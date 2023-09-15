Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago
Football

Dougherty 31, Terrell County 0Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12Kendrick 57, Spencer 7North Springs 17, Midtown 0Pace Academy 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 0River Ridge 51, Woodstock 7Riverwood 35, Chamblee 13Rutland 41, Central-Macon 20Washington 10, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Softball

Arabia Mountain 23, Lithonia 8

Baconton Charter 18, Randolph-Clay 0

Banks County 9, East Jackson 1

Bleckley County 11, Jefferson County 0

Blessed Trinity 12, Alpharetta 0

Bowdon 10, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0

Brooks County 5, Brookwood 4

Cairo 16, Shaw 0

Calvary Day 16, Liberty County 0

Cambridge 10, North Springs 0

Cartersville 5, Cass 4

Centennial 14, Northview 0

Cherokee Bluff 16, Cedar Shoals 1

Clinch County 12, Echols County 0

Coahulla Creek 10, Adairsville 1

Columbus 15, Dougherty 0

Dade County 10, Armuchee 2

Darlington 12, Pepperell 4

Discovery 20, Meadowcreek 10

Evans 10, Lakeside-Evans 8

Fannin County 20, Gordon Central 1

Franklin County 6, Stephens County 0

Grovetown 1, Harlem 0

Haralson County 12, Model 1

Hebron Christian 1, Monroe Area 0

Hephzibah 22, Richmond Academy 1

Heritage-Catoosa 3, Northwest Whitfield 2

Irwin County 11, Pelham 1

Jeff Davis 5, Dodge County 0

Kennesaw Mountain 7, Wheeler 6

King’s Ridge 17, St. Francis 7

Lincoln County 13, GSIC 1

Miller County 9, Seminole County 2

Mt. Paran Christian 17, Walker 2

Mt. Vernon 9, Whitefield Academy 3

North Cobb 5, Walton 4

North Murray 10, Murray County 5

North Paulding 8, Harrison 7

Northgate 5, McIntosh 4

Peachtree Ridge 13, Norcross 1

Pike County 4, Peach County 2

Prince Avenue 11, Jasper County 1

Providence Christian 2, Union County 1

Rabun County 13, Athens Christian 0

Ringgold 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3

River Ridge 8, Woodland, AL 0

Shiloh 18, Gainesville 0

Statesboro 9, Bradwell Institute 0

Taylor County 17, Manchester 1

Thomas County Central 10, Lee County 4

Wilcox County 6, Hawkinsville 4

Worth County 11, Sumter County 2

Volleyball

Armuchee 2, Chattooga 0

Brooks County 2, Baker County 0

Brookwood 3, Archer 2

Centennial 2, Duluth 0

Chattooga 2, Coosa 0

Drew Charter 2, South Atlanta 0

Dublin 2, Central-Talbotton 1

Duluth 2, King’s Ridge 0

Fannin County 2, Haralson County 0

Gordon Lee 2, HHCA 0

Grayson 3, Newton 0

Jackson County 3, Mill Creek 0

Jefferson 2, Eastside 0

Jefferson 2, Heritage-Conyers 0

Johnson-Augusta 2, Putnam County 0

Morrow 2, Banneker 0

Newnan 3, Dunwoody 0

Northgate 3, LaGrange 0

Peachtree Ridge 3, Collins Hill 0

Perry 2, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Perry 2, Warner Robins 1

Pickens 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0

River Ridge 2, North Atlanta 0

South Paulding 2, Temple 0

St. Vincents 2, Jenkins 0

St. Vincents 2, Johnson-Savannah 0

Veterans 2, Union Grove 1

Walnut Grove 2, Riverdale 0

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
