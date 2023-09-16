Friday highlights: Newton (5-0) upsets No. 7 Westlake

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
8 hours ago
X

Newton from the highest class and Lanier County from lowest scored the most conspicuous victories Friday night in the fifth weekend of the high school football season.

Newton, unbeaten but unranked in Class 7A, defeated No. 7 Westlake 27-12. Newton was an 18-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, but is now 5-0 under first-year coach Josh Shelton, who was promoted after 12 seasons on staff.

Lanier County, a Class A Division II school about 20 miles northeast of Valdosta, beat No. 9 McIntosh County Academy 10-0. It was Lanier County’s first victory over a top-10 opponent since starting varsity football in 1997. The Bulldogs won their first playoff game last season.

In another notable game, defending Class 7A champion Mill Creek beat No. 1 Cedar Grove of Class 3A, 56-35. The loss was Cedar Grove’s third, all against much larger schools.

No. 7 Marist beat No. 10 Blessed Trinity 31-14 in Class 6A in metro Atlanta’s top game between ranked teams in the same class.

East Coweta defeated Lowndes 42-30 in a game between unbeaten, but unranked, 7A teams.

Brookwood, also from 7A, beat No. 10 Carver-Columbus of 3A, 23-22, after trailing 22-0 late in the third quarter.

Besides the victories of Newton and Lanier County, only one other game would rank as pure upset. Morgan County beat No. 7 Monroe Area 35-17 in Class 3A.

Only five other top-10 teams lost, all to bigger or higher-ranked opponents.

Buford, the No. 1 team in 7A, defeated Carver-Atlanta 31-0. Carver is the No. 8 team in 3A.

The other top-10 teams that lost were Class A schools Brooks County (to No. 3 Thomas County Central of 6A), Irwin County (to No. 8 Rockmart of 2A), Aquinas (to 3A Harlem) and Bleckley County (to 4A West Laurens).

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Dickens pushes back against potential City Council referendum legislation1h ago

Credit: Jozsef Papp

UPDATE
Fans revel in Music Midtown’s 1st day with performances from Pitbull, Pink
9m ago

Credit: AP

Rhyne Howard scores 36 but Dream drop playoff opener
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Still won’t be suspended from Georgia Senate after Fulton charges
15h ago

Credit: John Spink

Downtown Atlanta cleans up after surprise flash flooding
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Mill Creek 56, Cedar Grove 35
7h ago
Harrison 31, Kennesaw Mountain 7
8h ago
High school football scores from Week 5
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/for the AJC

Week 5 Georgia high school football scoreboard
8h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top