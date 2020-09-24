Football schedule for Week 4

Thursday
Northside Columbus at Shaw
Spencer at Jordan
Dooly County at Montgomery County
Brunswick at Northeast-Macon
Friday
Camden County at Marietta
Valdosta at Colquitt County
Lee County at Lowndes
Campbell at Woodstock
Meadowcreek at East Coweta
McEachern at Hillgrove
Newnan at Mary Persons
Pebblebrook at Lithia Springs
Roswell at North Paulding
Walton at West Forsyth
Mill Creek at Brookwood
Grayson at Archer
Parkview at Loganville
Norcross at South Gwinnett
Chattahoochee at Alpharetta
Cherokee at Creekview
North Forsyth at Etowah
Hapeville Charter at Milton
Lanier at Denmark
Cambridge at Forsyth Central
Discovery at Gainesville
Lambert at Duluth
Central Gwinnett at South Forsyth
Berkmar at Athens Academy
Rome at Collins Hill
Mountain View at Jefferson
Lovejoy at North Gwinnett
Centennial at Peachtree Ridge
Houston County at Statesboro
Warner Robins at Northside-Warner Robins
Liberty County at Bradwell Institute
Effingham County at Lakeside-Evans
South Effingham at Wayne County
Eastside at Alcovy
Evans at Richmond Academy
Greenbrier at Grovetown
Mays at Langston Hughes
Westlake at Johns Creek
East Paulding at Hiram
Chapel Hill at South Paulding
South Cobb at Allatoona
Kell at Blessed Trinity
Pope at Lassiter
Wheeler at Osborn
Kennesaw Mountain at Sprayberry
Riverwood at Woodward Academy
Clarke Central at Buford
White County at Habersham Central
Ware County at Thomson
Upson-Lee at McIntosh
Northgate at Villa Rica
Sandy Creek at Starr’s Mill
Central-Carroll at Whitewater
Cartersville at Creekside
North Clayton at Drew
Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Mundy’s Mill
Jackson-Atlanta at Tri-Cities
Dawson County at Northview
Cedar Shoals at St. Pius X
Cedartown at New Manchester
Ridgeland at Calhoun
Woodland-Cartersville at North Springs
Jackson County at Franklin County
Cairo at Dothan, AL.
Thomas County Central at Lamar County
Kendrick at Carver-Columbus
LaGrange at Columbus
Troup at Hardaway
Howard at Central-Macon
Worth County at Rutland
Toombs County at West Laurens
Westside-Macon at Appling County
Hampton at Marist
Heritage-Catoosa at Christian Heritage
Northwest Whitfield at Chattooga
Coosa at Pickens
Fannin County at Southeast Whitfield
Johnson-Gainesville at East Hall
Benedictine at North Oconee
Madison County at Stephens County
Chestatee at West Hall
Bacon County at Brantley County
Long County at Butler
Tattnall County at Jeff Davis
Crisp County at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Bryan County at Southeast Bulloch
Josey at Cross Creek
Monticello at Morgan County
Callaway at Douglass
Greater Atlanta Christian at Hart County
Westminster at Pace Academy
Murray County at Adairsville
Rockmart at Coahulla Creek
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at LaFayette
North Murray at Ringgold
Georgia Military at Cherokee Bluff
Gilmer at East Jackson
Banks County at Lumpkin County
Brooks County at Cook
Fitzgerald at Jefferson County
Thomasville at Bainbridge
Oglethorpe County at East Laurens
Washington County at Swainsboro
Bleckley County at Vidalia
Randolph-Clay at Southwest
Laney at Lincoln County
Putnam County at Social Circle
Rabun County at Bremen
Haralson County at Model
Darlington at Heard County
Temple at Cass
Therrell at Lovett
Washington at South Atlanta
Dade County at Trion
Aquinas at First Presbyterian
Brookstone at Mount de Sales
Deerfield-Windsor at Tattnall Square
Landmark Christian at King’s Ridge Christian
St. Francis at Whitefield Academy
North Cobb Christian at Calvary Day
John Milledge at Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day at Metter
Bowdon at Heritage School
Trinity Christian at Claxton
Mount Pisgah at Hebron Christian
Prince Avenue Christian at Holy Innocents'
Wesleyan at Loganville Christian
BEST at Fellowship Christian
Walker at Lakeview Academy
Saturday
Grady at North Atlanta
