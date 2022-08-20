ajc logo
X

Football scores from Week 1

December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Fog fills the sky as officials hold GHSA markers on the sideline during the first half of the game between Buford and Langston Hughes in the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Combined ShapeCaption
December 10, 2021 - Atlanta, Ga: Fog fills the sky as officials hold GHSA markers on the sideline during the first half of the game between Buford and Langston Hughes in the Class 6A state title football game at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium Friday, December 10, 2021, Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
12 minutes ago

Wednesday

Kell 38, Cherokee Bluff 23

Parkview 52, Johns Creek 7

Thursday

Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10

Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0

LaGrange 49, Smith Station, AL 30

Liberty County 33, Southeast Bulloch 29

Monroe 21, Mitchell County 14

New Hampstead 47, May River, SC 27

Newton 20, Hapeville Charter 19

North Atlanta 31, North Forsyth 27

Ola 46, Griffin 18

Rutland 15, Towers 0

Screven County 53, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0

Shaw 24, Marion County 8

West Forsyth 21, Archer 7

Friday

Academy For Classical Education 70, Crawford County 53

Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6

Alexander 48, Riverwood 0

Alpharetta 47, Jefferson 46

Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21

Athens Academy 41, Dade County 28

Banks County 41, Johnson-Gainesville 20

Banneker 14, Washington 12

Benedictine 45, Jenkins 0

Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6

Blessed Trinity 36, Calhoun 25

Bowdon 29, Manchester 14

Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6

Bremen 15, Heard County 13

Brooks County 42, Thomasville 7

Brunswick 23, Andrew Jackson 13

Buford 38, Thompson, AL 7

Burke County 24, Thomson 21

Butler 30, Cross Creek 0

Calvary Day 49, Islands 6

Cambridge 28, Creekview 0

Cambridge 28, Creekview 0

Carrollton 69, Gadsden AL 7

Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0

Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6

Cedar Grove 30, Bainbridge 14

Cedartown 27, Rockmart 14

Centennial 21, Wheeler 14

Central Gwinnett 29, Discovery 22

Central-Carroll 36, Redan 12

Charlton County 20, Jeff Davis 14 OT

Chattahoochee 44, Forsyth Central 21

Cherokee County, Ala 20, Model 0

Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7

Coffee 55, Tift County 7

Columbia 13, Camden County 10

Commerce 21, Southside Christian 17

Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6

Dalton 49, North Murray 27

Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21

Dougherty 28, Westover 21

Dublin 21, Wilkinson County 0

Duluth 35, M. L. King 0

Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9

Eagle’s Landing Christian 50, Brentwood Academy 49

Early County 52, Miller County 14

East Hall 19, West Hall 14

East Paulding 38, Woodland-Cartersville 13

Eastside 21, Luella 14

Etowah 25, Lassiter 14

Evans 16, North Augusta, SC 7

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 20

Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38

Gainesville 34, Marist 23

Gilmer 32, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13

Glynn Academy 43, Statesboro 42

Gordon Central 14, Armuchee 10

Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Grovetown 43, Midland Valley 17

Hampton 64, Tri-Cities 54

Hancock Central 52, Glenn Hills 7

Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7

Hart County 28, Elbert County 21

Hayesville, NC 13, Towns County 12

Hebron Christian 63, Chestatee 13

Hephzibah 32, Westside-Augusta 3

Heritage-Catoosa 31, Ringgold 17

Heritage-Conyers 34, Salem 20

Houston County 41, Sumter County 7

Howard 45, Southwest 12

Jackson-Atlanta 12, Arabia Mountain 6

Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0

Josey 22, Savannah 16

Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25

LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12

Lakeside-DeKalb 20, Berkmar 6

Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, SC 0

Lakeview Academy 35, King’s Ridge 28

Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28

Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14

Landmark Christian 17, Rockdale County 16

Laney 16, Strom Thurmond 0

Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 10

Lincoln County 23, Bryan County 20

Lipscomb Aca. 17, Milton 7

Loganville 45, Monroe Area 39

Lumpkin County 61, Riverside Military 7

Madison County 35, Franklin County 6

McDonough 43, Locust Grove 14

McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7

McIntosh County Academy 20, Johnson-Savannah 12

Meadowcreek 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 12

Midtown 33, KIPP Atlanta Charter 10

Morgan County 42, Social Circle 18

Morrow 50, Forest Park 19

Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian 18

North Cobb 21, Westlake 17

North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 14

North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13

North Paulding 35, Allatoona 13

Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7

Northview 23, McNair 12

Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17

Oglethorpe County 13, East Jackson 7

Opelika, AL 29, Callaway 28

Osborne 46, Woodstock 7

Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents’ 17

Pataula Charter 52, Barbour County, AL 0

Paulding County 33, Hiram 13

Peach County 50, Baldwin 20

Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0

Portal 21, Hawkinsville 20

Prince Avenue 39, Hammond School 3

Rabun County 49, Haralson County 3

Richmond Hill 14, Effingham County 0

River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14

Rome 16, Creekside 6

Roswell 35, Denmark 10

Savannah Christian 54, Hilton Head Christian 7

Savannah Country Day 31, Windsor Forest 0

Schley County 28, Tattnall Square 21

Seminole County 28, Kendrick 12

Sonoraville 27, Pickens 15

South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0

South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18

South Paulding 28, Harrison 20

Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7

Southland Academy 21, Taylor County 20

Spalding 37, Eagle’s Landing 28

Spencer 34, Greenville 0

Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0

St. Francis 35, Providence Christian 0

St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7

Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3

Swainsboro 21, Metter 7

Temple 41, Pike County 18

Thomas County Central 50, Cairo 7

Toombs County 21, Long County 0

Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19

Troup County 33, Harris County 0

Tucker 45, Miller Grove 14

Union County 14, Fannin County 7

Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6

Valdosta 40, North Miami Beach, FL 6

Veterans 23, Richmond Academy 20

Vidalia 21, South Effingham 14

Walnut Grove 30, Jasper County 0

Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7

Wayne County 34, Bradwell Institute 12

Wesleyan 31, Mt. Vernon 7

West Laurens 38, First Presbyterian 28

Westminster 14, Lovett 0

Westside-Macon 39, Central-Macon 12

Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14

White County 35, North Hall 14

Whitefield Academy 35, Macon County 30

Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7

Woodland-Stockbridge 25, New Manchester 6

Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian 19

Worth County 22, Turner County 6

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Tasks for Braves are re-signing Dansby Swanson, filling needs, avoiding tax7h ago
10 quick takes from Falcons at Jets practice
12h ago
Who runs college football? At the moment, nobody
9h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
11h ago
Even after turnover, Georgia Tech running backs remain deep
11h ago
Georgia defensive backs learning legend of ‘Coach Boom’ Will Muschamp
9h ago
The Latest
North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13
1h ago
South Paulding 28, Harrison 20
1h ago
North Cobb 21, Westlake 17
1h ago
Featured
Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a 38-7 win against Thompson in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School Friday, August 19, 2022, in Milton, Ga. Haynes had two touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school football scoreboard
4h ago
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
12h ago
U.S. Supreme Court puts Georgia utility commission elections on hold again
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top