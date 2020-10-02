Football, Softball and Volleyball scores from Thursday

*This post will be updated throughout the evening.
Football
Softball
Academy For Classical Education 8, Glascock County 0
Apalachee 2, Greenbrier 0
Bainbridge 11, Seminole County 3
Bremen 9, Callaway 0
Brookwood 9, Parkview 1
Buford 6, Habersham Central 1
Camden County 1, Lowndes 0
Charlton County 13, Irwin County 1
Coahulla Creek 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Etowah 9, Alpharetta 0
Evans 1, Heritage-Conyers 0
Greater Atlanta Christian 3, Sandy Creek 2
Hart County 6, East Jackson 2
Heard County 9, Lamar County 1
Jackson 2, Upson-Lee 1
Jeff Davis 10, Toombs County 2
Loganville 4, Eastside 2
Lowndes 4, Camden County 0
Metter 9, Bryan County 8
Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 3, Mt. Paran Christian 1
New Hampstead 16, Groves 0
North Atlanta 14, Westlake 1
Pepperell 10, Fannin County 1
Ringgold 11, Murray County 0
River Ridge 9, Chattahoochee 1
Sonoraville 3, Adairsville 1
St. Pius X 15, Decatur 0
Walnut Grove 11, Mill Creek 2
Wheeler County 6, Treutlen 5
Woodland-Cartersville 17, Hiram 1
Volleyball
Alpharetta 3, Marist 0
Apalachee 3, Loganville 2
Arabia Mountain 3, Mays 0
Athens Academy 2, Jefferson 0
Athens Academy 2, Winder-Barrow 0
Banks County 2, Oglethorpe County 1
Brooks County 2, Ware County 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Northgate 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Trinity Christian 0
Evans 2, Harlem 0
Fayette County 2, Spalding 0
Glynn Academy 2, Camden County 1
Gordon Lee 2, Rockmart 0
Groves 3, Savannah 1
Haralson County 2, Heirway Christian 1
Haralson County 2, Lithia Springs 0
Hart County 2, Loganville Christian 0
LaFayette 2, Rockmart 0
Lake Oconee Academy 2, Banks County 1
Mt. Paran Christian 3, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 2
Mt. Pisgah Christian 2, Providence Christian 1
Newnan 2, Fayette County 0
Norcross 3, Dacula 0
North Forsyth 3, South Forsyth 0
Parkview 3, Brookwood 0
Rabun County 2, Putnam County 0
Roswell 3, Westminster 0
Shaw 3, LaGrange 0
Union County 2, Putnam County 0
Union County 2, Rabun County 0
Villa Rica 2, East Paulding 1
Whitewater 3, Chamblee 0
Windsor Forest 2, Savannah Classical Academy 0
About the Author