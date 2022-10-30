Football rankings: Little movement after top-10 teams’ dominating week

Top-10 football teams were 55-1 against unranked opponents last week, creating little movement in the rankings entering the final weekend of the regular season.
The only top-10 upset, a minor one, took place Thursday, when Jenkins County defeated No. 9 Emanuel County Institute of Class A Division II. No. 7 Jones County in 5A and No. 8 Dougherty in 3A also dropped out after losing to other ranked teams.
Six other ranked teams lost, and those who defeated them solidified their rankings or moved up.
No. 2 Colquitt County (9-0) beat previous No. 8 Valdosta 24-6 in Class 7A to win Region 1 and move within one victory of a 10-0 finish. Only last-place Richmond Hill remains on the Packers’ schedule.
Thomas County Central moved up to No. 2 in Class 6A after defeating previous No. 7 Lee County 39-30. Thomas Central can finish 10-0 for the first time since 2007 and win Region 1 with a victory this week over Northside-Warner Robins.
Other teams that beat ranked opponents were Warner Robins in 5A, Stephens County and Carver-Columbus in 3A, Fitzgerald in 2A and Irwin County and Charlton County in A.
Class 7A
1. (1) Buford (9-0)
2. (2) Colquitt County (9-0)
3. (3) Mill Creek (8-1)
4. (4) Carrollton (10-0)
5. (5) North Cobb (7-2)
6. (6) Walton (7-2)
7. (7) Lambert (9-0)
8. (9) Grayson (8-1)
9. (10) Milton (6-3)
10. (8) Valdosta (8-2)
Class 6A
1. (1) Hughes (9-0)
2. (3) Thomas County Central (9-0)
3. (2) Roswell (8-1)
4. (5) Gainesville (9-0)
5. (4) Woodward Academy (8-1)
6. (6) Rome (8-1)
7. (8) Marist (7-2)
8. (9) Brunswick (9-0)
9. (7) Lee County (6-3)
10. (10) Houston County (7-2)
Class 5A
1. (1) Ware County (8-0)
2. (2) Creekside (7-2)
3. (3) Cartersville (9-1)
4. (4) Coffee (8-1)
5. (5) Cambridge (7-2)
6. (6) Jefferson (7-2)
7. (8) Dutchtown (8-1)
8. (9) Warner Robins (5-4)
9. (10) Calhoun (7-3)
10. (NR) Loganville (9-1)
Out: No. 7 Jones County
Class 4A
1. (1) Cedartown (9-0)
2. (2) North Oconee (9-0)
3. (3) Perry (8-1)
4. (4) Troup (9-0)
5. (5) Benedictine (7-2)
6. (6) Burke County (7-1)
7. (7) Bainbridge (5-4)
8. (8) Starr’s Mill (7-2)
9. (9) Wayne County (7-2)
10. (10) Whitewater (7-2)
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)
2. (2) Calvary Day (8-0)
3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)
4. (4) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)
5. (5) Peach County (6-3)
6. (6) Thomasville (7-3)
7. (7) Stephens County (8-1)
8. (10) Carver-Columbus (7-2)
9. (9) Oconee County (5-4)
10. (NR) Adairsville (8-1)
Out: No. 8 Dougherty
Class 2A
1. (1) Fitzgerald (9-0)
2. (2) South Atlanta (9-0)
3. (3) Appling County (7-1)
4. (4) Thomson (8-1)
5. (5) Callaway (6-3)
6. (6) Pierce County (8-1)
7. (7) Rockmart (7-2)
8. (8) Worth County (8-1)
9. (9) Eagle’s Landing Christian (5-4)
10. (NR) North Cobb Christian (9-1)
Out: No. 10 Cook
Class A Division I
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0)
2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (10-0)
4. (4) Irwin County (7-1)
5. (5) Brooks County (6-2)
6. (6) Darlington (9-0)
7. (7) Elbert County (9-1)
8. (8) St. Francis (6-3)
9. (9) Metter (6-3)
10. (10) Whitefield Academy (6-3)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Bowdon (7-1)
2. (3) Johnson County (9-0)
3. (4) Early County (7-3)
4. (6) Charlton County (6-2)
5. (5) Schley County (7-2)
6. (2) Clinch County (8-2)
7. (7) McIntosh County Academy (9-1)
8. (8) Manchester (5-3)
9. (10) Lincoln County (7-2)
10. (NR) Wilcox County (6-3)
Out: No. 9 Emanuel County Institute
