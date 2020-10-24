X

Football scores from Friday, Oct. 23

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

Alexander 31, Dalton 28

Alpharetta 45, Woodstock 12

Appling County 69, Long County 12

Augusta Christian 28, Trion 21

Baldwin 19, West Laurens 13

Berkmar 20, Lakeside-DeKalb 14

Bleckley County 30, Lamar County 0

Blessed Trinity 35, Calhoun 21

Brooks County 44, Lanier County 0

Brunswick 38, Statesboro 18

Burke County 35, Harlem 7

Cairo 41, Monroe 18

Carrollton 56, Paulding County 0

Cartersville 51, Hiram 26

Carver-Columbus 42, Jordan 6

Cass 28, Woodland-Cartersville 9

Cedar Grove 33, Greater Atlanta Christian 6

Cedartown 44, Northwest Whitfield 8

Central Fellowship Christian 42, Pataula Charter 14

Central-Macon 34, Upson-Lee 27

Chapel Hill 19, Grady 14

Chattooga 25, Coosa 6

Christian Heritage 35, Walker 0

Clarke Central 30, Walnut Grove 7

Clinch County 21, Turner County 13

Columbus 48, Spencer 15

Commerce 55, Towns County 7

Cook 30, Berrien 3

Dacula 50, Habersham Central 14

Darlington 30, Mt. Paran Christian 27

Dawson County 35, Gilmer 0

Denmark 52, Lambert 14

Dodge County 58, Monticello 0

Dooly County 13, Hawkinsville 12

Dublin 35, Wilcox County 28

Duluth 40, North Clayton 0

Dutchtown 35, Eagle’s Landing 7

East Coweta 39, Pebblebrook 14

East Laurens 40, Baconton Charter 6

Eastside 7, Loganville 3

Fayette County 27, McDonough 6

Fellowship Christian 63, Dunwoody 0

First Presbyterian 24, Tattnall Square 7

Fitzgerald 42, Early County 7

Forsyth Central 28, North Forsyth 27

Franklin County 29, Stephens County 28

George Walton Academy 27, Athens Christian 22

Georgia Military 47, Crawford County 19

Glascock County 42, John Hancock Academy 0

Glynn Academy 35, South Effingham 3

Gordon Lee 42, Mt. Zion, Carroll 7

Harris County 28, Northgate 21

Heritage-Catoosa 28, Central-Carroll 27

Holy Innocents' 42, Providence Christian 12

Irwin County 50, Atkinson County 6

Islands 38, Beach 8

Jackson 21, Americus-Sumter 14

Jackson County 43, Johnson-Gainesville 0

Jefferson 49, Cedar Shoals 0

Jefferson County 42, Oglethorpe County 7

Jenkins 40, Groves 6

Johnson County 28, Montgomery County 13

Jones County 51, Locust Grove 8

Jonesboro 59, Forest Park 0

Kell 47, Osborne 10

Kennesaw Mountain 30, South Cobb 22

LaFayette 33, Ringgold 29

Lakeview Academy 14, King’s Ridge 6

Laney 18, Josey 6

Langston Hughes 31, North Atlanta 17

Lanier 37, Central Gwinnett 7

Lincoln County 36, Social Circle 20

Lithia Springs 29, Jackson-Atlanta 6

Loganville Christian 34, Bethlehem Christian 7

Lovett 26, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Macon County 28, Schley County 7

Marietta 42, North Paulding 37

Mary Persons 41, Pike County 9

Mays 40, Arabia Mountain 28

McEachern 44, Campbell 7

Milton 38, Etowah 0

Model 27, Dade County 0

Monroe Area 42, East Jackson 13

Mt. de Sales 17, Stratford Academy 14

Mt. Pisgah Christian 35, Chamblee 14

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 42, Hebron Christian 3

Murray County 27, Sonoraville 24

New Hampstead 61, Savannah 0

Norcross 23, Mill Creek 20 OT

North Cobb 33, Harrison 14

North Cobb Christian 35, Bowdon 20

North Hall 33, Lumpkin County 10

Flowery Branch 42, North Oconee 35 OT

Northside-Warner Robins 43, Luella 9

Oconee County 30, Hart County 7

Ola 38, Union Grove 28

Peach County 14, Crisp County 13

Pelham 24, Miller County 6

Pierce County 49, Brantley County 7

Pope 28, Wheeler 21

Prince Avenue 41, Athens Academy 7

Rabun County 42, Columbia Academy 6

Richmond Academy 33, Hephzibah 13

Richmond Hill 45, Effingham County 14

River Ridge 20, Creekview 17 OT

Rockmart 45, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

Rome 14, East Paulding 3

Roswell 35, Cherokee 28

Salem 36, Rockdale County 2

Screven County 28, Tattnall County 19

Seminole County 35, Randolph-Clay 0

South Paulding 12, Douglas County 7

Southwest DeKalb 13, M. L. King 8

Sprayberry 49, Lassiter 9

Stephenson 19, Miller Grove 7

Stone Mountain 48, Northview 41

Strong Rock Christian 28, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Taylor County 47, Central-Talbotton 0

Temple 34, Heard County 28 OT

Terrell County 53, Calhoun County 6

Thomas County Central 26, Westover 25

Thomasville 56, Worth County 28

Thomson 64, Cross Creek 6

Tift County 29, Perry 7

Toombs County 35, Bacon County 28 OT

Trinity Christian 20, Whitefield Academy 12

Troup County 16, Shaw 12

Union County 19, Banks County 7

Valdosta 41, Westside, FL 0

Vidalia 42, Jeff Davis 18

Villa Rica 48, North Springs 14

Walton 24, Hillgrove 15

Ware County 24, Coffee 14

Washington 51, Therrell 14

Wayne County 10, Veterans 7

West Forsyth 41, South Forsyth 34 OT

Westlake 71, Morrow 6

Westminster 29, Douglass 13

Westside-Augusta 17, Butler 6

Westside-Macon 28, Howard 6

White County 35, West Hall 0

Winder-Barrow 35, Shiloh 28

Windsor Forest 21, Johnson-Savannah 0

Woodland-Stockbridge 34, Stockbridge 28

