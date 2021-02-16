Four defending cheerleading champions repeat in Macon after first day of competition

In the COED competition, Mill Creek (100.5/45.5) took the title for the third consecutive season, narrowly edging second place Forsyth Central (100.5/45.0) and in third place was Northgate (100.5/44.0). In Class 5A, McIntosh won its sixth state championship and defended last year’s title. The Chiefs (102.0) beat crosstown rival Starr’s Mill (96.5), Ola (89.5) and Cartersville (87.0).

Dodge County (88.5) won its first ever state championship after a closely contested competition with Bleckley County (86.5) and Bacon County (85.5) in the Class 2A event.