Football rankings: Fitzgerald moves up to No. 1 in Class 2A

The spot opened when previous No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian lost 37-14 to No. 5 Blessed Trinity of Class 6A on Friday. ELCA is now No. 2 in 2A.

Benedictine, the No. 1 Class 4A team, also lost but kept its position. The Cadets were beaten 41-15 by Christopher Columbus, a state power out of Miami. Benedictine also lost to Columbus in 2021 but recovered to win the Class 4A championship.