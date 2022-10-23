Football rankings: Jefferson, Thomasville move up; Bowdon No. 1

Jefferson, a Class 5A school, defeated previously undefeated and third-ranked Loganville 42-6. Jefferson was ranked No. 6 in preseason but dropped out after close losses to Alpharetta and Oconee County. Loganville, now 8-1, fell out of the rankings despite it being the Red Devils’ only loss. Loganville hasn’t beaten a current top-10 team.

Thomasville is now No. 6 in Class 3A after a 36-20 over previous No. 5 Dougherty (8-1), which dropped to No. 8. Thomasville was the Class 2A runner-up last season but started 1-3, all against current top-10 teams.