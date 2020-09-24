X

Football schedule for Week 4

Sept. 2, 2020 - Canton, Ga: Cherokee running back Zi Johnson (25) runs for yards in the third quarter against Carver-Atlanta at Cherokee high school Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Canton, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Credit: Jason Getz

By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Northside Columbus at Shaw

Spencer at Jordan

Dooly County at Montgomery County

Brunswick at Northeast-Macon

Friday

Camden County at Marietta

Valdosta at Colquitt County

Lee County at Lowndes

Campbell at Woodstock

Meadowcreek at East Coweta

McEachern at Hillgrove

Newnan at Mary Persons

Pebblebrook at Lithia Springs

Roswell at North Paulding

Walton at West Forsyth

Mill Creek at Brookwood

Grayson at Archer

Parkview at Loganville

Norcross at South Gwinnett

Chattahoochee at Alpharetta

Cherokee at Creekview

North Forsyth at Etowah

Hapeville Charter at Milton

Lanier at Denmark

Cambridge at Forsyth Central

Discovery at Gainesville

Lambert at Duluth

Central Gwinnett at South Forsyth

Berkmar at Athens Academy

Rome at Collins Hill

Mountain View at Jefferson

Lovejoy at North Gwinnett

Centennial at Peachtree Ridge

Houston County at Statesboro

Warner Robins at Northside-Warner Robins

Liberty County at Bradwell Institute

Effingham County at Lakeside-Evans

South Effingham at Wayne County

Eastside at Alcovy

Evans at Richmond Academy

Greenbrier at Grovetown

Mays at Langston Hughes

Westlake at Johns Creek

East Paulding at Hiram

Chapel Hill at South Paulding

South Cobb at Allatoona

Kell at Blessed Trinity

Pope at Lassiter

Wheeler at Osborn

Kennesaw Mountain at Sprayberry

Riverwood at Woodward Academy

Clarke Central at Buford

White County at Habersham Central

Ware County at Thomson

Upson-Lee at McIntosh

Northgate at Villa Rica

Sandy Creek at Starr’s Mill

Central-Carroll at Whitewater

Cartersville at Creekside

North Clayton at Drew

Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Mundy’s Mill

Jackson-Atlanta at Tri-Cities

Dawson County at Northview

Cedar Shoals at St. Pius X

Cedartown at New Manchester

Ridgeland at Calhoun

Woodland-Cartersville at North Springs

Jackson County at Franklin County

Cairo at Dothan, AL.

Thomas County Central at Lamar County

Kendrick at Carver-Columbus

LaGrange at Columbus

Troup at Hardaway

Howard at Central-Macon

Worth County at Rutland

Toombs County at West Laurens

Westside-Macon at Appling County

Hampton at Marist

Heritage-Catoosa at Christian Heritage

Northwest Whitfield at Chattooga

Coosa at Pickens

Fannin County at Southeast Whitfield

Johnson-Gainesville at East Hall

Benedictine at North Oconee

Madison County at Stephens County

Chestatee at West Hall

Bacon County at Brantley County

Long County at Butler

Tattnall County at Jeff Davis

Crisp County at Eagle’s Landing Christian

Bryan County at Southeast Bulloch

Josey at Cross Creek

Monticello at Morgan County

Callaway at Douglass

Greater Atlanta Christian at Hart County

Westminster at Pace Academy

Murray County at Adairsville

Rockmart at Coahulla Creek

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at LaFayette

North Murray at Ringgold

Georgia Military at Cherokee Bluff

Gilmer at East Jackson

Banks County at Lumpkin County

Brooks County at Cook

Fitzgerald at Jefferson County

Thomasville at Bainbridge

Oglethorpe County at East Laurens

Washington County at Swainsboro

Bleckley County at Vidalia

Randolph-Clay at Southwest

Laney at Lincoln County

Putnam County at Social Circle

Rabun County at Bremen

Haralson County at Model

Darlington at Heard County

Temple at Cass

Therrell at Lovett

Washington at South Atlanta

Dade County at Trion

Aquinas at First Presbyterian

Brookstone at Mount de Sales

Deerfield-Windsor at Tattnall Square

Landmark Christian at King’s Ridge Christian

St. Francis at Whitefield Academy

North Cobb Christian at Calvary Day

John Milledge at Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day at Metter

Bowdon at Heritage School

Trinity Christian at Claxton

Mount Pisgah at Hebron Christian

Prince Avenue Christian at Holy Innocents'

Wesleyan at Loganville Christian

BEST at Fellowship Christian

Walker at Lakeview Academy

Saturday

Grady at North Atlanta

