X

Friday high school football scores

High schools | 58 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Alexander 42, Paulding County 6

Appling County 34, Statesboro 7

Aquinas 35, Strong Rock Christian 14

Archer 14, North Gwinnett 13

Athens Academy 55, Providence Christian 12

Bacon County 47, Tattnall County 15

Banneker 7, Jonesboro 6

Benedictine 41, Wayne County 29

Bremen 31, Jackson-Atlanta 22

Brooks County 63, Mitchell County 34

Brookwood 45, North Paulding 28

Calhoun 35, Woodstock 14

Calvary Day 42, First Presbyterian 17

Camden County 25, Oakleaf High School, FL 12

Carrollton 34, Dalton 24

Cass 42, Ridgeland 14

Cedar Grove 14, Milton 7

Cedartown 48, Heard County 14

Central-Carroll 49, Villa Rica 28

Central-Macon 22, Americus-Sumter 11

Chapel Hill 18, Miller Grove 7

Chattahoochee County 33, Manchester 7

Cherokee 14, Cartersville 12

Cherokee Bluff 42, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Clarke Central 28, Apalachee 0

Claxton 28, Jenkins County 12

Coffee 56, Glynn Academy 7

Collins Hill 30, Alpharetta 22

Colquitt County 63, Dothan, AL 27

Columbia 24, Therrell 6

Columbus 41, Jordan 26

Community Christian School, GA 17, Walker 14

Cook 42, Randolph-Clay 14

Creekside 14, Drew 7

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 40, Wilkinson County 14

Creekview 19, Cambridge 0

Cross Keys 28, Notre Dame Academy 7

Dacula 49, Mountain View 27

Darlington 20, Heritage-Catoosa 7

Decatur 22, Arabia Mountain 7

Denmark 20, North Forsyth 10

Discovery 33, Berkmar 21

Douglas County 19, East Paulding 13

Dublin 42, Swainsboro 14

Early County 21, Westover 20

East Coweta 49, Northgate 17

East Hall 49, East Jackson 34

Eastside 47, Johnson-Gainesville 7

Fannin County 49, Banks County 13

Fayette County 32, Hampton 6

Fellowship Christian 27, North Cobb Christian 0

Flowery Branch 34, Hiram 7

Frederica Ac. (GISA) 35, Brantley County 7

Gainesville 33, Forsyth Central 28

Gordon Lee 37, Gordon Central 7

Greater Atlanta Christian 55, Burke County 28

Greenbrier 28, Loganville 20

Hancock Central 36, Georgia Military 7

Harlem 42, Lincoln County 27

Hillgrove 42, Westlake 21

Holy Innocents' 42, Loganville Christian 6

Howard 17, Effingham County 14

Irwin County 35, Tift County 20

Islands 26, Jenkins 8

Jackson County 20, Walnut Grove 0

Jeff Davis 29, Long County 6

Jefferson 26, Hart County 19

Jefferson County 22, Butler 14

Johns Creek 14, Sequoyah 10

Johnson County 35, Treutlen 21

Johnson-Savannah 33, Groves 0

Jones County 62, Union Grove 22

King’s Ridge 20, Heritage School-Newnan 0

LaFayette 62, Murray County 22

LaGrange 48, Kendrick 14

Lakeview Academy 31, Towns County 12

Laney 48, Glenn Hills 0

Langston Hughes 29, M. L. King 6

Lee County 62, Lithia Springs 6

Liberty County 30, Bradwell Institute 20

Lovejoy 27, Griffin 6

Lovett 37, South Atlanta 12

Macon County 63, Central-Talbotton 6

Marion County 15, Schley County 14

McDonough 24, North Clayton 6

McEachern 8, Newton 7

McIntosh County Academy 41, Bryan County 0

Meadowcreek 39, Duluth 28

Mill Creek 20, West Forsyth 17

Monroe Area 14, Madison County 7

Montgomery County 21, Hawkinsville 19

Monticello 30, Greene County 6

Morgan County 41, Lakeside-Evans 7

Mt. Vernon 42, Athens Christian 26

Mt. Zion, Carroll 35, Dade County 33

Newnan 34, Harris County 21

Norcross 40, Dunwoody 3

North Cobb 28, Etowah 10

North Hall 48, Chestatee 28

Northeast-Macon 14, Monroe 12

Northview 21, Grady 6

Oconee County 44, Thomasville 14

Ola 20, Dutchtown 6

Parkview 50, Marietta 28

Pataula Charter 32, Fullington Academy 7

Peach County 42, Mary Persons 7

Pebblebrook 20, Riverdale 12

Pierce County 20, Eagle’s Landing Christian 13

Prince Avenue 52, Wesleyan 26

Putnam County 37, Westside-Augusta 14

Richmond Hill 52, Northside-Warner Robins 12

Ringgold 20, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 16

River Ridge 52, Chattahoochee 35

Riverwood 37, Centennial 0

Rockmart 68, Sonoraville 7

Rome 22, South Paulding 20

Roswell 37, Campbell 7

Savannah Christian 48, Deerfield-Windsor 7

Savannah Country Day 28, Tattnall Square 24

Screven County 18, Emanuel County Institute 14

Social Circle 27, Oglethorpe County 12

South Forsyth 44, Lambert 14

South Gwinnett 20, Shiloh 13

Southeast Bulloch 20, Grovetown 7

Southeast Whitfield 21, Armuchee 7

St. Francis 35, Lumpkin County 7

Stephens County 27, Habersham Central 12

Stone Mountain 53, North Springs 7

Stratford Academy 20, Mt. Paran Christian 0

Temple 34, Pepperell 21

Terrell County 41, Crawford County 0

Tiftarea Academy 24, Charlton County 21

Toombs County 49, Berrien 0

Tri-Cities 70, Forest Park 0

Trinity Christian 44, Landmark Christian 12

Troup County 42, Spencer 0

Tucker 29, Southwest DeKalb 12

Turner County 34, Dougherty 21

Union County 28, Pickens 14

Upson-Lee 41, Pike County 0

Veterans 24, Perry 12

Vidalia 33, Richmond Academy 21

Ware County 35, Bainbridge 23

Warner Robins 44, Houston County 10

Washington 42, KIPP Atlanta Charter 31

Washington County 17, Evans 7

Washington-Wilkes 42, Elbert County 7

Westminster 27, St. Pius X 24

Westside-Macon 35, Southwest 6

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 6

Woodland-Cartersville 68, Chamblee 7

Woodland-Stockbridge 31, Eagle’s Landing 7

Woodward Academy 45, Mundy’s Mill 13

About the Author

Score Atlanta

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.