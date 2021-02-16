Four defending cheerleading champions repeat in Macon after first day of competition

Familiar faces in familiar places describes the first day’s action from the GHSA State Cheerleading Championships at the Centreplex in Macon after four champions successfully defended titles.
In the COED competition, Mill Creek (100.5/45.5) took the title for the third consecutive season, narrowly edging second place Forsyth Central (100.5/45.0) and in third place was Northgate (100.5/44.0). In Class 5A, McIntosh won its sixth state championship and defended last year’s title. The Chiefs (102.0) beat crosstown rival Starr’s Mill (96.5), Ola (89.5) and Cartersville (87.0).
Dodge County (88.5) won its first ever state championship after a closely contested competition with Bleckley County (86.5) and Bacon County (85.5) in the Class 2A event.
In Class A Private, Mount Paran returned to the top of the podium for the ninth consecutive season with a 93.5-point effort to edge Savannah Christian (90.0) and Brookstone (78). In Class A Public, Gordon Lee won its fifth consecutive title with a 100.5-point performance to beat out Armuchee (82) and Lake Oconee Academy (79).
Results from Monday
Class 5A
1. McIntosh
2. Starr’s Mill
3. Ola
4. Cartersville
5. Harris County
Class 2A
1. Dodge County
2. Bleckley County
3. Bacon County
4. KIPP
5. East Laurens
Class A Public
1. Gordon Lee
2. Armuchee
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Commerce
5. Trion
Class A Private
1. Mount Paran Christian
2. Savannah Christian
3. Brookstone
4. Hebron Christian
5. Fellowship Christian
COED
1. Mill Creek
2. Forsyth Central
3. Northgate
4. Milton
5. Chapel Hill
About the Authors