Football scores from Week 1

Wednesday
Kell 38, Cherokee Bluff 23
Parkview 52, Johns Creek 7
Thursday
Carver-Columbus 41, Hardaway 10
Clarke Central 40, Cedar Shoals 0
LaGrange 49, Smith Station, AL 30
Liberty County 33, Southeast Bulloch 29
Monroe 21, Mitchell County 14
New Hampstead 47, May River, SC 27
Newton 20, Hapeville Charter 19
North Atlanta 31, North Forsyth 27
Ola 46, Griffin 18
Rutland 15, Towers 0
Screven County 53, Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics 0
Shaw 24, Marion County 8
West Forsyth 21, Archer 7
Friday
Academy For Classical Education 70, Crawford County 53
Alcovy 37, Lithonia 6
Alexander 48, Riverwood 0
Alpharetta 47, Jefferson 46
Aquinas 40, Jefferson County 21
Athens Academy 41, Dade County 28
Banks County 41, Johnson-Gainesville 20
Banneker 14, Washington 12
Benedictine 45, Jenkins 0
Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6
Blessed Trinity 36, Calhoun 25
Bowdon 29, Manchester 14
Brantley County 34, Atkinson County 6
Bremen 15, Heard County 13
Brooks County 42, Thomasville 7
Brunswick 23, Andrew Jackson 13
Buford 38, Thompson, AL 7
Burke County 24, Thomson 21
Butler 30, Cross Creek 0
Calvary Day 49, Islands 6
Cambridge 28, Creekview 0
Carrollton 69, Gadsden AL 7
Cartersville 35, Cherokee 0
Carver-Atlanta 22, South Cobb 6
Cedar Grove 30, Bainbridge 14
Cedartown 27, Rockmart 14
Centennial 21, Wheeler 14
Central Gwinnett 29, Discovery 22
Central-Carroll 36, Redan 12
Charlton County 20, Jeff Davis 14 OT
Chattahoochee 44, Forsyth Central 21
Cherokee County, Ala 20, Model 0
Coahulla Creek 49, Murray County 7
Coffee 55, Tift County 7
Columbia 13, Camden County 10
Commerce 21, Southside Christian 17
Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6
Dalton 49, North Murray 27
Dawson County 28, Jackson County 21
Dougherty 28, Westover 21
Dublin 21, Wilkinson County 0
Duluth 35, M. L. King 0
Dunwoody 21, North Springs 9
Eagle’s Landing Christian 50, Brentwood Academy 49
Early County 52, Miller County 14
East Hall 19, West Hall 14
East Paulding 38, Woodland-Cartersville 13
Eastside 21, Luella 14
Etowah 25, Lassiter 14
Evans 16, North Augusta, SC 7
Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 20
Flowery Branch 39, Decatur 38
Gainesville 34, Marist 23
Gilmer 32, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13
Glynn Academy 43, Statesboro 42
Gordon Central 14, Armuchee 10
Greene County 27, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Grovetown 43, Midland Valley 17
Hampton 64, Tri-Cities 54
Hancock Central 52, Glenn Hills 7
Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7
Hart County 28, Elbert County 21
Hayesville, NC 13, Towns County 12
Hebron Christian 63, Chestatee 13
Hephzibah 32, Westside-Augusta 3
Heritage-Catoosa 31, Ringgold 17
Heritage-Conyers 34, Salem 20
Houston County 41, Sumter County 7
Howard 45, Southwest 12
Jackson-Atlanta 12, Arabia Mountain 6
Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0
Josey 22, Savannah 16
Kennesaw Mountain 26, Cass 25
LaFayette 42, Chattooga 12
Lakeside-DeKalb 20, Berkmar 6
Lakeside-Evans 32, Aiken, SC 0
Lakeview Academy 35, King’s Ridge 28
Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28
Lambert 41, Sequoyah 14
Landmark Christian 17, Rockdale County 16
Laney 16, Strom Thurmond 0
Lanier County 12, Bacon County 6
Lee County 26, Warner Robins 10
Lincoln County 23, Bryan County 20
Lipscomb Aca. 17, Milton 7
Loganville 45, Monroe Area 39
Lumpkin County 61, Riverside Military 7
Madison County 35, Franklin County 6
McDonough 43, Locust Grove 14
McIntosh 20, Fayette County 7
McIntosh County Academy 20, Johnson-Savannah 12
Meadowcreek 34, Greater Atlanta Christian 12
Midtown 33, KIPP Atlanta Charter 10
Morgan County 42, Social Circle 18
Morrow 50, Forest Park 19
Mountain View 24, Shiloh 14
Mt. Pisgah Christian 21, Fellowship Christian 18
North Cobb 21, Westlake 17
North Cobb Christian 21, Christian Heritage 14
North Oconee 16, Oconee County 13
North Paulding 35, Allatoona 13
Northside-Columbus 42, Columbus 7
Northview 23, McNair 12
Northwest Whitfield 46, Pepperell 17
Oglethorpe County 13, East Jackson 7
Opelika, AL 29, Callaway 28
Osborne 46, Woodstock 7
Pace Academy 20, Holy Innocents’ 17
Pataula Charter 52, Barbour County, AL 0
Paulding County 33, Hiram 13
Peach County 50, Baldwin 20
Peachtree Ridge 60, Seckinger 0
Portal 21, Hawkinsville 20
Prince Avenue 39, Hammond School 3
Rabun County 49, Haralson County 3
Richmond Hill 14, Effingham County 0
River Ridge 27, Hillgrove 14
Rome 16, Creekside 6
Roswell 35, Denmark 10
Savannah Christian 54, Hilton Head Christian 7
Savannah Country Day 31, Windsor Forest 0
Schley County 28, Tattnall Square 21
Seminole County 28, Kendrick 12
Sonoraville 27, Pickens 15
South Forsyth 28, Lanier 0
South Gwinnett 26, Pebblebrook 18
South Paulding 28, Harrison 20
Southeast Whitfield 14, Coosa 7
Southland Academy 21, Taylor County 20
Spalding 37, Eagle’s Landing 28
Spencer 34, Greenville 0
Sprayberry 21, Campbell 0
St. Francis 35, Providence Christian 0
St. Pius X 10, Dacula 7
Stephens County 14, Habersham Central 3
Swainsboro 21, Metter 7
Temple 41, Pike County 18
Thomas County Central 50, Cairo 7
Toombs County 21, Long County 0
Trion 45, Gordon Lee 19
Troup County 33, Harris County 0
Tucker 45, Miller Grove 14
Union County 14, Fannin County 7
Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6
Valdosta 40, North Miami Beach, FL 6
Veterans 23, Richmond Academy 20
Vidalia 21, South Effingham 14
Walnut Grove 30, Jasper County 0
Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7
Wayne County 34, Bradwell Institute 12
Wesleyan 31, Mt. Vernon 7
West Laurens 38, First Presbyterian 28
Westminster 14, Lovett 0
Westside-Macon 39, Central-Macon 12
Wheeler County 42, Georgia Military 14
White County 35, North Hall 14
Whitefield Academy 35, Macon County 30
Winder-Barrow 23, Apalachee 7
Woodland-Stockbridge 25, New Manchester 6
Woodward Academy 37, Trinity Christian 19
Worth County 22, Turner County 6
