Football rankings: North Cobb, Lowndes, Lambert in; Grayson falls

Lowndes, playing at home in Valdosta, defeated previous No. 2 Grayson 24-14 to make up for its road loss the previous week to East Coweta. Lowndes was the preseason No. 8 team and now sits at No. 9 with a 3-2 record. The Vikings’ other loss is to American Heritage, a top-25 national team out of Florida.

Grayson entered the Lowndes game with six top-25 national rankings and a 4-0 record. Grayson’s best wins are against top South Carolina teams.