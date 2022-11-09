ajc logo
Forsyth Central coach retires; 9 jobs open

High School Sports Blog
Forsyth Central coach David Rooney announced his retirement Tuesday, bring to nine the number coaches that GHSF Daily has learned won’t be returning next season.

Rooney’s teams were 2-8 in each of his two seasons at the Class 7A school. Rooney began his 31-year coaching career in Florida and spent the past 16 seasons in Forsyth County.

Chestatee’s Shaun Conley officially announced his retirement earlier this week.

Other coaches who have stepped down are Howie Decristofaro at Campbell, Cole Meyer at Berkmar, Rusty Easom at Griffin, Tab Griffin at Pope, Jeremy Green at Armuchee, Lee Hannah at Rockdale County and Chris Cowart at Central of Talbotton.

