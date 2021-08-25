Formulas for No. 1-ranked teams to avoid upsets in openers

Then there’s the issue of forfeits. In 2020, three preseason No. 1 teams lost their openers, and nobody noticed. The games were played on separate weekends, partly because of COVID-19, and two didn’t actually lose for weeks.

No. 1 Valdosta of 6A beat Warner Robins on Sept. 4, and No. 1 Cedar Grove of 3A beat Milton on Oct. 2, but the GHSA later ruled the winners had used ineligible players. They forfeited. The other No. 1 loser in 2020 was Irwin County, beaten by, you guessed it, a bigger school, Fitzgerald.

Another bad idea is to play Cartersville in the Trevor Lawrence era. In 2016, Allatoona was coming off a Class 5A title and ranked No. 1. Cartersville, also a defending champion and amid a 40-game winning streak, won 30-14. Lawrence threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cartersville-Allatoona game represents one of only five times this century that a preseason No. 1 has lost to a same-sized or smaller Georgia school.

Twice it happened in the Corky Kell Classic. In 2014, North Gwinnett beat No. 1 McEachern 52-49. John Urzua threw seven TD passes, the last one a 9-yarder to Kyle Knudsen with nine seconds left. In 2011, Lassiter beat defending Class 5A champ Brookwood 14-6, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The other two “upsets” were Screven County’s 13-0 victory over Statesboro in 2002 and Warner Robins’ 48-25 win over Lowndes in 2000.

Here are the 24 teams since 2000 that were ranked No. 1 in preseason but lost their openers:

2021: *Woodward Academy d. Class A ELCA 17-14

2021: *Jefferson d. Class 2A Rabun County 22-13

2021: *Thomasville d. Class A Brooks County 42-34

2020: Warner Robins d. Class 6A Valdosta, forfeit

2020: Milton d. Class 3A Cedar Grove, forfeit

2020: *Fitzgerald d. Class A Irwin County 21-6

2019: Opelika (Ala.) d. Class 2A Callaway 10-7

2016: IMG Academy (Fla.) d. Class 7A Grayson 26-7

2016: *Roswell d. Class 5A Buford 24-7

2016: *Woodward Academy d. Class 2A Westminster 36-17

2016: Cartersville d. Class 6A Allatoona 30-14

2014: North Gwinnett d. Class 6A McEachern 52-49

2013: B.T. Washington (Miami) d. Class 6A Norcross 55-0

2012: *Jenkins d. Class A Savannah Christian 21-20

2011: Lassiter d. Class 5A Brookwood 14-6

2011: Briarwood Christian (Ala.) d. Class A ELCA 21-18

2009: *M.L. King d. Class 4A Southwest DeKalb 13-9

2008: *Coffee d. Class 4A Ware County 24-0

2005: *Washington County d. Class A Hawkinsville 28-7

2002: Clay County (Ala.) d. Class A Bowdon 14-0

2002: Screven County d. Class 4A Statesboro 13-0

2001: *North Springs d. Class 2A Washington-Wilkes 23-20

2000: Warner Robins d. Class 5A Lowndes 48-25

2000: *Pebblebrook d. Class 2AA Cedartown 13-12

*Larger school.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.