10-1.

Two second-ranked teams lost. No. 9 Cook beat No. 2 Appling County 24-14 in 2A, and No. 4 Elbert County beat No. 2 Trion 42-41 in A Division I.

Other notable wins were had by Buford, Woodward Academy and Wesleyan.

Buford, ranked No. 4 in Class 7A, won on the road at Norcross 28-25 after taking a 28-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Woodward, ranked No. 10 in 6A, beat No. 9 Houston County 27-7.

Wesleyan, unranked in 3A, upset No. 6 Stephens County 33-26.