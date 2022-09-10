ajc logo
Football scores from Week 4

Milton vs. Walton

Milton vs. Walton

26 minutes ago

Thursday

Coahulla Creek 35, Chattooga 0

Creekside, FL. 21, Glynn Academy 20

Forest Park 27, KIPP Atlanta Charter 6

Jackson-Atlanta 36, Lithonia 8

Josey 34, Glenn Hills 0

LaGrange 42, Upson-Lee 7

McIntosh County Academy 42, West Nassau, FL. 8

Newnan 49, Hardaway 7

St. Francis 35, Fellowship Christian 28

Therrell 3, Towers 0

Friday

ACE Charter 57, Jordan 0

Adairsville 29, Cass 12

Allatoona 31, Hillgrove 9

Alpharetta 49, Chattahoochee 8

Athens Academy 36, Mt. Pisgah Christian 22

Athens Christian at Bethlehem Christian, PPD

Bacon County 28, Atkinson County 14

Bainbridge 24, Thomasville 7

Baldwin 35, Washington County 28

Banks County 43, Franklin County 6

Berrien 14, Lanier County 10

Bleckley County 17, Schley County 0

Blessed Trinity 14, St. Pius X 7

Bowdon 48, Tattnall Square 35

Brooks County 49, Mitchell County 12

lBrunswick 20, Bolles, FL. 3

Burke County 50, Evans 14

Butler 54, Savannah 12

Cairo 31, Godby, FL 12

Callaway 21, Heard County 7

Calvary Day at Frederica Ac. (GISA) Cancelled due to weather

Camden County 45, B.E.S.T. Academy 0

Campbell 34, Miller Grove 30

Carrollton 52, Villa Rica 0

Cartersville 42, Columbia 0

Carver-Atlanta 32, Stephenson 27

Cedar Grove 40, Collins Hill 6

Cedartown 21, Calhoun 7

Central Fellowship Christian 41, Crawford County 14

Central Gwinnett 28, Habersham Central 14

Central-Carroll 61, McIntosh 40

Chapel Hill 21, South Cobb 13

Chattahoochee 39, North Clayton 0

Cherokee Bluff 20, Madison County 19

Chestatee 44, East Hall 12

Clarkston 32, Cross Keys 0

Claxton 31, Groves 8

Colquitt County 48, Lee County 27

Cook 43, Clinch County 13

Creekside 10, East St. Louis, IL. 8

Creekview 35, North Forsyth 7

Crisp County 19, Sumter County 0

Dacula 25, Tucker 0

Dade County 27, Marion County 0

Daniel, SC. 38, Hart County 17

Denmark 25, Harrison 21

Dougherty 19, Hapeville 18

Douglass 21, Stone Mountain 0

Dublin 41, Emanuel County Institute 21

Duluth 20, Chamblee 14

Dunwoody 49, Druid Hills 0

Dutchtown 21, Spalding 14

Eagle’s Landing 36, Discovery 27

Early County 21, Terrell County 14

East Coweta 23, Sandy Creek 20 OT

Eastside 41, Alcovy 6

Effingham County 42, Southeast Bulloch 7

Ensworth, TN. 21, Holy Innocents’ 9

Etowah 28, Centennial 21

Gainesville 43, Clarke Central 20

Grayson 51, Spartanburg, S.C. 24

Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Decatur 9

Greene County 28, Wilkinson County 7

Hampton 41, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Harlem 28, Midland Valley 7

Hawkinsville 13, Marion County 3

Hebron Christian 35, Morgan County 28

Heritage-Catoosa 35, Ridgeland 7

Hiram 55, Morrow 28

Houston County 68, Locust Grove 12

Howard 16, Harris County 7

Irwin County 41, Turner County 7

Jackson 21, Union Grove 7

Jefferson County 22, Toombs County 20

Jenkins County 34, Cross Creek 6

Johnson-Savannah 21, Brantley County 19

Kell 40, Sprayberry 35

LaFayette 34, Sonoraville 20

Lakeside-Evans 13, Greenbrier 3

Lamar County 35, Manchester 22

Laney 26, First Presbyterian 14

Lassiter 64, Woodstock 14

Loganville 38, Apalachee 0

Lovett 30, Pace Academy 20

Lumpkin County 27, Temple 20

Mary Persons 38, Haralson County 17

McDonough 49, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

McEachern 31, Newton 21

McNair 43, St. Mary’s 0

Meadowcreek 40, Arabia Mountain 19

Metter 30, Jeff Davis 15

Midtown 14, Northview 13

Milton 14, Roswell 7

Monroe 12, Westover 7

Mountain View 24, Jackson County 17

New Hampstead 42, South Lake, FL. 0

Norcross 39, Archer 24

North Atlanta 27, River Ridge 13

North Cobb 35, Marietta 21

North Cobb Christian 50, Copper Basin, TN. 6

North Paulding 49, South Paulding 35

North Springs 19, M. L. King 13

Northeast 26, Carver-Columbus 8

Northgate 33, Griffin 28

Northside-Columbus 29, Shaw 0

Northwest Whitfield 35, North Murray 14

Oconee County 9, Jefferson 7

Oglethorpe County 42, Lake Oconee Academy 0

Osborne 55, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Parkview 48, North Gwinnett 21

Pataula Charter 40, Grace Christian 6

Paulding County 41, East Paulding 21

Peach County 35, Jones County 3

Peachtree Ridge 35, Winder-Barrow 21

Pelham 14, Wilcox County 9

Pepperell 28, Woodland-Cartersville 0

Perry 37, Veterans 6

Pierce County 45, Liberty County 6

Pike County 42, Randolph-Clay 6

Prince Avenue 29, Monroe Area 20

Providence Christian 52, Riverside Military 0

Putnam County 42, Jasper County 13

Richmond Academy 27, East Laurens 6

Ringgold 27, Gilmer 0

Riverdale 42, Drew 6

Rockmart 63, Dalton 42

Rome 30, Pebblebrook 28

Savannah Christian 49, Battery Creek, SC 6

Sequoyah 30, Cherokee 14

Shiloh 55, Seckinger 0

Social Circle 49, Loganville Christian 13

South Atlanta 36, Lovejoy 24

South Effingham 45, Bradwell Institute 0

Stephens County 38, Dawson County 10

Stockbridge 47, Luella 0

Strong Rock Christian 43, Walker 6

Swainsboro 35, Dodge County 0

Tattnall County 30, Hephzibah 14

Telfair County 34, Miller County 6

Thomas County Central 42, Chiles, Fla 13

Trion 57, Gordon Central 0

Twiggs County 48, Central-Talbotton 0

Union County 42, Armuchee 10

University Christian, FL 33, Charlton County 0

Valdosta 25, Warner Robins 0

Vidalia 28, West Laurens 0

Walnut Grove 38, North Hall 20

Walton 49, Pope 0

Ware County 14, Benedictine 10

Washington-Wilkes 14, Georgia Military 2

West Forsyth 42, Cambridge 35

Westlake 52, Southwest DeKalb 7

Westside-Macon 51, Rutland 7

Wheeler County 21, Montgomery County 7

Whitefield Academy 42, Wesleyan 7

Windsor Forest 14, Islands 10

Woodward Academy 28, Marist 21

Worth County 32, Central-Macon 7

Stetson Bennett's 'streak' on line in Georgia's home opener
