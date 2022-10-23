ajc logo
Football rankings: Jefferson, Thomasville move up; Bowdon No. 1

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
1 hour ago

Jefferson and Thomasville are back in the top 10 after victories over ranked opponents Friday, and Bowdon is No. 1 for the first time since 2006 after the 10th weekend of high school football.

Jefferson, a Class 5A school, defeated previously undefeated and third-ranked Loganville 42-6. Jefferson was ranked No. 6 in preseason but dropped out after close losses to Alpharetta and Oconee County. Loganville, now 8-1, fell out of the rankings despite it being the Red Devils’ only loss. Loganville hasn’t beaten a current top-10 team.

Thomasville is now No. 6 in Class 3A after a 36-20 over previous No. 5 Dougherty (8-1), which dropped to No. 8. Thomasville was the Class 2A runner-up last season but started 1-3, all against current top-10 teams.

Bowdon, which didn’t play last week, moved into the top spot in Class A Division II after previous No. 1 Early County lost to Eufaula, Ala., 31-28. Bowdon (7-1) has lost only to Central-Carrollton, a Class 4A school. Early (6-2) has lost consecutive games, although to strong teams, Brooks County being the other.

Movement in the top 10 this week was the heaviest it’s been this season after 18 teams lost, though half those came against other top-10 teams.

The most newsworthy upset was unranked Camden County’s 17-14 victory over previously unbeaten Valdosta (8-1). Valdosta fell to No. 8 from No. 3.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (8-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (8-0)

3. (4) Mill Creek (7-1)

4. (5) Carrollton (9-0)

5. (6) North Cobb (6-2)

6. (9) Walton (6-2)

7. (7) Lambert (8-0)

8. (3) Valdosta (8-1)

9. (10) Grayson (7-1)

10. (NR) Milton (5-3)

Out: No. 8 Lowndes

Class 6A

1. (1) Hughes (8-0)

2. (3) Roswell (8-1)

3. (7) Thomas County Central (8-0)

4. (4) Woodward Academy (7-1)

5. (5) Gainesville (8-0)

6. (6) Rome (7-1)

7. (2) Lee County (6-2)

8. (8) Marist (6-2)

9. (9) Brunswick (8-0)

10. (10) Houston County (6-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Ware County (7-0)

2. (2) Creekside (6-2)

3. (4) Cartersville (8-1)

4. (5) Coffee (7-1)

5. (6) Cambridge (7-2)

6. (NR) Jefferson (6-2)

7. (7) Jones County (5-3)

8. (8) Dutchtown (7-1)

9. (9) Warner Robins (4-4)

10. (10) Calhoun (6-3)

Out: No. 3 Loganville

Class 4A

1. (1) Cedartown (8-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (8-0)

3. (3) Perry (7-1)

4. (4) Troup (8-0)

5. (5) Benedictine (6-2)

6. (6) Burke County (6-1)

7. (7) Bainbridge (4-4)

8. (NR) Starr’s Mill (6-2)

9. (9) Wayne County (6-2)

10. (10) Whitewater (6-2)

Out: No. 8 Trinity Christian

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (6-2)

2. (2) Calvary Day (7-0)

3. (3) Sandy Creek (7-2)

4. (5) Carver-Atlanta (6-2)

5. (7) Peach County (5-3)

6. (NR) Thomasville (6-3)

7. (6) Stephens County (7-1)

8. (4) Dougherty (8-1)

9. (10) Oconee County (5-3)

10. (NR) Carver-Columbus (6-2)

No. 8 Monroe Area, No. 9 Hebron Christian

Class 2A

1. (1) Fitzgerald (8-0)

2. (2) South Atlanta (8-0)

3. (4) Appling County (6-1)

4. (6) Thomson (7-1)

5. (10) Callaway (5-3)

6. (5) Pierce County (7-1)

7. (NR) Rockmart (6-2)

8. (NR) Worth County (7-1)

9. (7) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-4)

10. (3) Cook (6-2)

Out: No. 8 Northeast, No. 9 Putnam County

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (9-0)

4. (5) Irwin County (6-1)

5. (4) Brooks County (5-2)

6. (6) Darlington (9-0)

7. (7) Elbert County (8-1)

8. (NR) St. Francis (5-3)

9. (9) Metter (6-3)

10. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-3)

Out: No. 10 Dublin

Class A Division II

1. (3) Bowdon (7-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (8-1)

3. (4) Johnson County (8-0)

4. (1) Early County (7-2)

5. (6) Schley County (6-2)

6. (5) Charlton County (5-2)

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (8-1)

8. (9) Manchester (5-3)

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (3-5)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (6-2)

Out: No. 7 Dooly County

