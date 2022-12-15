Four programs crowned at eSports state championships at West Georgia

Duluth won the program’s first-ever title after beating Northview 2-0 in the League of Legends state championship. Northview was trying for the program’s second title after winning League of Legends in the Fall of 2021. Valdosta defeated Northview 2-1 to win the Class 5A-7A Smash Bros. Ultimate state championship, marking the team’s first title.

Westminster’s 2-0 victory over Landmark Christian in the Class A-4A Smash championships marked the team’s third overall eSports championship after winning Smash in the Spring of 2021 and FIFA in the Fall of 2021. Landmark was trying for the team’s first-ever title.