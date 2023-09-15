Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Dougherty 31, Terrell County 0Jones County 54, Locust Grove 12Kendrick 57, Spencer 7North Springs 17, Midtown 0Pace Academy 37, Woodland-Stockbridge 0River Ridge 51, Woodstock 7Riverwood 35, Chamblee 13Rutland 41, Central-Macon 20Washington 10, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Softball
Arabia Mountain 23, Lithonia 8
Baconton Charter 18, Randolph-Clay 0
Banks County 9, East Jackson 1
Bleckley County 11, Jefferson County 0
Blessed Trinity 12, Alpharetta 0
Bowdon 10, Mt. Zion, Carroll 0
Brooks County 5, Brookwood 4
Cairo 16, Shaw 0
Calvary Day 16, Liberty County 0
Cambridge 10, North Springs 0
Cartersville 5, Cass 4
Centennial 14, Northview 0
Cherokee Bluff 16, Cedar Shoals 1
Clinch County 12, Echols County 0
Coahulla Creek 10, Adairsville 1
Columbus 15, Dougherty 0
Dade County 10, Armuchee 2
Darlington 12, Pepperell 4
Discovery 20, Meadowcreek 10
Evans 10, Lakeside-Evans 8
Fannin County 20, Gordon Central 1
Franklin County 6, Stephens County 0
Grovetown 1, Harlem 0
Haralson County 12, Model 1
Hebron Christian 1, Monroe Area 0
Hephzibah 22, Richmond Academy 1
Heritage-Catoosa 3, Northwest Whitfield 2
Irwin County 11, Pelham 1
Jeff Davis 5, Dodge County 0
Kennesaw Mountain 7, Wheeler 6
King’s Ridge 17, St. Francis 7
Lincoln County 13, GSIC 1
Miller County 9, Seminole County 2
Mt. Paran Christian 17, Walker 2
Mt. Vernon 9, Whitefield Academy 3
North Cobb 5, Walton 4
North Murray 10, Murray County 5
North Paulding 8, Harrison 7
Northgate 5, McIntosh 4
Peachtree Ridge 13, Norcross 1
Pike County 4, Peach County 2
Prince Avenue 11, Jasper County 1
Providence Christian 2, Union County 1
Rabun County 13, Athens Christian 0
Ringgold 4, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 3
River Ridge 8, Woodland, AL 0
Shiloh 18, Gainesville 0
Statesboro 9, Bradwell Institute 0
Taylor County 17, Manchester 1
Thomas County Central 10, Lee County 4
Wilcox County 6, Hawkinsville 4
Worth County 11, Sumter County 2
Volleyball
Armuchee 2, Chattooga 0
Brooks County 2, Baker County 0
Brookwood 3, Archer 2
Centennial 2, Duluth 0
Chattooga 2, Coosa 0
Drew Charter 2, South Atlanta 0
Dublin 2, Central-Talbotton 1
Duluth 2, King’s Ridge 0
Fannin County 2, Haralson County 0
Gordon Lee 2, HHCA 0
Grayson 3, Newton 0
Jackson County 3, Mill Creek 0
Jefferson 2, Eastside 0
Jefferson 2, Heritage-Conyers 0
Johnson-Augusta 2, Putnam County 0
Morrow 2, Banneker 0
Newnan 3, Dunwoody 0
Northgate 3, LaGrange 0
Peachtree Ridge 3, Collins Hill 0
Perry 2, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Perry 2, Warner Robins 1
Pickens 2, Johnson-Gainesville 0
River Ridge 2, North Atlanta 0
South Paulding 2, Temple 0
St. Vincents 2, Jenkins 0
St. Vincents 2, Johnson-Savannah 0
Veterans 2, Union Grove 1
Walnut Grove 2, Riverdale 0
