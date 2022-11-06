ajc logo
X

Football rankings: No. 1 Buford, Hughes, Cedar Grove, Prince Avenue enter playoffs where they started

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
1 hour ago

Buford, Hughes, Cedar Grove and Prince Avenue Christian have maintained their top rankings since preseason, and Ware County, Cedartown, Fitzgerald and Bowdon will join them as No. 1 teams entering the playoffs this week.

It’s about to get dangerous, though. In 2021, only three No. 1 teams from the end of the regular season went on to win state championships, and that’s typical attrition across five playoff rounds.

The rankings didn’t change much this week after only a handful of upsets involving ranked teams. LaGrange, a team facing a must-win situation Friday just to make the playoffs, reentered the Class 4A rankings after beating previously unbeaten Troup 38-34.

These are the final rankings until after the playoffs, which begin Friday in classes 6A, 4A, 2A and A. Playoffs in 7A, 5A and 3A will be Saturday. The championship games will be Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (10-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (10-0)

3. (3) Mill Creek (9-1)

4. (4) Carrollton (10-0)

5. (5) North Cobb (8-2)

6. (6) Walton (8-2)

7. (9) Milton (7-3)

8. (10) Valdosta (8-2)

9. (7) Lambert (9-1)

10. (NR) Westlake (7-3)

Out: No. 8 Grayson

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (10-0)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (10-0)

3. (3) Roswell (9-1)

4. (4) Gainesville (10-0)

5. (5) Woodward Academy (9-1)

6. (6) Rome (9-1)

7. (7) Marist (8-2)

8. (8) Brunswick (10-0)

9. (9) Lee County (7-3)

10. (10) Houston County (8-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (9-0)

2. (2) Creekside (8-2)

3. (3) Cartersville (9-1)

4. (6) Jefferson (8-2)

5. (5) Cambridge (8-2)

6. (4) Coffee (8-2)

7. (7) Dutchtown (9-1)

8. (8) Warner Robins (6-4)

9. (9) Calhoun (7-3)

10. (10) Loganville (9-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (10-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (10-0)

3. (3) Perry (9-1)

4. (5) Benedictine (8-2)

5. (4) Troup (9-1)

6. (7) Bainbridge (6-4)

7. (9) Wayne County (8-2)

8. (6) Burke County (8-2)

9. (10) Whitewater (8-2)

10. (NR) LaGrange (7-2)

Out: No. 8 Starr’s Mill

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (7-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (9-0)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (8-2)

4. (4) Carver (Atlanta) (6-3)

5. (5) Peach County (7-3)

6. (6) Thomasville (7-3)

7. (7) Stephens County (8-2)

8. (8) Carver (Columbus) (7-2)

9. (9) Oconee County (6-4)

10. (10) Adairsville (9-1)

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (10-0)

2. (2) South Atlanta (9-0)

3. (3) Appling County (8-1)

4. (4) Thomson (9-1)

5. (5) Callaway (7-3)

6. (6) Pierce County (9-1)

7. (7) Rockmart (8-2)

8. (9) Eagle’s Landing Christian (6-4)

9. (NR) Cook (7-3)

10. (10) North Cobb Christian (9-1)

Out: No. 8 Worth County

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (9-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (9-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (10-0)

4. (4) Irwin County (8-1)

5. (5) Brooks County (7-2)

6. (6) Darlington (10-0)

7. (7) Elbert County (9-1)

8. (8) St. Francis (7-3)

9. (9) Metter (7-3)

10. (NR) Bleckley County (8-2)

Out: No. 10 Whitefield Academy

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (8-1)

2. (2) Johnson County (10-0)

3. (3) Early County (7-3)

4. (4) Charlton County (7-2)

5. (5) Schley County (8-2)

6. (6) Clinch County (8-2)

7. (7) McIntosh County Academy (9-1)

8. (9) Lincoln County (8-2)

9. (8) Manchester (6-3)

10. (10) Wilcox County (7-3)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’15h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
17h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff brackets
2h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff brackets
2h ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJC file photo

High school football state playoff brackets
2h ago
Pace Academy girls end Westminster’s streak of nine-straight titles at final day of GHSA...
20h ago
GHSA Volleyball State Championship Saturday Roundup
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top