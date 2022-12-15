Four programs crowned at eSports state championships at West Georgia

Valdosta, Westminster, Carrollton and Duluth captured eSports state championships Wednesday at the University of West Georgia Coliseum in Carrollton.
Duluth won the program’s first-ever title after beating Northview 2-0 in the League of Legends state championship. Northview was trying for the program’s second title after winning League of Legends in the Fall of 2021. Valdosta defeated Northview 2-1 to win the Class 5A-7A Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship, marking the team’s first title.
Westminster’s 2-0 victory over Landmark Christian in the Class A-4A Smash championships marked the team’s third overall eSports championship after winning Smash in the Spring of 2021 and FIFA in the Fall of 2021. Landmark was trying for the team’s first-ever title.
Carrollton defeated Discovery in a closely contested 3-2 match in the Mario Kart 8 state championship to win the program’s first-ever eSports title. Discovery was trying for the team’s first-ever title.
See the results below.
Mario Kart 8 - Carrollton 3, Discovery 2
Smash Bros. Ultimate (A-4A) - Westminster 2, Landmark Christian 0
Smash Bros. Ultimate (5A-7A) - Valdosta 2, Northview 1
League of Legends - Duluth 2, Northview 0
About the Author