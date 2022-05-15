Former Florida coach Mullen to help out Georgia high school team

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen will serve as a ‘’contributing resource’' to Lake Oconee Academy’s football program in Greene County this fall, the school confirmed to the Lake Oconee News on Sunday.
Mullen reportedly owns a home in Reynolds-Lake Oconee.
“Coach Mullen’s knowledge and experience in the game of football are world-class,’’ Lake Oconee Academy athletic director Chris Ingle told the newspaper’s Lance McCurley. “We look forward to him sharing this with our coaches and student-athletes. He will offer tremendous insight and guiding direction into the building of our young program, especially in the areas of offense and quarterback development.”
Lake Oconee Academy is a GHSA-member Class A public school with about 1,000 students overall, 275 in its high school. It opened in 2007.
The football program has completed only one season and will continue to play a non-region schedule this fall. The school has won multiple state titles in golf and won the Class A Private girls basketball championship this year.
Mullen was Florida’s coach from 2018 through 2021. He has a 103-61 record as a head coach. That includes nine seasons at Mississippi State. He’s originally from New Hampshire.
