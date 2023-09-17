Football rankings: Newton moves into top 10 with 5-0 start

Boosted by a victory over No. 7 Westlake, Newton moved into the Class 7A rankings this week, taking Westlake’s previous spot, while Lumpkin County and Lanier County each are ranked for the first time in more than 50 years.

Newton won 27-12 against what the computer Maxwell Rankings pegged as 18-point favorite. The Rams are 5-0 for the first time since 1950.

Westlake dropped out while other one-loss teams Milton, Valdosta and Grayson held firm at Nos. 8-10.

Lumpkin County entered the 3A rankings at No. 10. The Bulldogs (4-0) are 12-3 in two seasons under coach Heath Webb after winning only seven games in the previous five seasons. They are ranked for the first time since 1967.

Lanier County (4-0) is ranked for the first time since starting varsity football in 1997. The Bulldogs are coming off 10-0 victory over No. 9 McIntosh County Academy, their first win over a ranked team in history.

Their 10-6 record over the past two seasons matches their win total for the previous five seasons.

Also new to the rankings this week are Douglas County, Dalton and Morgan County.

Staying put at No. 1 despite a third loss is Cedar Grove of Class 3A. The Saints lost to defending Class 3A champion Mill Creek 56-35. Cedar Grove’s losses are to larger schools, and another big school, No. 2 Colquitt County of 7A, is on the docket for Friday.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (4-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (4-0)

3. (3) Mill Creek (4-0)

4. (4) Walton (4-0)

5. (5) Carrollton (4-1)

6. (6) Parkview (4-0)

7. (NR) Newton (5-0)

8. (8) Milton (3-1)

9. (9) Valdosta (4-1)

10. (10) Grayson (3-1)

Out: No. 7 Westlake (4-1)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (5-0)

2. (2) Hughes (3-1)

3. (3) Thomas County Central (4-0)

4. (4) Houston County (4-0)

5. (5) Lee County (4-1)

6. (6) Rome (3-1)

7. (7) Marist (4-1)

8. (8) Roswell (3-1)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (2-2)

10. (NR) Douglas County (4-0)

Out: No. 10 Blessed Trinity (4-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (3-1)

2. (2) Creekside (3-1)

3. (3) Coffee (4-0)

4. (4) Jefferson (4-0)

5. (5) Cartersville (5-0)

6. (6) Warner Robins (2-2)

7. (7) Hiram (5-0)

8. (8) Calhoun (4-1)

9. (9) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

10. (NR) Dalton (4-0)

Out: No. 10 Clarke Central (3-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (5-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (3-0)

3. (3) Troup (4-0)

4. (4) Perry (3-1)

5. (5) Bainbridge (2-2)

6. (6) Holy Innocents’ (5-0)

7. (7) Burke County (4-0)

8. (8) Spalding (4-0)

9. (9) Wayne County (3-1)

10. (10) Baldwin (3-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-3)

2. (2) Calvary Day (4-0)

3. (3) Stephens County (5-0)

4. (4) Sandy Creek (4-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (3-1)

6. (6) Mary Persons (3-1)

7. (9) Thomasville (2-3)

8. (NR) Morgan County (4-1)

9. (10) Carver-Columbus (2-2)

10. (NR) Lumpkin County (4-0)

Out: No. 6 Carver-Atlanta (2-3), No. 7 Monroe Area (3-2)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (3-1)

2. (2) Appling County (3-1)

3. (3) Callaway (2-1)

4. (4) Pierce County (4-0)

5. (5) Northeast (3-1)

6. (6) Fellowship Christian (2-1)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (2-2)

8. (8) Rockmart (2-2)

9. (9) Toombs County (4-0)

10. (10) Cook (1-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (5-0)

3. (3) Irwin County (2-2)

4. (5) Trion (4-0)

5. (7) Rabun County (3-1)

6. (6) Brooks County (1-3)

7. (8) Elbert County (3-1)

8. (9) Mount Vernon (4-0)

9. (4) Bleckley County (2-2)

10. (10) Bryan County (4-0)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (4-0)

2. (2) Macon County (4-0)

3. (3) Clinch County (4-1)

4. (4) Manchester (3-1)

5. (7) Greene County (5-0)

6. (5) Bowdon (3-2)

7. (8) Early County (3-1)

8. (10) Jenkins County (5-0)

9. (NR) Lanier County (4-0)

10. (6) Aquinas (3-1)

Out: No. 9 McIntosh County Academy (2-2)