Football rankings: Mill Creek takes No. 1 spot in 7A

Mill Creek has been ranked No. 1 once previously. That was after winning the 7A state championship last year. The Hawks’ only 2022 loss came against Buford, which started No. 1 this season because of its wealth of high-end talent that includes five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who is committed to Georgia.

Mill Creek’s Cam Robinson rushed for 115 yards, and Shane Throgmartin passed for 206 and two touchdowns, one with 1:20 left for the game-winner.

Only one team entered the rankings this week. Norcross, which is 6-1, suffered its only loss against Mill Creek in August.

Parkview, which lost to unranked Archer 28-27, dropped out of the rankings.

It was a lighter week of games than usual as 25 of the 80 top-10 teams did not play last week. There are three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Class 7A

1. (2) Mill Creek (7-0)

2. (3) Walton (7-0)

3. (4) Colquitt County (7-0)

4. (1) Buford (6-1)

5. (5) Newton (7-0)

6. (6) Carrollton (7-1)

7. (8) Grayson (5-2)

8. (9) Westlake (6-1)

9. (10) North Cobb (4-3)

10. (NR) Norcross (6-1)

Out: No. 7 Parkview (5-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (7-0)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (7-0)

3. (3) Douglas County (7-0)

4. (4) Lee County (6-1)

5. (5) Hughes (5-2)

6. (6) Houston County (6-1)

7. (7) Rome (6-1)

8. (8) Marist (6-1)

9. (9) Roswell (7-1)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (5-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (7-0)

2. (2) Creekside (6-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (7-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (8-0)

5. (5) Ware County (5-2)

6. (6) Calhoun (6-2)

7. (7) Greater Atlanta Christian (7-0)

8. (8) Hiram (6-2)

9. (9) Warner Robins (4-3)

10. (10) Kell (6-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (8-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (7-0)

3. (3) Bainbridge (6-2)

4. (4) Perry (7-1)

5. (5) Spalding (8-0)

6. (6) Central-Carrollton (7-0)

7. (7) Burke County (7-1)

8. (8) Stockbridge (5-2)

9. (9) Cairo (7-1)

10. (10) Wayne County (6-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Calvary Day (7-0)

2. (2) Stephens County (7-0)

3. (3) Cedar Grove (3-5)

4. (4) Mary Persons (7-1)

5. (5) Savannah Christian (5-2)

6. (6) Lumpkin County (7-0)

7. (7) Sandy Creek (6-2)

8. (8) Morgan County (7-1)

9. (9) Carver-Columbus (5-3)

10. (10) Monroe Area (4-3)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (6-1)

2. (2) Northeast (6-1)

3. (4) Appling County (5-2)

4. (5) Pierce County (6-1)

5. (3) Toombs County (7-1)

6. (6) Callaway (4-2)

7. (7) Fitzgerald (5-2)

8. (8) Rockmart (5-2)

9. (9) Fellowship Christian (5-2)

10. (10) Athens Academy (4-3)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)

3. (3) Trion (7-0)

4. (5) Elbert County (7-1)

5. (4) Rabun County (6-2)

6. (6) Bleckley County (6-2)

7. (7) Commerce (7-1)

8. (8) Lamar County (6-2)

9. (9) Mount Vernon (5-2)

10. (10) Bryan County (7-1)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (7-0)

2. (2) Greene County (7-0)

3. (3) Manchester (6-1)

4. (4) Macon County (5-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (7-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (7-2)

7. (7) Jenkins County (7-0)

8. (9) Aquinas (6-1)

9. (10) Telfair County (6-0)

10. (8) Early County (6-2)