Forsyth Central defends in Rocket League; three first-time GHSA Esports champions emerge at West Georgia

The victory marked the team’s second state title. Pickens was trying for the program’s third title after it won back-to-back Rocket League titles in the Spring and Fall of 2019. Three first-time champions emerged in the other events – Smash, League of Legends and Madden.

In the Smash state championship match, Brookwood defeated Westminster 2-0 for the Broncos first title. Westminster was looking for its third championship after winning the Smash title in Spring of 2021 and the FIFA championship in the Fall.