Football rankings: Little movement after top-10 teams’ dominating week

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
45 minutes ago

Top-10 football teams were 55-1 against unranked opponents last week, creating little movement in the rankings entering the final weekend of the regular season.

The only top-10 upset, a minor one, took place Thursday, when Jenkins County defeated No. 9 Emanuel County Institute of Class A Division II. No. 7 Jones County in 5A and No. 8 Dougherty in 3A also dropped out after losing to other ranked teams.

Six other ranked teams lost, and those who defeated them solidified their rankings or moved up.

No. 2 Colquitt County (9-0) beat previous No. 8 Valdosta 24-6 in Class 7A to win Region 1 and move within one victory of a 10-0 finish. Only last-place Richmond Hill remains on the Packers’ schedule.

Thomas County Central moved up to No. 2 in Class 6A after defeating previous No. 7 Lee County 39-30. Thomas Central can finish 10-0 for the first time since 2007 and win Region 1 with a victory this week over Northside-Warner Robins.

Other teams that beat ranked opponents were Warner Robins in 5A, Stephens County and Carver-Columbus in 3A, Fitzgerald in 2A and Irwin County and Charlton County in A.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (9-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (9-0)

3. (3) Mill Creek (8-1)

4. (4) Carrollton (10-0)

5. (5) North Cobb (7-2)

6. (6) Walton (7-2)

7. (7) Lambert (9-0)

8. (9) Grayson (8-1)

9. (10) Milton (6-3)

10. (8) Valdosta (8-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (9-0)

2. (3) Thomas County Central (9-0)

3. (2) Roswell (8-1)

4. (5) Gainesville (9-0)

5. (4) Woodward Academy (8-1)

6. (6) Rome (8-1)

7. (8) Marist (7-2)

8. (9) Brunswick (9-0)

9. (7) Lee County (6-3)

10. (10) Houston County (7-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (8-0)

2. (2) Creekside (7-2)

3. (3) Cartersville (9-1)

4. (4) Coffee (8-1)

5. (5) Cambridge (7-2)

6. (6) Jefferson (7-2)

7. (8) Dutchtown (8-1)

8. (9) Warner Robins (5-4)

9. (10) Calhoun (7-3)

10. (NR) Loganville (9-1)

Out: No. 7 Jones County

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (9-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (9-0)

3. (3) Perry (8-1)

4. (4) Troup (9-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (7-2)

6. (6) Burke County (7-1)

7. (7) Bainbridge (5-4)

8. (8) Starr’s Mill (7-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (7-2)

10. (10) Whitewater (7-2)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (8-0)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)

4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

5. (5) Peach County (6-3)

6. (6) Thomasville (7-3)

7. (7) Stephens County (8-1)

8. (10) Carver-Columbus (7-2)

9. (9) Oconee County (5-4)

10. (NR) Adairsville (8-1)

Out: No. 8 Dougherty

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (9-0)

2. (2) South Atlanta (9-0)

3. (3) Appling County (7-1)

4. (4) Thomson (8-1)

5. (5) Callaway (6-3)

6. (6) Pierce County (8-1)

7. (7) Rockmart (7-2)

8. (8) Worth County (8-1)

9. (9) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-4)

10. (NR) North Cobb Christian (9-1)

Out: No. 10 Cook

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (10-0)

4. (4) Irwin County (7-1)

5. (5) Brooks County (6-2)

6. (6) Darlington (9-0)

7. (7) Elbert County (9-1)

8. (8) St. Francis (6-3)

9. (9) Metter (6-3)

10. (10) Whitefield Academy (6-3)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Bowdon (7-1)

2. (3) Johnson County (9-0)

3. (4) Early County (7-3)

4. (6) Charlton County (6-2)

5. (5) Schley County (7-2)

6. (2) Clinch County (8-2)

7. (7) McIntosh County Academy (9-1)

8. (8) Manchester (5-3)

9. (10) Lincoln County (7-2)

10. (NR) Wilcox County (6-3)

Out: No. 9 Emanuel County Institute

Todd Holcomb
