Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

41 minutes ago

Football

Cedar Grove 42, Douglass 0 (Wednesday)

Creekside 42, Jackson-Atlanta 0

Hardaway 15, Westover 14

Northside-Columbus 33, Northgate 27

Softball

Academy For Classical Education 8, Glascock County 2

Apalachee 10, North Forsyth 7

Bleckley County 8, Telfair County 7

Callaway 13, Shaw 1

Central-Carroll 8, Cedartown 0

Chamblee 6, Lovett 3

Charlton County 14, Brunswick 6

Collins Hill 8, Mill Creek 3

Cook 10, Clinch County 2

Creekview 5, Allatoona 0

Dade County 8, Chattooga 6

Darlington 5, Coosa 2

Dublin 9, Howard 8

Eagle’s Landing Christian 8, Mary Persons 4

Effingham County 8, Richmond Hill 6

Elbert County 5, Oglethorpe County 2

Emanuel County Institute 6, South Effingham 1

Hawkinsville 2, Taylor County 1

Jackson County 7, Shiloh 0

Jones County 4, Ola 3

Kennesaw Mountain 8, Walton 0

Lincoln County 12, Towns County 8

Lincoln County 13, Towns County 5

Long County 6, Tattnall County 4

Monroe Area 6, Oconee County 5

North Cobb 8, Cherokee 6

Northside-Columbus 9, Marion County 5

Pepperell 2, Trion 1

Sandy Creek 8, Westminster 5

Sonoraville 9, Southeast Whitfield 0

Sprayberry 2, Alpharetta 1

Wesleyan 9, Pickens 1

Winder-Barrow 11, Jefferson 6

Volleyball

Bremen 2, Coahulla Creek 0

Cartersville 2, Cass 0

Cass 2, Hiram 0

Central-Carroll 2, Southeast Whitfield 0

Fox Creek, SC 3, Grovetown 0

Gordon Lee 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0

Harris County 3, Northside-Columbus 2

Hebron Christian 3, Franklin County 0

Lambert 3, West Forsyth 1

Lovett 3, Holy Innocents’ 0

McIntosh 3, Northgate 0

Murray County 2, Rockmart 0

North Gwinnett 3, Norcross 0

Pace Academy 3, Westminster 0

Rockmart 2, Gordon Central 0

Savannah Christian 3, St. Vincents 2

Tattnall County 2, FBCA 0

Tattnall County 2, Windsor Forest 0

Wesleyan 2, White County 0

White County 3, Wesleyan 0

