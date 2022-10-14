Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Cedar Grove 42, Douglass 0 (Wednesday)
Creekside 42, Jackson-Atlanta 0
Hardaway 15, Westover 14
Northside-Columbus 33, Northgate 27
Softball
Academy For Classical Education 8, Glascock County 2
Apalachee 10, North Forsyth 7
Bleckley County 8, Telfair County 7
Callaway 13, Shaw 1
Central-Carroll 8, Cedartown 0
Chamblee 6, Lovett 3
Charlton County 14, Brunswick 6
Collins Hill 8, Mill Creek 3
Cook 10, Clinch County 2
Creekview 5, Allatoona 0
Dade County 8, Chattooga 6
Darlington 5, Coosa 2
Dublin 9, Howard 8
Eagle’s Landing Christian 8, Mary Persons 4
Effingham County 8, Richmond Hill 6
Elbert County 5, Oglethorpe County 2
Emanuel County Institute 6, South Effingham 1
Hawkinsville 2, Taylor County 1
Jackson County 7, Shiloh 0
Jones County 4, Ola 3
Kennesaw Mountain 8, Walton 0
Lincoln County 12, Towns County 8
Lincoln County 13, Towns County 5
Long County 6, Tattnall County 4
Monroe Area 6, Oconee County 5
North Cobb 8, Cherokee 6
Northside-Columbus 9, Marion County 5
Pepperell 2, Trion 1
Sandy Creek 8, Westminster 5
Sonoraville 9, Southeast Whitfield 0
Sprayberry 2, Alpharetta 1
Wesleyan 9, Pickens 1
Winder-Barrow 11, Jefferson 6
Volleyball
Bremen 2, Coahulla Creek 0
Cartersville 2, Cass 0
Cass 2, Hiram 0
Central-Carroll 2, Southeast Whitfield 0
Fox Creek, SC 3, Grovetown 0
Gordon Lee 2, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 0
Harris County 3, Northside-Columbus 2
Hebron Christian 3, Franklin County 0
Lambert 3, West Forsyth 1
Lovett 3, Holy Innocents’ 0
McIntosh 3, Northgate 0
Murray County 2, Rockmart 0
North Gwinnett 3, Norcross 0
Pace Academy 3, Westminster 0
Rockmart 2, Gordon Central 0
Savannah Christian 3, St. Vincents 2
Tattnall County 2, FBCA 0
Tattnall County 2, Windsor Forest 0
Wesleyan 2, White County 0
White County 3, Wesleyan 0