Former Collins Hill football coach Gregory hired at Gordon Central

Gregory resigned at Collins Hill in December, citing philosophical differences with the administration, and now will take over a Class 3A program in northwest Georgia coming off consecutive 0-10 seasons.

‘’I’ve never coached or lived in a small town, and I’ve always wanted to do that,’’ Gregory said. “My wife and I are looking for a bit of a change and wanted to go to a beautiful part of the state. I’ll try to use the blueprint I’ve used at my last two schools and build a championship program.’’