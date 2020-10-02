X

Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

By Score Atlanta

*This post will be updated throughout the evening.

Football

Softball

Academy For Classical Education 8, Glascock County 0

Apalachee 2, Greenbrier 0

Bainbridge 11, Seminole County 3

Bremen 9, Callaway 0

Brookwood 9, Parkview 1

Buford 6, Habersham Central 1

Camden County 1, Lowndes 0

Charlton County 13, Irwin County 1

Coahulla Creek 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Etowah 9, Alpharetta 0

Evans 1, Heritage-Conyers 0

Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Sandy Creek 2

Hart County 6, East Jackson 2

Heard County 9, Lamar County 1

Jackson 2, Upson-Lee 1

Jeff Davis 10, Toombs County 2

Loganville 4, Eastside 2

Lowndes 4, Camden County 0

Metter 9, Bryan County 8

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 3, Mt. Paran Christian 1

New Hampstead 16, Groves 0

North Atlanta 14, Westlake 1

Pepperell 10, Fannin County 1

Ringgold 11, Murray County 0

River Ridge 9, Chattahoochee 1

Sonoraville 3, Adairsville 1

St. Pius X 15, Decatur 0

Walnut Grove 11, Mill Creek 2

Wheeler County 6, Treutlen 5

Woodland-Cartersville 17, Hiram 1

Volleyball

Alpharetta 3, Marist 0

Apalachee 3, Loganville 2

Arabia Mountain 3, Mays 0

Athens Academy 2, Jefferson 0

Athens Academy 2, Winder-Barrow 0

Banks County 2, Oglethorpe County 1

Brooks County 2, Ware County 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Northgate 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Trinity Christian 0

Evans 2, Harlem 0

Fayette County 2, Spalding 0

Glynn Academy 2, Camden County 1

Gordon Lee 2, Rockmart 0

Groves 3, Savannah 1

Haralson County 2, Heirway Christian 1

Haralson County 2, Lithia Springs 0

Hart County 2, Loganville Christian 0

LaFayette 2, Rockmart 0

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Banks County 1

Mt. Paran Christian 3, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 2

Mt. Pisgah Christian 2, Providence Christian 1

Newnan 2, Fayette County 0

Norcross 3, Dacula 0

North Forsyth 3, South Forsyth 0

Parkview 3, Brookwood 0

Rabun County 2, Putnam County 0

Roswell 3, Westminster 0

Shaw 3, LaGrange 0

Union County 2, Putnam County 0

Union County 2, Rabun County 0

Villa Rica 2, East Paulding 1

Whitewater 3, Chamblee 0

Windsor Forest 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0

