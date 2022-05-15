ajc logo
Former Florida coach Mullen to help out Georgia high school team

Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen will serve as a ‘’contributing resource’' to Lake Oconee Academy’s football program in Greene County this fall, the school confirmed to the Lake Oconee News on Sunday.

Mullen reportedly owns a home in Reynolds-Lake Oconee.

“Coach Mullen’s knowledge and experience in the game of football are world-class,’’ Lake Oconee Academy athletic director Chris Ingle told the newspaper’s Lance McCurley. “We look forward to him sharing this with our coaches and student-athletes. He will offer tremendous insight and guiding direction into the building of our young program, especially in the areas of offense and quarterback development.”

Lake Oconee Academy is a GHSA-member Class A public school with about 1,000 students overall, 275 in its high school. It opened in 2007.

The football program has completed only one season and will continue to play a non-region schedule this fall. The school has won multiple state titles in golf and won the Class A Private girls basketball championship this year.

Mullen was Florida’s coach from 2018 through 2021. He has a 103-61 record as a head coach. That includes nine seasons at Mississippi State. He’s originally from New Hampshire.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

